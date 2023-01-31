In late October 2022, a big-time streaming star returned to the city where it all began for him. Ralph Macchio (most recently of “Cobra Kai” fame) was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to promote his memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. Hosted by Magic City Books, the live conversation in the Art Deco auditorium at Will Rogers High School featured another pop culture icon: S.E. Hinton, the writer whose teenage words would forever be emblematic of young adult literature and whose most famous creation, The Outsiders, helped launch Macchio’s career some 40 years earlier.

TULSA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO