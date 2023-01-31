Read full article on original website
News On 6
School For Students With Autism Worried About Future Of Bartlesville's 'Buffalo Stampede'
Storm damage to an Oklahoma artisans workshop has the future of Bartlesville's "Buffalo Stampede" up in the air. Bartlesville is home to more than 30 buffalo statues and Paths to Independence, a local school for students with autism, has made exploring them a learning opportunity. Paths to Independence takes its...
News On 6
Grand Mental Health Expanding Services In Tulsa
Grand mental health is expanding its services in Tulsa. It recently bought an office tower near I-44 and Sheridan and plans to incorporate the building into its current campus. The new building will double the agency's current number of beds by the end of the year. The building currently houses...
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa teacher leader responds to state superintendent's comments on breaking up of TPS
A local leader in education responds to the idea that Tulsa Public Schools should be carved up. Speaking in Atoka on Monday, The Tulsa World reported State Superintendent Ryan Walters floated a proposal that TPS should be broken up into smaller districts to improve performance. Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President...
KTUL
Retired teacher from Tulsa appears on 'Jeopardy!,' advances to next episode
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A bookseller and retired teacher from Tulsa is advancing onto the next round of Jeopardy!. Patti Palmer starred in Jeopardy on Feb. 1 and walked away with $32,200. "It was really, when I think about it, kind of an out-of-body experience," said Palmer. "I watch...
News On 6
Tulsa Library Presents Virtual Road Trip Using The 'Green Book'
Some Tulsans were able to go on an interactive, virtual road trip across 1950's America using Victor Hugo Green's "Green Book" to experience the resilience of traveling as a Black person. The presentation was at Rudisill Regional Library and showed people what it was like when America was segregated. The...
News On 6
Watch: American Dream Center Executive Director Discuss Upcoming Fundraising Gala
There is a nonprofit in Tulsa that helps immigrants navigate their new homes and everything that comes with living in a brand-new country. It's called the 'American Dream Center'. Casey Jones, the Executive Director, and with one of the nonprofit's clients, Erika Renz, joined the News On 6 team on...
KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
News On 6
'Safe Kids Tulsa' Holds Free Car Seat Checkups To Keep Children Safe
The latest data from Oklahoma's Department of Public Safety shows a drastic rise in child passenger deaths. Safe Kids Tulsa has made it their mission to spread awareness on the importance of properly restraining a child. Data shows in 2021 there were 21 children killed in fatal crashes in Oklahoma,...
News On 6
Tulsa Public Schools Will Be Closed Feb. 2
All Tulsa Public Schools will be closed on Thursday according to TPS officials. School leaders say they are working with the National Weather Service and Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency to monitor weather conditions. Although schools will be closed TPS district office sites will be open Thursday, with a two-hour delay.
Tulsa mayor announces new plans to handle city construction projects
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced a new plan to reorganize city departments Thursday to change the way future projects get done.
KOKI FOX 23
Major intersection improvement project begins Feb. 6 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A major intersection improvement project begins Monday, Feb. 6, on Memorial Dr. at the US-169 and SH-364/Creek Turnpike interchange in south Tulsa, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced. The project will construct eastern Oklahoma’s first Diverging Diamond Interchange. Work is expected to be completed in spring...
Oklahoma Jailed Women Who Couldn’t Stop Their Abusers. Will a New Law Help?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2015, Kerry King was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because she failed to stop her abusive boyfriend from beating her and her young daughter. That’s a slight simplification (read more about her case...
News On 6
Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood
A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
News On 6
Meals On Wheels Volunteers Brave Winter Weather To Deliver Food
A lot of people have been staying in during our winter weather this week. That includes people who volunteer for Meals of Wheels. But the need for people to receive food is still there. That's why they have blizzard boxes, which can stay shelf stable for months. They also have...
Smithonian
S.E. Hinton Is Tired of Talking About ‘The Outsiders.’ No One Else Is
In late October 2022, a big-time streaming star returned to the city where it all began for him. Ralph Macchio (most recently of “Cobra Kai” fame) was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to promote his memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. Hosted by Magic City Books, the live conversation in the Art Deco auditorium at Will Rogers High School featured another pop culture icon: S.E. Hinton, the writer whose teenage words would forever be emblematic of young adult literature and whose most famous creation, The Outsiders, helped launch Macchio’s career some 40 years earlier.
News On 6
Sapulpa Man's Fake Business Fronts Get Recognized As Real By Google Maps
A Sapulpa man is having some fun after his fake business front got recognized by Google Maps as a real business. Now people in Sapulpa are joining in and leaving funny reviews. Joe Krout needed a place to put his workshop in Sapulpa. "We built this garage over here but...
OnlyInYourState
This Upscale, Underground Restaurant In Oklahoma Offers An Unforgettable Dining Experience
Bored with chain dining options in Tulsa? If so, delve into a unique culinary and literary experience at The Hemingway Steakhouse. Located on Cherry Street, The Hemingway is a hidden gem (literally) that marries an appreciation for great food and literary art in one charming location. Its warm, old-world ambiance creates a peaceful retreat from everyday life. Gather your friends and head to The Hemingway for a meal that you’ll never forget.
KOKI FOX 23
USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition
TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
KOKI FOX 23
Family, friends of victim of Broken Arrow deadly crash remember her work ethic
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Gloria Voss, 80, was known by her family and friends for helping people – working as a caretaker for clients well into her 70s. KC Schalliol is Voss’ grandson. He said Voss and 75-year-old Marji Cowles were best friends for 40 years and that on the night of the crash, they were coming home from a cleaning job at an auto parts office that they have done every Tuesday night for years.
News On 6
Construction Coming To Busy South Tulsa Intersection
Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be transforming Highway 169 and Memorial into the first Diverging Diamond Interchange in our area. Construction is expected to be underway through next spring. ODOT’s plan is to design an intersection that briefly takes traffic in opposite lanes to allow the free...
