Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Lantern Festival in Carson City celebrates Lunar New Year and elected legislative members
The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) and Asian Pacific Islander Americans (APIA) Carson City marked the end of the Lunar New Year. Celebrating Nevada's returning and newly elected Asian American and Pacific Islander members of the 82nd session of the Nevada Legislature beginning today. The Lantern Festival signifies the first...
2news.com
Nevada Army Guard acquires 2 late-model Lakota UH-72B model helicopters
The Nevada Army Guard’s wish list came to fruition during the holiday season with its acquisition of two state-of-the-art UH-72B Lakota helicopters in December. The Nevada Army Guard was one of nine National Guard states to receive two late-model Lakotas to enhance rotary-wing aircraft capabilities across the country, especially in mountainous states.
2news.com
Multi-faith religious leaders holding candlelight vigil to honor Nevadans who died homeless in 2022
In an interfaith gesture; Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Baha’i, Pagan religious leaders of the area are joining together to remember homeless Nevadans who died in 2022. Besides lighting candles in memory of Nevadans who lost their lives while homeless, some from exposure to the elements, religious leaders plan...
2news.com
Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan returning to northern Nevada
The Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan will be making stops throughout Northern Nevada next week. Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important. This work is continuing during the COVID-19 pandemic. To accommodate women who are due for a mammography screening, we continually criss-cross the state and stop in communities of all size.
2news.com
Democratic Legislators Propose Additional Funding to Provide Significant Raises for Educators
(February 3, 2023) Today, Senate and Assembly Democrats proposed a budget framework to provide an additional $250 million to create a matching fund that will support significant raises for Nevada educators and education support staff. Education funding for the next biennium is set to automatically increase by a record $2 billion under the state’s Pupil Centered Funding Formula developed by Legislative Democrats in 2019.
2news.com
Nevada positioned to be lithium leader; faces challenges from progressives
Nevada is leading the world when it comes to lithium production and a new trade organization is bringing together companies who work in every stage of the production process. The Nevada Battery Coalition was officially announced on Thursday and the group is harnessing the industry for economic growth and more jobs in the state.
2news.com
More Wintry Weather in Northern Nevada, Avalanche Warning for the Sierra
The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Sierra Nevada Mountains, as more wintry weather hit Northern Nevada Sunday morning. The warning is set to expire at 7 a.m. Monday morning, February 6. That includes the Greater Lake Tahoe region. The Sierra Avalanche Center says the...
Comments / 0