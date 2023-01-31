ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD: Man shot in Glendale neighborhood has died

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old man has died after being shot on Wednesday, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed. Police have identified the victim as Guthrie Serawop. The investigation started at 6:34 p.m. Officers responded to the area of 1665 S....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Hill Air Force Base building reportedly evacuated due to 'unusual smell'

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — An "unusual smell" that was discovered in a building at the Hill Air Force Base Thursday morning reportedly prompted an evacuation that remains ongoing. Representatives of the Air Force Base reported that the strange scent was detected shortly after 9:30 a.m. By 2 p.m., authorities...
LAYTON, UT
kmyu.tv

Victim of Salt Lake shooting pronounced dead, police continue search for shooter

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The victim of a Salt Lake City shooting that occurred Wednesday evening has died. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that 35-year-old Guthrie Serawop was found with a critical gunshot wound as officers were responding to the Riverview Townhomes at 1665 South Riverside Drive just before 7 p.m. Feb. 1 on a report of a shooting.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Late night crash hurts 9, draws even more emergency vehicles

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023, (Gephardt Daily) — Injuries were minor but plentiful in a late night crash in West Haven. The two-vehicle collision just before midnight Friday injured nine and brought a huge emergency response. Four Weber County Sheriff‘s deputies, two Utah Highway Patrol troopers, three ambulances, several paramedic vehicles and tow trucks were called to the scene at the 2550 S. 1900 West.
WEST HAVEN, UT
ksl.com

Missing Arizona girl found in home of West Valley man convicted of child sextortion

WEST VALLEY CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been found in Utah in the home of a man convicted of sexually extorting a teenage girl in 2020. Agents from Adult Probation and Parole received information from authorities in Arizona that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and was possibly with 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Sorenson, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

North Ogden police: Woman found deceased in vehicle

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden police responded to a request for a welfare check on Jan. 25, Wednesday of last week, and found a woman dead in her vehicle. The scene was in the 2500 North block of 400 East, the NOPD news...
NORTH OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Missing Herriman girl located safe, police say

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Herriman Police Department has said that Corvin has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: 14-year-old Herriman girl missing, police seek help. HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Herriman Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has reportedly gone missing.
HERRIMAN, UT
kmyu.tv

WVC man arrested after missing girl found in basement believed to be sex-trafficked

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A missing Arizona girl was discovered in Utah in the residence of a man who was found guilty in 2020 of sexually abusing a juvenile girl. According to the Utah Department of Corrections, agents from Adult Probation and Parole learned from Arizona officials that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and may have been with Jordan Daniel Sorenson, who is 26 years old.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Boeing lands $1.6B missile guidance contract for work to be done in Ogden

OGDEN — Northern Utah continues to bolster its reputation as an aerospace and defense hotbed, this time through Boeing being selected by the U.S. Air Force as the prime contractor for the nation's intercontinental ballistic missile guidance subsystems support. The 16-year contract is worth up to $1.6 billion and...
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy