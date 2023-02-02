Sports: Clatskanie basketball looking for strong season end

With just about two weeks remaining in the high school basketball regular season, let’s get an update on where the Clatskanie Tigers stand going down the stretch.

Boys basketball

For Clatskanie boys basketball, it has been a tough stretch of games. After a strong start in non-league play, the Tigers notched wins against Scio, Rainier, and Portland Adventist Academy to win three of their first four games. After that, a tough run of form set in, and the squad dropped 11 of their last 12 games.

In league play, the Tigers have struggled as they have gone 1-7, competing in the 2A-1 Northwest League. Their one win was an absolute domination of Gaston, with the score ending 79-36 on the road on Jan. 10. As of press time, Clatskanie boys are amid a five-game skid, with losses to Knappa, Mannahouse Academy in Portland, Portland Christian, Vernonia, and Nestucca.

The loss to Knappa was a heartbreaker, with the Tigers losing 64-66 at home on Jan. 16. The boys program is currently ranked 31 of 37 teams competing in the 2A classification. Of the eight teams in their league, they are ranked seventh, with Gaston taking the eighth spot. The top team in their league is Knappa, who boasts an 8-0 record within league competition.

With six games remaining, the Tigers will look to get back on track for their final games and end the season on a high note. Results of the Thursday, Jan. 26 game against Faith Bible can be followed at OSAA.com. In their first game against Faith Bible on Jan. 6, the Tigers were defeated 37-52.

Girls basketball

Clatskanie girls basketball has enjoyed more success and has an 8-8 record as of press time. After a strong start to non-league play where the team started 4-0 and finished their pre-league play with a 5-3 record.

Within the 2A-1 Northwest League, the Tigers are 3-5 and are ranked 20 of 36 teams in the 2A classification. The team lost close games to Knappa and Vernonia, with each game being decided by ten points or fewer. The team has also had some big wins, beating Portland Christian 54-37 and Gaston 73-45.

Within their league, the Tigers sit are ranked sixth of eight, and Nestucca is pacing the league with an 8-0 record. At the time of press, Clatskanie girls have six games remaining to try and make a push for the state playoffs.

Thursday, Jan. 26, Clatskanie was scheduled to face off against Faith Bible/Life Christian. Results can be found at OSAA.org. In their previous matchup at home, the Tigers fell 27-55 and will be looking for revenge.

Game schedule

The next opportunity to watch Clatskanie girls will be when Mannahouse Academy plays in Clatskanie at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1st. The boys will travel away to Portland Christian with tip-off will at 7:30 p.m.