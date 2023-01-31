Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Blues in his blood: Tee Dee Young inducted into Kentucky Music Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Every type of music is rooted in one genre, the blues. There is one Lexington blues artist and business owner who embodies the blues, and always used his music to bring people together. That’s why Lexington native, Tee Dee Young, has just been inducted...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show underway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you are the outdoorsy type, or you enjoy traveling across the commonwealth or the country, the Central Bank Center is the place to be through the weekend. The annual Kentucky Sport, Boat, and Recreation Show is back and officially underway. This year’s event, which is...
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
WKYT 27
New distillery coming to Woodford County
MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Woodford County. State leaders were on hand to break ground on Bluegrass Distillery at Elkwood Farms in Midway. It is the first distillery to be located in Midway since 1959. “This is going to be an anchor that brings in...
WKYT 27
Kentucky chomps Florida at Rupp Arena
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (16-7, 7-3 SEC) beat the Florida Gators (13-10, 7-4 SEC) 72-67 inside Rupp Arena Saturday night. The Cats started the game on a 5-0 run. They had a 33-22 halftime lead with seniors Jacob Toppin and CJ Fredrick each giving UK nine points. Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who averages a double-double had just two points in the half. Florida was just 7-26 shooting in the first half.
Oscar Tshiebwe's Selflessness, Bond with Teammates Pushing Kentucky in Right Direction
Kentucky basketball's 2022-23 season is one that's been filled with turmoil. Coach John Calipari's teams haven't always been known for smooth sailing from November to March, but this year's team has whooshed around the rockiest of seas, only comparable to something out of a "Pirates of the ...
WTVQ
A calm next several days before the pattern turns active again
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we are coming off of a very calm day across central and eastern Kentucky. Good news is that we have several more calm days before we turn back up the active pattern. Here is what I am tracking!. Our Sunday looks absolutely fantastic, here...
WKYT 27
Dog found on vacation changes a Jessamine County boy’s life
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s a story of a boy and his dog, but it doesn’t follow the traditional tale of what you might think. Normally when WKYT brings you a Commonwealth of Kindness report, it’s about humans helping animals, but this story is quite the opposite. Recently...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Last round of wintry weather before Groundhog Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Cold sunshine filed in after a quick dusting of snow and ice wrapped up early Wednesday morning. Temperatures stayed chilly, but we at least saw some sunshine throughout the day. One last weak little wave will bring another round of wintry precipitation to parts...
wdrb.com
Central Kentucky family asking for help after accidents paralyze daughter, put father in coma
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tragedy struck twice for a central Kentucky family. Jamie West is coping with devastating injuries for both her child and her husband that left them both fighting for their lives. On June 7th, 2020, a car accident left three-year-old Danni West paralyzed from the neck down,...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Mother and boyfriend indicted in baby's death
Matthew Stewart Kentucky Sport Boat, and Recreation Show. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cold Winds Continue to Blow. The sun is starting to shine on My Old Kentucky Home as we track another system that tries to swipe our southern counties with another messy mix. WATCH | Thousands of donated...
WTVQ
KSP presented award for best-looking cruiser for 3rd time
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police recently won the American Association of State Trooper’s 2023 Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar contest and were presented with the award last week. This is the third time Kentucky won the front page of the calendar. AAST Executive Director John Bagnardi traveled to...
WKYT 27
Frustrations grow as issues continue on Lexington road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frustrations are growing along a Lexington street shut down for a third night after a water main break. Crews have been working to repair the break on Rosemont Garden at Southland Drive since Monday. The work will continue through Friday. Homeowners in the Rosemont Garden area...
WKYT 27
Lexington man sentenced for conspiring to traffic fluorofentanyl
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man has been sentenced to decades in prison for drug trafficking. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Michael Byrd of Lexington was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fluorofentanyl and possession with intent to distribute. Byrd was...
clayconews.com
Ohio Fugitive from Brodhead, KY charged on Warrant of Arrest in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: On Monday, January 30th, 2023 Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested a Brodhead, KY man. Arrested was Casey Crank age 30 of Wallin St., Brodhead, KY, charged on a Rockcastle County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging:
bowhuntingmag.com
21-Point Kentucky Buck Scores 195 2/8 Inches
Finding a lightly hunted honey hole leads Jeff Humphrey to crossbow kill of a lifetime. When it comes to real estate, it’s all about “location, location, location.” It’s a common term that means that all things equal, homes of similar size and condition typically command a higher or lower price depending on where they’re located.
fox56news.com
Woman missing from Grant County
Brittany Feedback has been reported missing out of Grant County. Brittany Feedback has been reported missing out of Grant County. What's that? On the seven-day forecast? Is that a sighting of 60 degree highs? Why yes, yes it is! After a windy but otherwise gorgeous weekend, temperatures start to skyrocket into the 50's and we will even crack 60 one day next week!
fox56news.com
Domestic violence dispute leads to multicounty chase, ends in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Danville Police Department said a Lexington man led a police chase through four counties before wrecking into a fence. It all began when police responded to a domestic situation. Police said when they arrived at Center Street in Danville they saw a man leaving in a white 2006 Lexus SUV.
WKYT 27
Lex police investigate early morning shooting, juvenile wounded
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting at Cheetah Gentleman’s Club early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of East New Circle Road at around 3:25 AM. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile that was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police set up a perimeter outside of Cheetah.
