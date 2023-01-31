Read full article on original website
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
49ers requesting permission to interview Steve Wilks signals Texans close with DeMeco Ryans
How close are the Houston Texans to hiring DeMeco Ryans as their next coach? Just ask the San Francisco 49ers. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the 49ers have requested permission to interview former Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator opening. Wilks led the Panthers to...
Panthers HC Frank Reich separated himself from Steve Wilks in 2nd interview
So, when did the Carolina Panthers realize that Frank Reich was their man? Well, according to general manager Scott Fitterer, it was after their second interview. Following Tuesday’s introductory press conference for Reich, Fitterer was asked if 2022’s interim head coach Steve Wilks had a real shot at earning the permanent position. He did confirm that idea, but also stated why it was Reich—and not Wilks—in the end.
Frank Reich adds Super Bowl winning coach to Panthers staff
After being named the Carolina Panthers’ next head coach, Frank Reich is now building out his coaching staff. His first order of business for the Panthers involved bringing in former Super Bowl winner Duce Staley. Staley has agreed to leave the Detroit Lions to join Reich in Carolina, via...
J.J. Watt on Texans' DeMeco Ryans Hire: 'Let's Gooooooo!'
According to league-wide reaction and an enthusiastic tweet from one of the organization's all-time heroes, Houston finally got it right with a head-coaching hire.
Tom Brady’s teammates mocked him during emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, possibly leading Buccaneers’ QB to retire from NFL
Tom Brady retired on Wednesday after a disappointing season playing for the Buccaneers. The NFL GOAT was undoubtedly under the pump after his haters had accused him of the Buccaneers’ downfall. Many people pointed out that his age- being a 45-year-old player- that did not allow him to play swiftly and made a meal out of accessible scoring opportunities. There is more to it, as multiple sources claim that Tom Brady’s teammates were no less than haters in the worst of times of TB12. All the hate might have pushed Tom to retire!
Carolina Panthers owner defends Frank Reich hiring with tone-deaf comment
The Carolina Panthers are under scrutiny for hiring an outside candidate in that of Frank Reich to be their next
Lions Lose Duce Staley to Carolina Panthers
Detroit Lions will now be in search of a new running backs coach.
Who is Frank Reich?| Meet the Carolina Panthers' new head coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers officially introduced Frank Reich as the team's new head coach Tuesday. He is no stranger to the NFL or North Carolina, spending years in the league and living in the state. The Panthers published a detailed timeline of Reich's football career. Reich was...
DeMeco Ryans returns to Texans in new role as head coach
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans hired a familiar face to be their newest head coach, according to KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera. Former Texans linebacker and last year's San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was officially made the franchise's sixth head coach on Wednesday. Ryans, 38, just finished his...
Panthers fans react to Frank Reich's introductory press conference
Tuesday was a big day for the Carolina Panthers, as they officially introduced Frank Reich as their new head coach. But it was also a big day for the team’s fans, who are ready to finally have something to cheer for. So, how are they feeling already?. Here are...
2023 NFL head coach tracker: Broncos trade for Sean Payton; Texans complete homecoming with DeMeco Ryans
The 2023 NFL coaching cycle maintained what's now an 11-year trend in which there have been at least five new head coaches. This year's coaching carousel is in full swing with three of the five head-coaching vacancies now filled -- the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers -- and two teams are still in the interview stages for their openings in the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.
DeMeco Ryans addresses the future of the QB position for the Texans
The Houston Texans have found their coach of the future with the addition of DeMeco Ryans. But now they must move on to the next order of business, which is the quarterback position. On Thursday, during his introductory press conference, DeMeco Ryans spoke on how the team currently views the...
Frank Reich establishing stability as head coach
While the run game has been a strength for Carolina, the quarterback position has been challenging.
