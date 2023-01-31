Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Former Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored By the NAACPS. F. MoriUtah State
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Man shot in Glendale neighborhood has died
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old man has died after being shot on Wednesday, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed. Police have identified the victim as Guthrie Serawop. The investigation started at 6:34 p.m. Officers responded to the area of 1665 S....
kmyu.tv
Man reportedly finds sticks of dynamite while cleaning attic of Salt Lake home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Detectives were able to safely remove three sticks of dynamite from a Salt Lake City residence Wednesday after they said the homeowner came across them while cleaning out his attic. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that this investigation began February...
kmyu.tv
Hill Air Force Base building reportedly evacuated due to 'unusual smell'
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — An "unusual smell" that was discovered in a building at the Hill Air Force Base Thursday morning reportedly prompted an evacuation that remains ongoing. Representatives of the Air Force Base reported that the strange scent was detected shortly after 9:30 a.m. By 2 p.m., authorities...
kmyu.tv
Victim of Salt Lake shooting pronounced dead, police continue search for shooter
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The victim of a Salt Lake City shooting that occurred Wednesday evening has died. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that 35-year-old Guthrie Serawop was found with a critical gunshot wound as officers were responding to the Riverview Townhomes at 1665 South Riverside Drive just before 7 p.m. Feb. 1 on a report of a shooting.
Police searching for two suspects wanted in deadly Salt Lake City stabbing
The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two men wanted in connection with the deadly stabbing on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by snowmobile while tubing
A woman was airlifted to a Salt Lake City hospital after she was hit by a snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon Saturday afternoon.
kmyu.tv
Questions left unanswered from top Utah officials following deaths of two 3-year-old boys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News investigation uncovered supervision failures by Adult Probation and Parole before the deadly wreck that claimed the lives of two three-year-old boys last May at a horse stable in Eagle Mountain. Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff were killed on May 2, 2022, after...
Gephardt Daily
Late night crash hurts 9, draws even more emergency vehicles
WEST HAVEN, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023, (Gephardt Daily) — Injuries were minor but plentiful in a late night crash in West Haven. The two-vehicle collision just before midnight Friday injured nine and brought a huge emergency response. Four Weber County Sheriff‘s deputies, two Utah Highway Patrol troopers, three ambulances, several paramedic vehicles and tow trucks were called to the scene at the 2550 S. 1900 West.
KSLTV
Elk herd returns to SLC’s Foothill Drive; one hit in crash overnight
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are urging drivers to be on alert as a herd of elk returned to roads near the mouth of Parleys Canyon. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said troopers received several reports...
kmyu.tv
Man dead after stabbing at Palmer Court Apartments in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is dead following a stabbing at the Palmer Court Apartments in Salt Lake City. Officers with Salt Lake City Police Department said they were dispatched to 999 South Main Street a short time before 4 p.m. Thursday on reports of a stabbing.
ksl.com
Missing Arizona girl found in home of West Valley man convicted of child sextortion
WEST VALLEY CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been found in Utah in the home of a man convicted of sexually extorting a teenage girl in 2020. Agents from Adult Probation and Parole received information from authorities in Arizona that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and was possibly with 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Sorenson, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.
kmyu.tv
Officials urge caution after rescuing two who fell through ice at northern Utah reservoir
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were rescued after officials said they fell through ice at a reservoir in northern Utah. Weber Fire District crews said they responded with Ogden City Fire, Weber County Heavy Rescue Team, and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office to a water rescue at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Gephardt Daily
North Ogden police: Woman found deceased in vehicle
NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden police responded to a request for a welfare check on Jan. 25, Wednesday of last week, and found a woman dead in her vehicle. The scene was in the 2500 North block of 400 East, the NOPD news...
ABC 4
Missing Herriman girl located safe, police say
HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Herriman Police Department has said that Corvin has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: 14-year-old Herriman girl missing, police seek help. HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Herriman Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has reportedly gone missing.
kmyu.tv
WVC man arrested after missing girl found in basement believed to be sex-trafficked
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A missing Arizona girl was discovered in Utah in the residence of a man who was found guilty in 2020 of sexually abusing a juvenile girl. According to the Utah Department of Corrections, agents from Adult Probation and Parole learned from Arizona officials that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and may have been with Jordan Daniel Sorenson, who is 26 years old.
kjzz.com
Large herd of elk, barely visible in darkness, cause crash on I-80
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Dozens of elk were barely visible in the twilight Friday morning as they grazed alongside the highway near the mouth of Parleys Canyon, standing in the the middle of an onramp before trotting across I-80 with vehicles barreling toward them at freeway speeds. Multiple...
ksl.com
Boeing lands $1.6B missile guidance contract for work to be done in Ogden
OGDEN — Northern Utah continues to bolster its reputation as an aerospace and defense hotbed, this time through Boeing being selected by the U.S. Air Force as the prime contractor for the nation's intercontinental ballistic missile guidance subsystems support. The 16-year contract is worth up to $1.6 billion and...
2 arrests made in connection to fatal shooting in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City police announced they have arrested 2 men connected to a fatal shooting at the townhome complex Thursday evening.
Woman faces charges for allegedly operating crack house in Holladay
On Thursday morning, Feb. 2, Lisa Lyn Bangerter, 59, was arrested and faces charges of operating an alleged crack house in Hollday after she was served a search warrant. The Unified Police Department
Comments / 1