Minnesota State

Comments / 55

prowomen33
2d ago

Thank you for recognizing that this is a fundamental right of women to make decisions about whatever is growing inside their bodies

Reply(23)
24
Constance Kelly
2d ago

Thank you Minnesota. How wonderful women there can follow the Constitution and persue happiness, just as men do

Reply(5)
24
FryTurkleton
1d ago

For all those in support of abortion, please just go sterilize yourself.

Reply(1)
3
