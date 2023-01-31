Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Half of Oregon's 10 highest-rated corner prospects reside on 2023 roster
The Ducks may have added just one piece to its prep signing class on Wednesday, but the addition of four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant of Gardena (Cali.) was enough to move them two spots to No. 8 in 247Sports team rankings. Pleasant acts as the highest-rated corner recruit out west, giving...
USC football: 4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant signs with Oregon Ducks over Trojans
Pleasant chose Oregon over USC, UCLA, Cal and Boston College
Oregon State baseball will lose important infielder, starting pitcher for season
As the Oregon State baseball team searches for ways to replace a slew of starters and key contributors from last season, it will do so without two potentially important pieces. Jabin Trosky, who was expected to compete for a starting spot in the infield, is scheduled to undergo surgery on...
National Signing Day 2023: Oregon 'in good position for' 5-star Nyckoles Harbor, over South Carolina
National Signing Day is here and Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, the nation's No. 1 athlete and top uncommitted recruit in the Class of 2023, appears close to a decision. As to where things are trending, 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong says he likes where the Ducks stand.
Contract details released for Oregon Ducks safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton
Chris Hampton will earn more as Oregon’s safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator than any of his three predecessors and he has the most substantial buyout to leave UO of any Ducks defensive assistant coach from at least the last five years. Hampton signed a two-year contract through Jan. 2025...
Live Updates: Oregon National Signing Day
Welcome to Signing Day Central - your home for Oregon Duck football recruiting Wednesday, the first day of college football's late signing period. Wednesday will be the start of a run for Dan Lanning and his coaching staff as they try and land five-star prospects and lay the foundation for the future of the Oregon Ducks Football program for years to come.
National Signing Day Primer: Where Oregon stands less than 24 hours out
With National Signing Day less than 24 hours out, there are a few storylines to track for the Oregon football program. The Ducks have a chance to make history if they can see.
Signing Day 2023: Get to Know Cooper Jensen
Who has been recruiting you from OSU: Coach Woz & Coach Smith. Most memorable moment on the football field: Senior Night scoring 45 points in one quarter. Who is the one person who helped you most in your football career: My Dad has helped me the most. What schools recruited...
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Oregon's 2022 defensive starters: Who's leaving, who's returning?
The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft has passed and so has the window for players to enter the transfer portal. With dozens of former Ducks set to play professionally or elsewhere collegiately next season, how have last year’s starting lineups been impacted?. Today, we...
Oregon’s Only Hungarian Buffet Restaurant Offers Dessert To Die For
Tired of pizza and Mexican food? It’s hard to go wrong with Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant if you’re looking for something unique in Albany, Oregon. Novak’s was founded in 1984, and it’s still family-owned. After a horrific fire in 2019, Novak’s has reopened in a beautiful location. Today, it’s in a 100-year-old building in downtown Albany.
Dan Lanning won't rule out possibility of adding more players
Once four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant's letter of intent arrives in Eugene, the Ducks will have signed 29 prep players this cycle. When you include the 10 transfer portal additions, the scholarship newcomer total for 2023 comes to 39. That number could reach or even surpass 40, head coach Dan Lanning...
University of Oregon loses 1st round as judge allows Portland State professor’s free speech case to proceed
A lawsuit by Portland State University professor Bruce Gilley can proceed against the University of Oregon over his temporary ban last year from the UO’s Twitter account on equity issues, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez denied the UO’s motion to dismiss Gilley’s lawsuit,...
University of Oregon announces executive director for Ballmer Institute
An institute promising to transform higher education’s impact on a major challenge facing the state and the country has taken a key step toward that goal. The University of Oregon announced Tuesday the first executive director for its new Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health. Katie McLaughlin, a...
Downed tree blocks McKenzie River
MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. -- A tree has fallen across the McKenzie River, making it unsafe to navigate for boats until it is removed, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO issued a warning of a downed tree across the McKenzie River about a quarter mile downstream from the Olallie boat launch ramp at about 11:30 a.m. on February 2. The LCSO says the tree is completely blocking the channel, and the river is not safely navigable near the downed tree. Anyone planning a trip down the McKenzie should try to plan around the blockage or reschedule to another time.
Sweet Home’s Cedar Shack signs off
Breaker, breaker: Venerable family-operated restaurant closes after more than a half-century. After nearly 58 years serving burgers and milkshakes, the Cedar Shack Drive-In is “over and out.”. According to manager Jan Hufford, the family closed the venerable eatery for the holidays on Dec. 18, 2022, then, in the interim,...
Multiple agencies search for attempted murder suspect between Roseburg and Eugene
Lane County, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster in between Roseburg and Eugene Tuesday morning. The search was confirmed by News10's sister station in Eugene. According to Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley, spokesperson for the Grants Pass Police Department, the U.S. Marshalls Service...
Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday
On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
Jury says anti-masker is guilty of all charges from Crumb Together incident; new cookie biz opening in same location
An anti-mask activist from the Gresham area of Portland has been found guilty of all charges stemming from a violent confrontation inside a Eugene cookie shop in 2021. A 12-member jury handed down their verdict in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday. It found Amy Verlee Hall guilty of assault (in the third degree), burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (second degree), disorderly conduct (second degree), and harassment.
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
