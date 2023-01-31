Twitter claims there’s ‘no evidence’ 200 million leaked usernames and email addresses came from an exploit of its systems

Read full article on original website
Futurism
Twitter Is "Verifying" Accounts With AI-Generated Faces
Under the leadership of its new CEO Elon Musk, Twitter has settled on keeping its paid "Verified" program via a Twitter Blue subscription, despite plenty of heavy scrutiny ever since Musk took over in November. While the platform now includes different colored checkmarks for businesses and governments, the blue checkmark...
Why Twitter users are upset about the platform's latest change
Users are once again worried about Twitter's future and overall culture following the platform's announcement that it will no longer provide free access to its API. Here's what API is and how this change could affect Twitter.
TechCrunch
Twitter to end free access to its API in Elon Musk’s latest monetization push
In a series of tweets, the Twitter Developer account said the firm will be ending support for both legacy v1.1 and the new v2 of its Twitter APIs. It did not immediately say how much it plans to charge for API usage. The move follows Twitter abruptly changing the terms...
Some popular accounts likely to disappear from Twitter as Elon Musk ends free access to API
The latest set of changes to Twitter will likely spell the end of some of your favourite accounts, tools and features, as the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, continues to look for ways to increase revenue. In a post on Thursday morning, Twitter’s developer account announced free access to its...
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
The Scary Way To Know If Your Email Has Been Hacked
Waking up to find out your email has been hacked is no one’s idea of a fun day — but it happens more than you might think. Even if you are using what you consider to be a strong password, professional hackers have a gift for cracking codes. And once your email has been hacked, it’s a race to resolve the problem before your data has been collected and used in malicious ways. Knowing the signs to look for when it comes to hacked email is the first important step you can take toward protecting your data and privacy. This is the scary way to know if your email has been hacked — and tips on what you can do to resolve the issue.
Donald Trump Prophet Predicts Death of Democrats: 'You Will See Many Die'
Explaining what she was told by God, pastor Julie Green said individuals will be hauled out of government buildings in handcuffs in the future.
GoodRx fined $1.5 million for allegedly selling users’ health data
The FTC alleges GoodRx's data misuse extended as far back as 2017. Deposit PhotosThe company allegedly promised to keep users' medical info private, but instead sold it to third-party advertisers.
The Windows Club
How to completely delete yourself from the internet
This is the internet age. Every one of us has a footprint on the internet in some way. Either through the government or by personal usage of the internet. No one is immune from the internet age. The regular data leaks from big companies and services that we use expose us to the world. We put most of our details on the internet either through social media or shopping. Have you ever wondered how can you scrub yourself from the internet? In this guide, we show you how to completely delete yourself from the internet.
Netflix Backtracks on Password Sharing Rules Following Internet Backlash
Streamers were furious over the guidelines that went live earlier this week.
Microsoft will integrate ChatGPT in Bing as OpenAI starts monetizing the AI chatbot
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Highly anticipated: Just a few months after its launch in prototype form, ChatGPT could soon become a ubiquitous AI tool for professionals and consumers alike. It's starting with Microsoft's Bing, which is seemingly being turned into the first mass-marketed search engine powered by generative algorithms.
Your Facebook 2FA protection was briefly at risk
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Two-factor authentication (2FA) is often marketed to consumers as one of the strongest tools for protecting your digital life, adding an extra layer of security on top of your password. However, 2FA isn't foolproof, as some loopholes may occasionally allow cybercriminals to get around this security measure. One such security flaw was recently spotted in Meta's privacy control hub, which could have allowed hackers to disable your Facebook account's 2FA protection.
healthcaredive.com
FTC orders GoodRx to stop sharing users’ health data with advertisers, issues $1.5M fine
The Federal Trade Commission is penalizing GoodRx for sharing users’ sensitive health information with advertisers, in the agency’s first enforcement action under the Health Breach Notification Rule. The FTC filed an order with the Department of Justice on Wednesday that would prohibit GoodRx from sharing user health data...
msn.com
FTC Accuses GoodRX of Sharing User Data Without Consent
GoodRX will pay $1.5 million and be barred from sharing user data with outside companies for advertising purposes under a deal that would settle allegations that it shared some of its users' most intimate health-related information with companies like Facebook and Google. The Federal Trade Commission characterized the action, which...
Gizmodo
Kiss Some of Your Favorite Twitter Bots Goodbye
Elon Musk’s Twitter has debts to pay. And in the billionaire’s quest to monetize everything about his recently acquired social media site, Twitter is set to start charging for access to its Application Program Interface (API). Beginning February 9, the platform will “no longer support free access to...
aiexpress.io
Google invests $300 million in Anthropic as race to compete with ChatGPT heats up
In keeping with new reporting from the Monetary Instances, Google has invested $300 million in one of the vital buzzy OpenAI rivals, Anthropic, whose recently-debuted generative AI mannequin, Claude, is taken into account aggressive with ChatGPT. In keeping with the reporting, Google will take a stake of round 10 per...
Former developer of Ubiquiti confessed to stealing data, trying to extort the networking company
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. What just happened? Nickolas Sharp, a former Ubiquiti employee who oversaw the company's cloud team confessed of stealing gigabytes of private data from the company's network under the guise of an anonymous hacker and a whistleblower. Sharp, a 36-year-old software engineer from Portland, Oregon, is charged with stealing gigabytes of sensitive data from Ubiquiti's GitHub repositories and AWS servers in December 2020.
Scams: FCA blocks more than 10,000 ads from Instagram, Facebook and YouTube
More than 10,000 misleading financial promotions and scams aimed at consumers via social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok have been identified and targeted by the financial watchdog during the past year. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the use of social media marketing channels and the...
Android Headlines
ChatGPT surpasses 100 million users just 2 months after launch
OpenAI’s ChatGPT has seen some exponential growth in its short lifespan by gathering over 57 million monthly users within the first month of availability. Now, a new report from UBS estimates that ChatGPT has surpassed 100 million monthly active users, with an average of 13 million daily unique visitors in January. Thus making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history, even outpacing popular social media apps such as TikTok, which took nine months to reach the same number of users, and Instagram, which took two and a half years.
