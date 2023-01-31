Arkansas was host to over 30 recruits from the class of 2023 all the way to 2027 last weekend during its final Prospect Day before the start of the dead period. One of those recruits is fairly well-traveled. Parker Meese, a linebacker in the class of 2025 out of the Dallas area, had the chance to talk to coaches and see the facilities.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO