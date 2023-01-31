Read full article on original website
Lincoln sweeps Watertown, one bent rim and other Tuesday hoops
Sioux Falls Lincoln's girls and boys each posted high school basketball wins over Watertown that provided some exciting twists on Tuesday. In the girls' game in the Civic Arena, Lincoln used a 17-6 surge in the fourth quarter to rally for a 53-50 win over Watertown. Second-rated Class AA Lincoln notched a 74-60 win at home in a game that had to be moved to Lincoln's old gym when 7-foot-1 junior JT Rock bent the rim on a dunk in the second quarter.
BREAKING: Vehicle crashes into ditch in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle traveling eastbound has landed in a ditch on the north side of Abilene. Just before 8:00 p.m., first responders reported to a vehicle that landed in a ditch near the intersection of Highway 351 and East Ambler Avenue. One person was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries. The […]
Abilene area forecast: Thursday February 2nd
Our weather pattern will gradually see an improvement for the area. Showers in the around should stay in liquid form and warmer temps will begin to creep back in the forecast by the weekend. For today, we will see cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers early. The high will be up around 39 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 26 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph.
Meet the 2023 class of Abilene Young Professionals’ 20 Under 40
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Young Professionals (AYP), an Abilene Chamber of Commerce program dropped its 2023 list of Top 20 Under 40 this week, recognizing 20 young professionals who are making a difference in the Abilene community. Criteria which must be met to make it on the 20...
School and business closures and delays
ABILENE, Texas — Due to wintry weather, the schools and business will operate as such. Not listed: A Habitat for Learning, Children of Light. If you're on a mobile device click here. Track crime, special events and more in your neighborhood with AlertNest & KTXS.
Abilene, Brownwood city closures & delays during winter weather
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – City offices across Abilene and Brownwood will be scarce during winter weather conditions, expected to last through midday Wednesday. Abilene Offices with the City of Abilene closed for business at 10:00 a.m. Monday due to the weather. The Solid Waste fleet was also canceled Monday. The city said it is […]
Locals react to the winter weather, offer safety advice
ABILENE, Texas — The frosty weather is here in the Big Country and it doesn’t look like it will be going anywhere anytime soon. The arctic blast is bringing in sleet and ice, which concerns a lot of people. “Don’t drive if you don’t have to,” said Clay...
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
Texas Cattle Rancher Recognized as 2022 Advocate of the Year at Cattle Industry Convention
AUSTIN, Texas (Feb. 2, 2023) – Tucker Brown of Throckmorton, Texas, has been selected by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, as the 2022 Advocate of the Year. The award recognizes Brown for his creative use of storytelling across social media platforms, along with continuing his family’s legacy as a sixth-generation cattle rancher.
6 Rude Things I Have Encountered While Grocery Shopping in Abilene
We've all been there at one time or another - the grocery store. Here in Abilene, they can get awfully crowded and the things you encounter can boggle the mind. Almost all of us have witnessed some rude act at one time or another. I know I have. Maybe these folks are unaware of what they're doing. That's why I think it's time to bring these things to light. Rudeness has happened right here in Abilene at my neighborhood grocery store.
Icy roads cause tens of crashes across Abilene, Big Country
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several Abilene and other Big Country agencies have reported multiple vehicle crashes Monday morning due to icy driving conditions. Take a look at this wreckage just north of Ballinger: A KTAB/KRBC crew on-site gathered that, due to the slick road conditions, three vehicles and a boat were involved. This crash happened […]
Abilene man arrested by SWAT team, accused of threatening wife with rifle at work
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested by a SWAT team after he allegedly threatened his wife with a rifle at her workplace. Shirley Sedberry was taken into custody and charged with Terroristic Threat of Family/Household in connection to the incident Monday, and now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a […]
Incident at Kinder Morgan Complex shuts down roads in Snyder, causes power outages
SNYDER, Texas — An incident occurred this morning at Kinder Morgan Complex in Snyder. According to a social media post from the City of Snyder Office of Emergency Management, the fire department and law enforcement responded to the complex around 6am this morning. Kinder Morgan officials released this statement...
‘I don’t have my best friend no more’: Midland man searching for answers three months after his sister died in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One Midland man is still searching for answers three months later after his sister was struck by a vehicle and died from her injuries in Abilene. Kayson Paschel, Amber Sue Hall’s brother, said she was one of the only family members he had left. “I don’t have my best friend no […]
Crime Reports: Woman bites Abilene officer as he calls for backup to arrest her
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1200 block of Cypress Street – Family Violence AssaultA victim reported that her common […]
Local restaurant stays open for customers despite poor weather conditions
On a miserable day like this— most businesses are closed. but the people still have to eat and crave comfort food. and this tiny restaurant in Abilene— Krua thai—meets those big demands according to new customer, Ismael Diaz Rangel. “Trying new food. my friend here-- she recommended...
Crime Reports: Guests accused of squatting in Abilene AirBNB
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 800 block of Kirkwood Street – Theft of Motor VehicleA vehicle was involved in […]
