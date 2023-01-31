ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada Army Guard acquires 2 late-model Lakota UH-72B model helicopters

The Nevada Army Guard’s wish list came to fruition during the holiday season with its acquisition of two state-of-the-art UH-72B Lakota helicopters in December. The Nevada Army Guard was one of nine National Guard states to receive two late-model Lakotas to enhance rotary-wing aircraft capabilities across the country, especially in mountainous states.
Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan returning to northern Nevada

The Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan will be making stops throughout Northern Nevada next week. Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important. This work is continuing during the COVID-19 pandemic. To accommodate women who are due for a mammography screening, we continually criss-cross the state and stop in communities of all size.
Democratic Legislators Propose Additional Funding to Provide Significant Raises for Educators

(February 3, 2023) Today, Senate and Assembly Democrats proposed a budget framework to provide an additional $250 million to create a matching fund that will support significant raises for Nevada educators and education support staff. Education funding for the next biennium is set to automatically increase by a record $2 billion under the state’s Pupil Centered Funding Formula developed by Legislative Democrats in 2019.
Nevada positioned to be lithium leader; faces challenges from progressives

Nevada is leading the world when it comes to lithium production and a new trade organization is bringing together companies who work in every stage of the production process. The Nevada Battery Coalition was officially announced on Thursday and the group is harnessing the industry for economic growth and more jobs in the state.
More Wintry Weather in Northern Nevada, Avalanche Warning for the Sierra

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Sierra Nevada Mountains, as more wintry weather hit Northern Nevada Sunday morning. The warning is set to expire at 7 a.m. Monday morning, February 6. That includes the Greater Lake Tahoe region. The Sierra Avalanche Center says the...
