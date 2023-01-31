ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Live Updates: Oregon National Signing Day

Welcome to Signing Day Central - your home for Oregon Duck football recruiting Wednesday, the first day of college football's late signing period. Wednesday will be the start of a run for Dan Lanning and his coaching staff as they try and land five-star prospects and lay the foundation for the future of the Oregon Ducks Football program for years to come.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Signing Day 2023: Get to Know Cooper Jensen

Who has been recruiting you from OSU: Coach Woz & Coach Smith. Most memorable moment on the football field: Senior Night scoring 45 points in one quarter. Who is the one person who helped you most in your football career: My Dad has helped me the most. What schools recruited...
CORVALLIS, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon’s Only Hungarian Buffet Restaurant Offers Dessert To Die For

Tired of pizza and Mexican food? It’s hard to go wrong with Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant if you’re looking for something unique in Albany, Oregon. Novak’s was founded in 1984, and it’s still family-owned. After a horrific fire in 2019, Novak’s has reopened in a beautiful location. Today, it’s in a 100-year-old building in downtown Albany.
ALBANY, OR
247Sports

Dan Lanning won't rule out possibility of adding more players

Once four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant's letter of intent arrives in Eugene, the Ducks will have signed 29 prep players this cycle. When you include the 10 transfer portal additions, the scholarship newcomer total for 2023 comes to 39. That number could reach or even surpass 40, head coach Dan Lanning...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

University of Oregon announces executive director for Ballmer Institute

An institute promising to transform higher education’s impact on a major challenge facing the state and the country has taken a key step toward that goal. The University of Oregon announced Tuesday the first executive director for its new Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health. Katie McLaughlin, a...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Downed tree blocks McKenzie River

MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. -- A tree has fallen across the McKenzie River, making it unsafe to navigate for boats until it is removed, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO issued a warning of a downed tree across the McKenzie River about a quarter mile downstream from the Olallie boat launch ramp at about 11:30 a.m. on February 2. The LCSO says the tree is completely blocking the channel, and the river is not safely navigable near the downed tree. Anyone planning a trip down the McKenzie should try to plan around the blockage or reschedule to another time.
LANE COUNTY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Sweet Home’s Cedar Shack signs off

Breaker, breaker: Venerable family-operated restaurant closes after more than a half-century. After nearly 58 years serving burgers and milkshakes, the Cedar Shack Drive-In is “over and out.”. According to manager Jan Hufford, the family closed the venerable eatery for the holidays on Dec. 18, 2022, then, in the interim,...
SWEET HOME, OR
KTVL

Multiple agencies search for attempted murder suspect between Roseburg and Eugene

Lane County, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster in between Roseburg and Eugene Tuesday morning. The search was confirmed by News10's sister station in Eugene. According to Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley, spokesperson for the Grants Pass Police Department, the U.S. Marshalls Service...
ROSEBURG, OR
Big Country News

Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday

On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
CORVALLIS, OR
klcc.org

Jury says anti-masker is guilty of all charges from Crumb Together incident; new cookie biz opening in same location

An anti-mask activist from the Gresham area of Portland has been found guilty of all charges stemming from a violent confrontation inside a Eugene cookie shop in 2021. A 12-member jury handed down their verdict in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday. It found Amy Verlee Hall guilty of assault (in the third degree), burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (second degree), disorderly conduct (second degree), and harassment.
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast

Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
REEDSPORT, OR

