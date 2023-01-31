ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Twitter claims there’s ‘no evidence’ 200 million leaked usernames and email addresses came from an exploit of its systems

aiexpress.io
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Futurism

Twitter Is "Verifying" Accounts With AI-Generated Faces

Under the leadership of its new CEO Elon Musk, Twitter has settled on keeping its paid "Verified" program via a Twitter Blue subscription, despite plenty of heavy scrutiny ever since Musk took over in November. While the platform now includes different colored checkmarks for businesses and governments, the blue checkmark...
shefinds

The Scary Way To Know If Your Email Has Been Hacked

Waking up to find out your email has been hacked is no one’s idea of a fun day — but it happens more than you might think. Even if you are using what you consider to be a strong password, professional hackers have a gift for cracking codes. And once your email has been hacked, it’s a race to resolve the problem before your data has been collected and used in malicious ways. Knowing the signs to look for when it comes to hacked email is the first important step you can take toward protecting your data and privacy. This is the scary way to know if your email has been hacked — and tips on what you can do to resolve the issue.
The Windows Club

How to completely delete yourself from the internet

This is the internet age. Every one of us has a footprint on the internet in some way. Either through the government or by personal usage of the internet. No one is immune from the internet age. The regular data leaks from big companies and services that we use expose us to the world. We put most of our details on the internet either through social media or shopping. Have you ever wondered how can you scrub yourself from the internet? In this guide, we show you how to completely delete yourself from the internet.
TechSpot

Microsoft will integrate ChatGPT in Bing as OpenAI starts monetizing the AI chatbot

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Highly anticipated: Just a few months after its launch in prototype form, ChatGPT could soon become a ubiquitous AI tool for professionals and consumers alike. It's starting with Microsoft's Bing, which is seemingly being turned into the first mass-marketed search engine powered by generative algorithms.
Android Police

Your Facebook 2FA protection was briefly at risk

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Two-factor authentication (2FA) is often marketed to consumers as one of the strongest tools for protecting your digital life, adding an extra layer of security on top of your password. However, 2FA isn't foolproof, as some loopholes may occasionally allow cybercriminals to get around this security measure. One such security flaw was recently spotted in Meta's privacy control hub, which could have allowed hackers to disable your Facebook account's 2FA protection.
healthcaredive.com

FTC orders GoodRx to stop sharing users’ health data with advertisers, issues $1.5M fine

The Federal Trade Commission is penalizing GoodRx for sharing users’ sensitive health information with advertisers, in the agency’s first enforcement action under the Health Breach Notification Rule. The FTC filed an order with the Department of Justice on Wednesday that would prohibit GoodRx from sharing user health data...
msn.com

FTC Accuses GoodRX of Sharing User Data Without Consent

GoodRX will pay $1.5 million and be barred from sharing user data with outside companies for advertising purposes under a deal that would settle allegations that it shared some of its users' most intimate health-related information with companies like Facebook and Google. The Federal Trade Commission characterized the action, which...
Gizmodo

Kiss Some of Your Favorite Twitter Bots Goodbye

Elon Musk’s Twitter has debts to pay. And in the billionaire’s quest to monetize everything about his recently acquired social media site, Twitter is set to start charging for access to its Application Program Interface (API). Beginning February 9, the platform will “no longer support free access to...
aiexpress.io

Google invests $300 million in Anthropic as race to compete with ChatGPT heats up

In keeping with new reporting from the Monetary Instances, Google has invested $300 million in one of the vital buzzy OpenAI rivals, Anthropic, whose recently-debuted generative AI mannequin, Claude, is taken into account aggressive with ChatGPT. In keeping with the reporting, Google will take a stake of round 10 per...
TechSpot

Former developer of Ubiquiti confessed to stealing data, trying to extort the networking company

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. What just happened? Nickolas Sharp, a former Ubiquiti employee who oversaw the company's cloud team confessed of stealing gigabytes of private data from the company's network under the guise of an anonymous hacker and a whistleblower. Sharp, a 36-year-old software engineer from Portland, Oregon, is charged with stealing gigabytes of sensitive data from Ubiquiti's GitHub repositories and AWS servers in December 2020.
PORTLAND, OR
The Guardian

Scams: FCA blocks more than 10,000 ads from Instagram, Facebook and YouTube

More than 10,000 misleading financial promotions and scams aimed at consumers via social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok have been identified and targeted by the financial watchdog during the past year. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the use of social media marketing channels and the...
Android Headlines

ChatGPT surpasses 100 million users just 2 months after launch

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has seen some exponential growth in its short lifespan by gathering over 57 million monthly users within the first month of availability. Now, a new report from UBS estimates that ChatGPT has surpassed 100 million monthly active users, with an average of 13 million daily unique visitors in January. Thus making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history, even outpacing popular social media apps such as TikTok, which took nine months to reach the same number of users, and Instagram, which took two and a half years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy