Booker T: It’s Time For WWE To Strap A Rocket To Rhea Ripley
Booker T will be rooting for Rhea Ripley in her upcoming SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 39. Last weekend, Ripley became the sixth Women’s Rumble match winner and has confirmed her plans to face Charlotte Flair this April. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said it’s...
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans
Ronda Rousey’s hiatus from WWE won’t last long after she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair on the December 30th edition of SmackDown. Initially, WWE considered doing Rousey vs. Becky Lynch before switching it to Rousey defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Plans changed for a third time.
WWE Isn’t “Married” To The Idea Of Cody Rhodes Being World Champion
Is Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns as champion as surefire a thing as many believe?. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Rhodes returned from injury to win the Men’s Rumble match and has declared his intention to topple the Tribal Chief. Given Rhodes’ booking since his WWE return...
Brock Lesnar Confirmed For WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is slated to work the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Lesnar has been confirmed for Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 39. What WWE exactly has planned for him at the shows is not locked in yet, but it likely has something to do with Lashley.
Jim Ross Looks Back At Jim Crockett Promotions: Tully, Boss Man, More
Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross took a look back at the glory days of Jim Crockett Promotions. Good Ol’ JR recalled how Tully Blanchard wasn’t all that happy, what it meant to lose Big Bubba Rogers to the (then) WWF, and the Bunkhouse Stampede match between Ric Flair and Road Warrior Hawk.
Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch vs. Bayley On Next Week’s RAW
At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky turned babyface, before being interrupted by the returning Bayley and NXT call-ups Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) However, Becky Lynch had to spend several months out of action thereafter,...
Nick Khan Comments On When He Thinks WWE May Be Sold
WWE CEO Nick Khan appeared on CNBC this morning to discuss WWE’s 2022 earnings which were released on Thursday. During the interview, he gave an update on when he thinks a sale of WWE might happen. This and to help negotiate WWE’s next TV rights deals are the reasons that Vince McMahon has claimed that he returned as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Cody Rhodes Not Scheduled For WWE SmackDown Shows Heading Into WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes made his return to in-ring action last Saturday night, where he won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. Rhodes has earned the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The RAW star is not currently slated to appear on SmackDown shows leading...
Taylor Wilde Reveals How Motherhood Impacted Her Wrestling Career
On January 10, 2011, Taylor Wilde announced that she was retiring from wrestling in order to pursue her Bachelor of Arts Honors Degree. Wilde gave birth to her son on April 20, 2018, and named him Taylor. On April 25, 2021, the former Knockouts Champion returned to Impact Wrestling at...
New WWE NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions Crowned At Vengeance Day
Fallon Henley and Kiana James have been crowned the new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions after dethroning Katana Chance and Kayden Carter at Vengeance Day 2023. In the second match of the night, the new champions got the win in under ten minutes, with Henley getting the pinfall for her team.
WWE News – The Miz & Xavier Woods Appear On Pictionary, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
WWE Superstars The Miz and Xavier Woods recently appeared on the popular game show Pictionary. You can check out the entire episode below:. WWE has uploaded the “Top 10” moments from this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The show witnessed Sami Zayn spearing Roman Reigns and challenging him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view event. You can check out the video below:
Roman Reigns Featured On WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Poster
WWE presents the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre. Roman Reigns is featured on the official poster, which you can see below:. You can check out the updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 lineup below:. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman...
Booker T Lavishes Praise On Sami Zayn’s “Oscar-Worthy” Bloodline Performances
Sami Zayn finally turned on The Bloodline by attacking Roman Reigns with a steel chair at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The betrayal didn’t end well for Zayn as The Tribal Chief, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa decimated the former Honorary Uce in the middle of the ring. The shocking incident caused Jey Uso to quit The Bloodline.
Jon Moxley Announced For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9
AEW wrestler Jon Moxley is making a return to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport promotion for GCW’s The Collective during WrestleMania weekend. As announced by the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Moxley will be competing at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9. Moxley previously competed at Bloodsport 8 almost a year ago,...
New Match Announced For NWA ‘Nuff Said’
EC3 will be facing off against Alex Riley at NWA Nuff Said, which takes place on Saturday. You can check out the official announcement and the updated lineup for NWA Nuff Said below:. * NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona. * No DQ NWA World Women’s Championship...
Jeff Jarrett Claims Impact Wrestling Couldn’t Afford To Keep Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre may have gone on to have a long, prosperous career with Impact Wrestling, had the promotion been able to keep him around. McIntyre, under his real name Drew Galloway, debuted for Impact in January 2015 and would remain a part of the company for just over two years.
Seth Rollins On WWE Changes: “Have You Ever Seen Succession?”
Seth Rollins has weighed in on the changes in WWE. Stephanie McMahon resigned from her roles as co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE while Nick Khan has been named CEO. Vince McMahon is back with the company as the executive chairman of the Board of Directors. Vince is also looking to sell the company.
Results From WWE Live Event In Columbus, Georgia: Rhodes vs. Rollins
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from Columbus, Georgia at the Columbus Civic Center. You can check out the results below, courtesy of Wrestling Headlines:. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa defeated The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland) Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated...
Aron Stevens Recalls Getting Bumped From WrestleMania Card
Both Aron Stevens and Tyrus are enjoying success with the NWA. Stevens is a former NWA National Champion, and Tyrus is the current NWA Worlds Champion. But there was a time when both men were not as valued on a wrestling card. While Stevens was performing as Damien Sandow in...
WWE Fired Employees To Prepare Themselves For Potential Sale
Vince McMahon’s return to WWE’s Board of Directors last month caused many shareholders to sue the Executive Chairman for his attempt at a hostile takeover amidst Stephanie McMahon’s shocking resignation as the co-CEO of the company. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is cutting down on...
