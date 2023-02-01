ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaneck, NJ

Police: About a dozen catalytic converters stolen off cars overnight in Teaneck

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVgqa_0kY49eye00

Police in Bergen County say that about a dozen catalytic converters were stolen off cars overnight.

The thefts happened in Teaneck in at least two neighborhoods around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say that they responded to Wyndham Road and Suffern Road.

Authorities say that they aren’t sure if this was the work of one group or if it was separate incidents. They say that the areas that were targeted were near the highway, making it an easy getaway for the thieves.

Residents reported hearing power tools during the night.

The theft of catalytic converters has been on the rise across the state over the last few months. They can be worth thousands of dollars to thieves.

State lawmakers are pushing legislation to better track catalytic converters with vehicle identification numbers.

Teaneck resident MJ George says that he was previously a victim of a catalytic converter theft.

“When I turned [my car] on it was like an uproar of machinery…it literally sounds like churning metal and like really, really loud exhaust,” he says.

Suyapa Villalobos lives near the area. She says that she is not surprised that it happened.

“I don’t think we really can do much of anything about it, because when they’re ready to take them, they’ll take them,” she says.

Police say that residents should report any suspicious noises that they hear during the night. They also advise people to park their cars inside their garage if possible.

Police are also asking residents to check their security cameras in case any images of the thefts were recorded.

Anyone with information can call Teaneck Crime Stoppers at 201-833-4222 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Woman Sleeps At Gas Pump With Crack Pipe In Hand In Kent: Police

A Connecticut woman faces drug charges after falling asleep in her car at a Hudson Valley gas station while holding a glass crack pipe, police said. On Saturday, Jan. 28, around 3:30 a.m., police in Putnam County were patrolling in Kent when they noticed a white BMW stopped at a gas pump with its brake lights on at a Mobil gas station located at 1338 NY-52, according to Kent Police.
KENT, CT
TAPinto.net

Hoboken Man Arrested, Charged in Cocaine Sales Operation

HOBOKEN, NJ - A “months long” investigation by the Hudson County Narcotics Task Force and the Hoboken Police Department has led to the arrest of Michael Cruz, 31, Hoboken, in relation to the sale of illegal drugs.   According to a statement by Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, during the course of the investigation, Cruz sold cocaine to an undercover officer on multiple dates in December 2022 and January 2023. A court authorized search warrant of Cruz’s apartment on Washington Street was executed on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, which resulted in the  recovery of more than 100 grams of suspected cocaine. The street value of the drugs recovered throughout this investigation is approximately $7,000.  Cruz is charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine); two counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine); three counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine); five counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine) Within 500 Feet of Public Property; five counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine) Within 1,000 Feet of a School; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with the Intent to Distribute. Cruz is currently being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his  first court appearance.
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montclair Police Search for Man Accused of Stealing Bin from U.S. Postal Service Truck

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Last weekend in Montclair, a man is being accused of stealing a bin off of the letter carrier's U.S Postal Service truck as he was delivering mail, according to police. In response to the theft, which happened on Oxford Street on Saturday, the Montclair Police Department issued the following statement: “A letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office reported that he was delivering mail on his route when he observed that a black Hyundai Elantra had pulled up next to his mail truck. He then observed a male exit his truck with a bin full of mail, entered the Elantra, and fled west on Oxford Street.” According to Montclair police, the suspect is a described as a thin male between the heights of 5 feet and 5 inches. He was wearing a black COVID-style cloth mask, black pants and a black hooded jacket.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Crazed Robber Beats Fair Lawn Gas Station Worker, 83, Fights Officers, Smears Feces At HQ: PD

A crazed female robber beat a defenseless 83-year-old gas station employee, fought with Fair Lawn police and then urinated and defecated at headquarters, authorities said. Sincere Wiley, 30, began arguing with the attendant at the BP station on Wagaraw Road before shoving him, kneeing him in the face and punching him in the eye shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, Detective Eric Eleshewich said.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Daily Voice

One Dead In Midland Park House Fire: Prosecutor

One person died in a Midland Park house fire Thursday evening, Feb. 2, authorities said. The victim's body was found by firefighters during suppression efforts around 6:30 p.m. on the first floor of the home at 222 Franklin Ave, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Additional victims were rushed to...
MIDLAND PARK, NJ
theobserver.com

KPD: First she wanted a restraining order v. abusive boyfriend … then she changed her mind and wanted same man to care for their 6-month-old

On Jan. 23 at 10:54 p.m., Officers Michael Ore, Bismark Karikari and Janitza Aquino were dispatched to a domestic violence call outside the General Kearny Apartments on Belgrove Drive. A 45-year-old Bronx woman told police her 60-year-old Kearny boyfriend threatened to smash her head against a wall during a verbal argument.
KEARNY, NJ
News 12

News 12

135K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy