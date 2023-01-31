Nuclear Fuel Services employees injured in Monday incident released from hospital same day

Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputy awarded for saving victims from house fire
SULLLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputy was recognized for saving two lives during a house fire that happened back on Christmas Eve in 2022. The sheriff's office says the fire happened at a house along D Droke Road in Piney Flats December 24, 2022....
wataugaonline.com
Watauga Sheriff’s Office & New River Light & Power warns of latest phone scam
A scam involving using gift cards to pay for electric service is making the rounds. Both the Watauga County Sheriff's Office and New River Light & Power are warning of the scam that involves submitting gift cards as payment or power would be cut off. “WCSO would like the public...
wcyb.com
Police investigating after items taken from more than 20 vehicles in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police on both sides of Bristol are investigating after items were taken out of vehicles at several apartment complexes Wednesday night. Police say the thefts occurred from over 20 cars that were left unlocked at complexes like Ridgecrest and Monarch Place in Bristol, Virginia. Maj....
Kingsport Times-News
Slide zone – VDOT plans review of U.S. 23/Powell Valley slope safety
POWELL VALLEY — Virginia Department of Transportation officials will be reviewing conditions on a mountain slope above Powell Valley after a rockfall caused a single-vehicle collision on U.S. Route 23 Tuesday. VDOT Bristol District spokesperson Michelle Earl said Wednesday that the area, centered on U.S. 23’s mile marker 39...
VDOT: Scott Co. bridge closed until summer 2024
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A bridge over the North Fork Clinch River in Scott County will be closed for more than a year after an inspection found it was deteriorating. According to a notice from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Route 624 (Fraleytown Road) bridge in the Duffield area closed after a […]
supertalk929.com
Police say Johnson City vandalized 18 autos on two lots
A Johnson City, Tennessee man is blamed for damages to 18 automobiles on two vehicle lots in one night last month. A report from city police said Naithen Lovette is charged with two counts of vandalism that resulted in $25,000 in damages to the automobiles. Investigators said Lovette deliberately destroyed...
Johnson City Press
COVID numbers trending downward after small spike during January
Numbers of COVID-19 cases have been trending down the past month after seeing a spike at the start of the year, Dr. Stephen May, medical director for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said. “The numbers have been trending down the last few weeks,” May said.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City police chief, other department heads take city incentive to retire
Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner and the department’s second-in-command, Debbie Botelho, have accepted an early retirement incentive from the city and will retire this year. Turner and Botelho are just two of the 23 city employees with more than 30 years of consecutive service to the city who...
Johnson City Press
Two women injured in Tuesday crash
Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon when their car was struck by a Ford-F250 at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were taken to Holston Valley Medical Center after the accident, which occurred around 6:30 p.m.
wcyb.com
Rockslide cleanup expected to last 2 weeks in Scott County, VDOT says
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Drivers should use an alternate route in part of Scott County following a rockslide, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The rockslide is on Route 600. Periodic lane closures will take place during daylight hours. Folks should use Route 621 (Spears Valley Road) as a detour.
supertalk929.com
Charges against suspects in Carter County shooting bound over to grand jury
Two Carter County men tied to a December shooting had their charges bound over to a grand jury. Cody Allen Miller, 23, and Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, were arrested hours after the death of Phillip Glass, 31, who was found inside his vehicle. Investigators said prior problems between Miller and Glass led up to the incident on Oakmont Street in Happy Valley.
Man arrested after two alleged trailer thefts in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested following the alleged theft of two trailers in Johnson City. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), George Hendricks was arrested after an investigation revealed his involvement in the theft of a trailer from Lamons Court on Dec. 21 and another trailer theft from […]
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 1/27 -2/2/23
Zoe Marie Gibides 25, Of Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/27/2023 And Charged With Felony Possession Of Methamphetamine, Felony Probation Violation, Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia And Failure To Appear On Misdemeanor Charges, Received A $22,000.00 Bond. William Robert Garner IV 50, Of Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 02/02/2023 And Charged With...
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville City School officials criticize reading law during meeting with parents
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School officials expressed their dissatisfaction with the state’s new third-grade reading law during a meeting with parents on Tuesday. The meeting was led by Amanda Lawson, RCS’ English Language Arts instructional coach, who started the session by explaining the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.
Greene County woman sentenced after man found dead in vehicle in 2020
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Greene County woman arrested after a man's body was found inside a wrecked vehicle has entered a plea to the facilitation of second-degree murder. Elizabeth Phillips was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with a determinate release, meaning she must serve at least 30 percent of her sentence.
Summer Wells’ father speaks out for first time since jail release
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donald Wells spoke on camera for the first time since he was released from jail three months ago. An Amber Alert for his daughter, Summer Wells, remains active 19 months after it was first issued. “We have to prepare ourselves for a worst-case scenario. You know, we could always hope […]
2 charged in Unicoi Co. counterfeit check conspiracy that targeted homeless people
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Georgia men are facing charges after local police say they targetted homeless people as part of a counterfeit check cashing conspiracy. The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of Charles Vaughn Collins Jr., 36, and Anthony Stegall, 57, both of Atlanta. According to the sheriff’s office, a joint investigation […]
supertalk929.com
Kingsport’s Riverbend Park phase one set for summer opening
City officials have announced the first phase of Kingsport’s Riverbend Park off Fort Henry Drive should be completed by summertime. Parks and Recreation Manager Kitty Frazier said that the project includes a half-mile, granite walking trail along the river, a fishing pier, and emergency access. The remaining chores on...
Kingsport Times-News
Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues
ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
Carter Co. man convicted in woman’s death facing new charges after alleged attempted drug smuggling
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man previously convicted of criminally negligent homicide is facing new charges after an officer at the Carter County Jail reportedly found drugs hidden in a book intended for him. According to a jail incident report by a Carter County officer, a woman arrived at the detention center with a […]
