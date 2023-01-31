Read full article on original website
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
Tennessee Titans Make Historic MoveOnlyHomersNashville, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
The goddess of TennesseeLauren BartonNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Chiefs against the Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, making their third trip in the last four seasons. But they've got their work cut out for them if they plan to get by the Eagles in the Big Game. And speaking of having their work cut out for them...
Aaron Rodgers snubs 49ers so Colin makes a case for Dolphins | THE HERD
Aaron Rodgers made it clear he wasn't looking to trade to the San Francisco 49ers, and the Green Bay Packers seem to be open to trading the QB to the AFC. That leaves Colin Cowherd to make a case for the Miami Dolphins. Watch as he explains why the veteran would best suit Miami, and reveals what other team in the AFC is going all out to acquire him.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is deterring coaching prospects? | THE HERD
Kyler Murray is apparently making it hard for the Arizona Cardinals to secure anyone promising in the head coaching position. The quarterback has garnered the reputation for being 'prickly' and previous spats with former coach Kliff Kingsbury may be sending red flags to prospects. Colin shares his thoughts on this 'unsurprising' turn of events.
How the Kelce brothers stack up against other championship siblings
Super Bowl LVII will pit the No. 1 seeds from the AFC and NFC against each other. It also pits what might be the league's best brothers against each other. Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce will get to face his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. It will be the first Super Bowl to have a pair of brothers go head-to-head, and it's already being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl."
What Travis, Jason and Donna Kelce are saying about the 'Kelce Bowl'
Feb. 12 will be a big day for the Kelce family. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce will become the first pair of brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl when Kansas City and Philadelphia face off. The two both spoke publicly about...
Duke coach Kara Lawson says men's ball was used in loss to FSU
Duke women's basketball coach Kara Lawson said her team played with a men’s basketball for the first half of a loss to Florida State on Sunday. The 16th-ranked Blue Devils lost to the Seminoles 70-57 in Tallahassee, Florida — the team’s second Atlantic Coast Conference loss of the season.
Super Bowl 2024 odds: Chiefs, Bills open as favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII
SUPER BOWL XLVIII ODDS (at FOX Bet) *. Kansas City Chiefs: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total) Buffalo Bills: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total) San Francisco 49ers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total) Cincinnati Bengals: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total) Philadelphia Eagles: +1000 (bet...
Misdemeanor menacing charge against Bengals RB Joe Mixon dismissed
Bengals running back Joe Mixon no longer faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati. A Friday order dismissing the case in Hamilton County Municipal Court said only that the city prosecutor’s office requested the dismissal "in the interest of justice."
Derek Carr not extending deadline to facilitate Raiders trade
With the Las Vegas Raiders seemingly set to move on from Derek Carr, the veteran quarterback isn't going to do them any favors. While participating in Thursday's Pro Bowl skills competition, Carr said that he won't extend the Feb. 15 deadline by which his $40.4 million salary becomes fully guaranteed. The Raiders, who cannot finalize a trade involving Carr until the new league year begins March 15, will be on the hook for all of Carr's 2023 wages if he is not released within the next two weeks.
What to watch for in UConn-South Carolina showdown on FOX
Sunday's matchup between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 Connecticut could be a Final Four preview. It could be a chance for Dawn Staley to show Geno Auriemma there is a new ruler of college basketball. And it could be a chance for UConn to once again stake a...
Life after Tom Brady: How Bucs will try to replace a legend
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to find out what the New England Patriots discovered the past few seasons: It is hard to replace a legend at quarterback. With Tom Brady dropping his retirement notice via social media, the Buccaneers are suddenly facing life without a quarterback in a quarterback-driven league. Moreover, the franchise is hunting for a QB1 after being spoiled by a seven-time Super Bowl winner with off-the-charts intangibles and football character.
Nick Sirianni is 'the right guy' for Eagles. Just ask his players
PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni's introduction to Philadelphia was funny, in a not-so-funny sort of way. He was a virtual unknown, replacing a Philly legend, and there were already worries that the Eagles had reached too far to find their new head coach. Then his opening press conference was …...
McCollum, Pelicans host the Kings
Sacramento Kings (29-22, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (27-27, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes New Orleans and Sacramento will play on Sunday. The Pelicans are 17-14 in conference matchups. New Orleans averages 115.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per...
Predicting NFC West starting QBs in 2023
Only one player in the NFC West managed to take every snap at quarterback for their team. That's right, Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks played all 18 games, including the postseason, in his first year as a full-time starter since the 2014. The NFC West division title winners, the...
Super Bowl LVII potential swan song for Eagles' 'Core Four'
PHILADELPHIA — The first years they spent together were lean ones, with more coaching changes than trips to the playoffs. There was no sense back then that they were the building blocks of greatness. They didn’t even win their first postseason game until they had played together five years.
Jemison has 12 as UAB downs Florida International 76-72
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Trey Jemison scored 12 points as UAB beat Florida International 76-72 on Saturday night. Jemison added 11 rebounds for the Blazers (17-7, 8-5 Conference USA). KJ Buffen scored 12 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Ledarrius Brewer was 3-for-3 shooting from 3-point range and scored 12.
Struggling Michigan and Ohio State might sport Big Ten's top NBA prospects
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The marquee game on this weekend’s Big Ten schedule took place more than 300 miles from here, in Bloomington, Indiana, where a team that was picked to win the league in early October hosted the No. 1 team in the country for a Saturday matinée.
Clash at the Coliseum: NASCAR returns to L.A. to open 2023 season
NASCAR is returning to sunny southern California to kick off the 2023 season with the second running of the Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday (5 p.m. ET heats; 8 p.m. ET main event, FOX). The event will build off its successful inaugural L.A. running last year. The 150-lap main...
NBA probed incident between Ja Morant's acquaintances, Indiana Pacers
According to a Sunday report in The Athletic, acquaintances of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant aggressively confronted members of the Indiana Pacers traveling party near the team’s bus in the loading area of FedEx Forum following a game between Indiana and Memphis on Jan. 29 in Memphis. Later, someone...
