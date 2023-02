With less than a minute remaining in the first half of Ohio State’s 65-60 loss to Wisconsin on Thursday, Buckeyes forward Justice Sueing went to work on the low block. Sueing backed down Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl, using his body to try to create separation from the 6-9 Wahl. As Sueing sent his body into Wahl for the second time, the Badgers forward flailed to the ground, selling the contact just enough to draw a charge on Sueing.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO