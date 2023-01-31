Read full article on original website
Air Force Travels To Nevada For Friday Night Game
TV/Stream: CBS Sports Network (Talent: Jordan Kent & Steve Wolf) Radio: KVOR AM 740 (PxP - Jim Arthur) Live Stats: https://nevadawolfpack.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary. 2021-22 Record: 11-18, 4-13, 9th MW/23-9, 13-4, 3rd MW. Streak: L4/W1. Last Game: L, 59-52, vs. Boise State/W, 75-66 vs. #22 San Diego State. Next Game: 2/7 vs. Colorado...
Air Force set for home finale with Diving Invitational
Air Force diving takes center-stage this weekend, as the Falcons host 11 other programs at the Cadet Natatorium for the Air Force Diving Invitational. Competition takes place February 2-4, with each event starting at 10:00 am MT. Air Force will dive against the likes of BYU, California Baptist, Colorado Mesa, Colorado State, Denver, Missouri, Northern Colorado, San Jose State, Texas A&M, Wyoming, and Utah.
Women’s Tennis Set to Host Idaho Thursday Evening
Air Force (1-3) vs. Idaho (0-0) Cadet East Gym | USAFA, Colo. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 – 5:00 p.m. U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Riding of its first team win of the dual season, the Air Force women's tennis team returns to USAFA for a standalone match against Idaho Thursday evening in the Cadet East Gym.
Women’s Gymnastics Returns to Host Sacramento State
Cadet West Gym | USAFA, Colo. . The Air Force women's gymnastics team returns to the Cadet West Gym Friday evening, hosting Sacramento State for Military/Staff Appreciation night. Last Time Out:. The Air Force women's gymnastics team sealed a second-place finish Sunday evening at the UC Davis Tri, closing the...
Sam Gilman, Jaret Prete Honored by Mountain West
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - After a pair of strong competitions last weekend, Air Force seniors Sam Gilman and Jaret Prete were honored by the Mountain West this afternoon (Jan. 31), as Gilman was named the MW Men's Track Athlete of the Week and Prete repeated as the MW Men's Field Athlete of the Week. It is the seventh career track award for Gilman and the fourth field honor for Prete.
Women’s Basketball Travels to Fresno State in Search of Third MW Sweep
Air Force (11-11, 6-4 MW) at Fresno State (8-15, 1-9 MW) Save Mart Center | Fresno, Calif. Watch – Mountain West Network | Listen – XtraSports AM 1300. The Air Force women's basketball team, in search of its fifth win in six games, heads back west to complete its season series with Fresno State on Thursday evening.
Air Force hosts Mercyhurst, Feb. 3-4
Game 1: vs. Mercyhurst, Friday, Feb. 3, 7:05 pm MT, Cadet Ice Arena. Game 2: vs. Mercyhurst, Saturday, Feb. 4, 5:05 pm MT, Cadet Ice Arena. Broadcast Information
Falcons Return Home for Invitational at the Peak
The Air Force track and field team returns to the Academy this week, when it hosts the Invitational at the Peak. The meet, which will take place at the Cadet Field House Indoor Track on Friday, Feb. 3, is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m. (MT). MEET INFORMATION. The Invitational...
Air Force Rally Not Enough In 59-52 Loss To Boise State
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force men's basketball (12-11, 3-7 MW) dropped a 59-52 contest to Boise State (18-5, 8-2 MW) in a Mountain West action Tuesday night. Freshman Rytis Petraitis led Air Force with 20 points. Air Force came back from a 15-point deficit to take a one...
Falcons conclude first day of Diving Invitational
USAFA, Colo.- The Falcons opened the Air Force Diving Invitational on Thursday, as the first of three days of competition at the Cadet Natatorium saw 12 teams compete in the 1-meter dive. Alex Kenyon was Air Force's lone diver to qualify for the final round. Kenyon, the reigning WAC Diver...
Three Falcons Make the WAC All-Academic List
ARLINGTON, Texas – The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced the 2022 Academic All-WAC honorees for fall sports, with a total of 448 student-athletes across six sports recognized. Air Force's Wills Burns, Thaddaeus Dewing, and Remi Smith earned the honor for Air Force. All three players have made the list twice in their Air Force career.
