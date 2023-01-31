ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show underway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you are the outdoorsy type, or you enjoy traveling across the commonwealth or the country, the Central Bank Center is the place to be through the weekend. The annual Kentucky Sport, Boat, and Recreation Show is back and officially underway. This year’s event, which is...
WKYT 27

New distillery coming to Woodford County

MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Woodford County. State leaders were on hand to break ground on Bluegrass Distillery at Elkwood Farms in Midway. It is the first distillery to be located in Midway since 1959. “This is going to be an anchor that brings in...
WKYT 27

Kentucky chomps Florida at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (16-7, 7-3 SEC) beat the Florida Gators (13-10, 7-4 SEC) 72-67 inside Rupp Arena Saturday night. The Cats started the game on a 5-0 run. They had a 33-22 halftime lead with seniors Jacob Toppin and CJ Fredrick each giving UK nine points. Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who averages a double-double had just two points in the half. Florida was just 7-26 shooting in the first half.
WTVQ

A calm next several days before the pattern turns active again

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we are coming off of a very calm day across central and eastern Kentucky. Good news is that we have several more calm days before we turn back up the active pattern. Here is what I am tracking!. Our Sunday looks absolutely fantastic, here...
WKYT 27

WATCH | Mother and boyfriend indicted in baby's death

Matthew Stewart Kentucky Sport Boat, and Recreation Show. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cold Winds Continue to Blow. The sun is starting to shine on My Old Kentucky Home as we track another system that tries to swipe our southern counties with another messy mix. WATCH | Thousands of donated...
WTVQ

KSP presented award for best-looking cruiser for 3rd time

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police recently won the American Association of State Trooper’s 2023 Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar contest and were presented with the award last week. This is the third time Kentucky won the front page of the calendar. AAST Executive Director John Bagnardi traveled to...
WKYT 27

Frustrations grow as issues continue on Lexington road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frustrations are growing along a Lexington street shut down for a third night after a water main break. Crews have been working to repair the break on Rosemont Garden at Southland Drive since Monday. The work will continue through Friday. Homeowners in the Rosemont Garden area...
WKYT 27

Lexington man sentenced for conspiring to traffic fluorofentanyl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man has been sentenced to decades in prison for drug trafficking. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Michael Byrd of Lexington was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fluorofentanyl and possession with intent to distribute. Byrd was...
bowhuntingmag.com

21-Point Kentucky Buck Scores 195 2/8 Inches

Finding a lightly hunted honey hole leads Jeff Humphrey to crossbow kill of a lifetime. When it comes to real estate, it’s all about “location, location, location.” It’s a common term that means that all things equal, homes of similar size and condition typically command a higher or lower price depending on where they’re located.
fox56news.com

Woman missing from Grant County

Brittany Feedback has been reported missing out of Grant County. Brittany Feedback has been reported missing out of Grant County. What's that? On the seven-day forecast? Is that a sighting of 60 degree highs? Why yes, yes it is! After a windy but otherwise gorgeous weekend, temperatures start to skyrocket into the 50's and we will even crack 60 one day next week!
fox56news.com

Domestic violence dispute leads to multicounty chase, ends in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Danville Police Department said a Lexington man led a police chase through four counties before wrecking into a fence. It all began when police responded to a domestic situation. Police said when they arrived at Center Street in Danville they saw a man leaving in a white 2006 Lexus SUV.
WKYT 27

Lex police investigate early morning shooting, juvenile wounded

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting at Cheetah Gentleman’s Club early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of East New Circle Road at around 3:25 AM. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile that was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police set up a perimeter outside of Cheetah.
