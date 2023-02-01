Police: About a dozen catalytic converters stolen off cars overnight in Teaneck

Police in Bergen County say that about a dozen catalytic converters were stolen off cars overnight.

The thefts happened in Teaneck in at least two neighborhoods around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say that they responded to Wyndham Road and Suffern Road.

Authorities say that they aren’t sure if this was the work of one group or if it was separate incidents. They say that the areas that were targeted were near the highway, making it an easy getaway for the thieves.

Residents reported hearing power tools during the night.

The theft of catalytic converters has been on the rise across the state over the last few months. They can be worth thousands of dollars to thieves.

State lawmakers are pushing legislation to better track catalytic converters with vehicle identification numbers.

Teaneck resident MJ George says that he was previously a victim of a catalytic converter theft.

“When I turned [my car] on it was like an uproar of machinery…it literally sounds like churning metal and like really, really loud exhaust,” he says.

Suyapa Villalobos lives near the area. She says that she is not surprised that it happened.

“I don’t think we really can do much of anything about it, because when they’re ready to take them, they’ll take them,” she says.

Police say that residents should report any suspicious noises that they hear during the night. They also advise people to park their cars inside their garage if possible.

Police are also asking residents to check their security cameras in case any images of the thefts were recorded.

Anyone with information can call Teaneck Crime Stoppers at 201-833-4222 .