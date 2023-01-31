COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - After a pair of strong competitions last weekend, Air Force seniors Sam Gilman and Jaret Prete were honored by the Mountain West this afternoon (Jan. 31), as Gilman was named the MW Men's Track Athlete of the Week and Prete repeated as the MW Men's Field Athlete of the Week. It is the seventh career track award for Gilman and the fourth field honor for Prete.

