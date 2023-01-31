ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlin, TX

Yahoo Sports

Lincoln sweeps Watertown, one bent rim and other Tuesday hoops

Sioux Falls Lincoln's girls and boys each posted high school basketball wins over Watertown that provided some exciting twists on Tuesday. In the girls' game in the Civic Arena, Lincoln used a 17-6 surge in the fourth quarter to rally for a 53-50 win over Watertown. Second-rated Class AA Lincoln notched a 74-60 win at home in a game that had to be moved to Lincoln's old gym when 7-foot-1 junior JT Rock bent the rim on a dunk in the second quarter.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Vehicle crashes into ditch in North Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle traveling eastbound has landed in a ditch on the north side of Abilene. Just before 8:00 p.m., first responders reported to a vehicle that landed in a ditch near the intersection of Highway 351 and East Ambler Avenue. One person was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries. The […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Thursday February 2nd

Our weather pattern will gradually see an improvement for the area. Showers in the around should stay in liquid form and warmer temps will begin to creep back in the forecast by the weekend. For today, we will see cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers early. The high will be up around 39 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 26 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Meet the 2023 class of Abilene Young Professionals’ 20 Under 40

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Young Professionals (AYP), an Abilene Chamber of Commerce program dropped its 2023 list of Top 20 Under 40 this week, recognizing 20 young professionals who are making a difference in the Abilene community. Criteria which must be met to make it on the 20...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

School and business closures and delays

ABILENE, Texas — Due to wintry weather, the schools and business will operate as such. Not listed: A Habitat for Learning, Children of Light. If you're on a mobile device click here. Track crime, special events and more in your neighborhood with AlertNest & KTXS.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Locals react to the winter weather, offer safety advice

ABILENE, Texas — The frosty weather is here in the Big Country and it doesn’t look like it will be going anywhere anytime soon. The arctic blast is bringing in sleet and ice, which concerns a lot of people. “Don’t drive if you don’t have to,” said Clay...
ABILENE, TX
B93

The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
TEXAS STATE
Gilmer Mirror

Texas Cattle Rancher Recognized as 2022 Advocate of the Year at Cattle Industry Convention

AUSTIN, Texas (Feb. 2, 2023) – Tucker Brown of Throckmorton, Texas, has been selected by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, as the 2022 Advocate of the Year. The award recognizes Brown for his creative use of storytelling across social media platforms, along with continuing his family’s legacy as a sixth-generation cattle rancher.
THROCKMORTON, TX
Rock 108

6 Rude Things I Have Encountered While Grocery Shopping in Abilene

We've all been there at one time or another - the grocery store. Here in Abilene, they can get awfully crowded and the things you encounter can boggle the mind. Almost all of us have witnessed some rude act at one time or another. I know I have. Maybe these folks are unaware of what they're doing. That's why I think it's time to bring these things to light. Rudeness has happened right here in Abilene at my neighborhood grocery store.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Icy roads cause tens of crashes across Abilene, Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several Abilene and other Big Country agencies have reported multiple vehicle crashes Monday morning due to icy driving conditions. Take a look at this wreckage just north of Ballinger: A KTAB/KRBC crew on-site gathered that, due to the slick road conditions, three vehicles and a boat were involved. This crash happened […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Woman bites Abilene officer as he calls for backup to arrest her

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1200 block of Cypress Street – Family Violence AssaultA victim reported that her common […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Guests accused of squatting in Abilene AirBNB

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 800 block of Kirkwood Street – Theft of Motor VehicleA vehicle was involved in […]
ABILENE, TX

