With the Las Vegas Raiders seemingly set to move on from Derek Carr, the veteran quarterback isn't going to do them any favors. While participating in Thursday's Pro Bowl skills competition, Carr said that he won't extend the Feb. 15 deadline by which his $40.4 million salary becomes fully guaranteed. The Raiders, who cannot finalize a trade involving Carr until the new league year begins March 15, will be on the hook for all of Carr's 2023 wages if he is not released within the next two weeks.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO