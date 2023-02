UPLAND, Ind. – Taylor struggled inside against Huntington (18-6, 10-4 CL) on the way to a 77-57 defeat on Wednesday night inside Odle Arena. Amid a lopsided defeat, Jason Hubbard notched 16 points for 2,337 in his career, which took him into 20th place on the Crossroads League’s all-time scoring list.

UPLAND, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO