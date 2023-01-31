Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Related
Scarlet Nation
Keeping in-state recruits home is a priority for Pittman, Arkansas
The class of 2023 is now officially finished with the signing of four-star tight end and Ashdown native Shamar Easter. Arkansas finished the year ranked No. 21 in the nation according to Rivals, its highest-ranked class since 2019, when the Hogs finished No. 20. Of those recruits, three came from...
Scarlet Nation
Shamar Easter signs with Arkansas
The final piece of Arkansas' 2023 recruiting class has come into the fold, as four-star tight end Shamar Easter signed his letter of intent to play at Arkansas on Wednesday. The Arkansas Football Twitter account made the announcement official on Wednesday morning. A signing ceremony will be held at Ashdown High School on Thursday after it was originally planned for Wednesday, but was pushed back due to inclement weather.
Scarlet Nation
Are the Arkansas Razorbacks unfairly officiated?
Arkansas basketball fans have voiced their displeasure with officiating pretty regularly throughout the season so far. Razorback head coach Eric Musselman has been crafty with his criticism, hiding his opinions through veiled statements of astonishment. “I can’t recall a home game that I’ve ever coached that an opposing team had...
Scarlet Nation
2025 LB Parker Meese recaps visit to Arkansas
Arkansas was host to over 30 recruits from the class of 2023 all the way to 2027 last weekend during its final Prospect Day before the start of the dead period. One of those recruits is fairly well-traveled. Parker Meese, a linebacker in the class of 2025 out of the Dallas area, had the chance to talk to coaches and see the facilities.
Scarlet Nation
Arkansas Baseball 2023 Lineup Projection: No. 2 - Peyton Stovall
We are 15 days away from Arkansas baseball, and HawgBeat is continuing its lineup preview series for the 2023 Diamond Hogs. The Razorbacks will return just two starters from last year's lineup, so fans will soon become familiar with all of the new faces. With scrimmage coverage, weekly notebooks, position...
Scarlet Nation
Razorbacks searching for first road win at South Carolina
**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**. The Arkansas Razorbacks (15-7, 4-5) will continue their quest for a road victory when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-14, 1-8) on Saturday inside Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. While the Hogs are 0-5 on...
Scarlet Nation
Arkansas beats Texas A&M, 81-70
The Arkansas Razorbacks (15-7, 4-5) handed the Texas A&M Aggies (15-7, 7-2) just their second loss of SEC play in a 81-70 victory inside Bud Walton Arena on an icy Tuesday night in Fayetteville. Despite being dominated on the offensive boards (24-13) and turning the ball over nine more times...
Scarlet Nation
How to watch to Arkansas-Texas A&M, projected lineups, more
The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-7, 3-5 SEC) will have the opportunity to get a much-needed win over Texas A&M (15-6, 7-1) on Tuesday night inside Bud Walton Arena. Texas A&M presents a solid Quadrant 2 opportunity for Arkansas, who currently sits with a 2-1 record in Quad 2 wins, which relates to the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings that are so important come postseason time. As of Tuesday morning, the Razorbacks are ranked No. 28 in the NET, and Texas A&M ranks No. 42.
