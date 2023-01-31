ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers snubs 49ers so Colin makes a case for Dolphins | THE HERD

Aaron Rodgers made it clear he wasn't looking to trade to the San Francisco 49ers, and the Green Bay Packers seem to be open to trading the QB to the AFC. That leaves Colin Cowherd to make a case for the Miami Dolphins. Watch as he explains why the veteran would best suit Miami, and reveals what other team in the AFC is going all out to acquire him.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is deterring coaching prospects? | THE HERD

Kyler Murray is apparently making it hard for the Arizona Cardinals to secure anyone promising in the head coaching position. The quarterback has garnered the reputation for being 'prickly' and previous spats with former coach Kliff Kingsbury may be sending red flags to prospects. Colin shares his thoughts on this 'unsurprising' turn of events.
FOX Sports

How the Kelce brothers stack up against other championship siblings

Super Bowl LVII will pit the No. 1 seeds from the AFC and NFC against each other. It also pits what might be the league's best brothers against each other. Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce will get to face his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. It will be the first Super Bowl to have a pair of brothers go head-to-head, and it's already being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl."
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Duke coach Kara Lawson says men's ball was used in loss to FSU

Duke women's basketball coach Kara Lawson said her team played with a men’s basketball for the first half of a loss to Florida State on Sunday. The 16th-ranked Blue Devils lost to the Seminoles 70-57 in Tallahassee, Florida — the team’s second Atlantic Coast Conference loss of the season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FOX Sports

Misdemeanor menacing charge against Bengals RB Joe Mixon dismissed

Bengals running back Joe Mixon no longer faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati. A Friday order dismissing the case in Hamilton County Municipal Court said only that the city prosecutor’s office requested the dismissal "in the interest of justice."
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Derek Carr not extending deadline to facilitate Raiders trade

With the Las Vegas Raiders seemingly set to move on from Derek Carr, the veteran quarterback isn't going to do them any favors. While participating in Thursday's Pro Bowl skills competition, Carr said that he won't extend the Feb. 15 deadline by which his $40.4 million salary becomes fully guaranteed. The Raiders, who cannot finalize a trade involving Carr until the new league year begins March 15, will be on the hook for all of Carr's 2023 wages if he is not released within the next two weeks.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

What to watch for in UConn-South Carolina showdown on FOX

Sunday's matchup between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 Connecticut could be a Final Four preview. It could be a chance for Dawn Staley to show Geno Auriemma there is a new ruler of college basketball. And it could be a chance for UConn to once again stake a...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Life after Tom Brady: How Bucs will try to replace a legend

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to find out what the New England Patriots discovered the past few seasons: It is hard to replace a legend at quarterback. With Tom Brady dropping his retirement notice via social media, the Buccaneers are suddenly facing life without a quarterback in a quarterback-driven league. Moreover, the franchise is hunting for a QB1 after being spoiled by a seven-time Super Bowl winner with off-the-charts intangibles and football character.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Nick Sirianni is 'the right guy' for Eagles. Just ask his players

PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni's introduction to Philadelphia was funny, in a not-so-funny sort of way. He was a virtual unknown, replacing a Philly legend, and there were already worries that the Eagles had reached too far to find their new head coach. Then his opening press conference was …...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

McCollum, Pelicans host the Kings

Sacramento Kings (29-22, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (27-27, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes New Orleans and Sacramento will play on Sunday. The Pelicans are 17-14 in conference matchups. New Orleans averages 115.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Predicting NFC West starting QBs in 2023

Only one player in the NFC West managed to take every snap at quarterback for their team. That's right, Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks played all 18 games, including the postseason, in his first year as a full-time starter since the 2014. The NFC West division title winners, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX Sports

Super Bowl LVII potential swan song for Eagles' 'Core Four'

PHILADELPHIA — The first years they spent together were lean ones, with more coaching changes than trips to the playoffs. There was no sense back then that they were the building blocks of greatness. They didn’t even win their first postseason game until they had played together five years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Jemison has 12 as UAB downs Florida International 76-72

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Trey Jemison scored 12 points as UAB beat Florida International 76-72 on Saturday night. Jemison added 11 rebounds for the Blazers (17-7, 8-5 Conference USA). KJ Buffen scored 12 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Ledarrius Brewer was 3-for-3 shooting from 3-point range and scored 12.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FOX Sports

NBA probed incident between Ja Morant's acquaintances, Indiana Pacers

According to a Sunday report in The Athletic, acquaintances of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant aggressively confronted members of the Indiana Pacers traveling party near the team’s bus in the loading area of FedEx Forum following a game between Indiana and Memphis on Jan. 29 in Memphis. Later, someone...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

