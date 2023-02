Grand Junction, Colo.-based Saint Mary’s Hospital is opening a $52.8 million laboratory, ABC affiliate KJCT8 reported Feb. 1. The new laboratory increases the square footage from 15,000 to 21,096 square feet andaims to make uploading patient results more efficient. It is part of a larger hospital project that adds a new pharmacy.

