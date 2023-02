[1] Purdue (22-1, 11-1) vs. [21] Indiana (15-7, 6-5) Bloomington, Indiana | Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) ANNOUNCERS: Bob Wischusen, Dick Vitale, Kris Budden. • Purdue returns to the road on Saturday when it travels to Bloomington to face Indiana for the first meeting in a three-week span with the Hoosiers. The Boilermakers put their unbeaten road record (7-0) on the line against the surging Hoosiers, who have won five of their last six games. It will mark Purdue’s fourth game against a top-25 team this year, all of them coming away from Mackey Arena (3-0 previously).

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO