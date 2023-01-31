ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Park, CA

Double-amputee with a knife shot and killed by police; family claims excessive force used

By Taylor Romine, Stephanie Elam, Kevin Flower, Cheri Mossburg
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Funstigator
5d ago

While most are trying to grasp the outcome I'm still trying to decipher how someone with no legs "ran up to the victim and stabbed him?"

Miguel Que
5d ago

he wasn't listening to cops and he was waving a knife and threatened the officers that he would throw it at them. he had already stabbed some one earlier.

Mark Davey
5d ago

let's see he is reposted as stabbing a victim in chest ..leaving wheelchair .fleeing scene ..found in wheelchair with the 12inch knife threatening officers not far from the attack ..the police had every right to end the threat of a criminal attacking folks with a knife...attempted murder...i the handicap free pass card dosent work or the black card ...a criminal act is a criminal act ....hope the victim recovers .

