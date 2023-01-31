Brittany Feedback has been reported missing out of Grant County. Brittany Feedback has been reported missing out of Grant County. What's that? On the seven-day forecast? Is that a sighting of 60 degree highs? Why yes, yes it is! After a windy but otherwise gorgeous weekend, temperatures start to skyrocket into the 50's and we will even crack 60 one day next week!

GRANT COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO