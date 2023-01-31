Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion views
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, Nebraska
Omaha Target Shooting Report
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United States
Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges
LINCOLN — The lead sponsor of Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposal to cut state income taxes fended off doubts Thursday that such a $1.5 billion reduction in state revenue was affordable and wouldn’t harm state services. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the state has more than a $2 billion surplus of state tax […] The post Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
norfolkneradio.com
Pillen: No quid pro quo with appointment of Senator Ricketts
LINCOLN - Governor Jim Pillen held his first monthly radio call-in show on Monday, and one caller asked if there was any quid pro quo between Pillen and former Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. The caller stated that many in Nebraska feel the reason Ricketts was appointed to the open Nebraska...
WOWT
Nebraska governor waives hours regulations on fuel truckers, citing shortage
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday issued an executive order “in response to regional fuel shortages” waiving some rules on truckers hauling fuels. “The order temporarily allows drivers to work extended hours to haul gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane, and biodiesel,” the news release from the governor’s office states.
Cardiac-activity abortion ban bill draws hundreds to Nebraska Capitol
LINCOLN — Proponents and opponents were given three hours each Wednesday to argue over State Sen. Joni Albrecht’s bill aimed at outlawing abortions in Nebraska after an ultrasound detects embryonic cardiac activity. Hundreds in an overflow crowd waited hours to testify for two or three minutes to the seven members of the Legislature’s Health and […] The post Cardiac-activity abortion ban bill draws hundreds to Nebraska Capitol appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
hppr.org
Can a state organization charge $44,000 for emails? A Nebraska lawsuit may answer that
The Flatwater Free Press, a Nebraska-based non-profit news organization, is suing the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy over a public records request related to nitrates in Nebraska’s waterways. While state organizations are allowed to charge for the work of completing a records request, the amount that NDEE is...
North Platte Telegraph
How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Iraq to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great-grandfather homesteaded it. Dwyer, who grew up there, is the fifth generation in his family to ranch the land.
telecompetitor.com
Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator
Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
Nebraska voter ID bill revised before lengthy public hearing that draws mostly foes
LINCOLN — An amendment to a proposed voter ID law, one that calls for mail-in voters to see a notary, was among points that drew fire during a public hearing Wednesday that stretched nearly six hours. “It’s full of flaws and bureaucratic B.S.,” Jaden Perkins, a North Omaha community organizer with the Heartland Workers Center, […] The post Nebraska voter ID bill revised before lengthy public hearing that draws mostly foes appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Second Amendment Preservation Act would limit enforcement of federal gun laws in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Second Amendment Preservation Act, which would nullify some federal gun laws in Nebraska, got a hearing Thursday before a legislative committee. If the bill is passed, law enforcement would be prohibited from enforcing federal firearm laws if they conflict with Nebraska law. Sen. Steve...
1011now.com
State treasurer encourages Nebraskans to search website for unclaimed property
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Treasurer John Murante is encouraging Nebraskans to search to see if they have cash or other valuables waiting for them on www.NebraskaLostCash.gov. Murante said the search only takes a moment and is totally free. Nearly 33 million people in the United States – 1 in...
WOWT
Nebraska DHHS launches healthcare benefits tool
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has launched the newest feature of its iServe Nebraska portal. The “Explore Benefits” tool is now available, allowing Nebraskans to pre-screen to find out which benefits they may qualify for. The tool is completely anonymous and...
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes three days in a row due to threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A school in Hebron will stay closed for the third day in a row after it received a threat last Friday. Thayer Central Community Schools said it will be closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a Facebook post. UPDATE:...
New prison, 1,500 more beds recommended in Nebraska report
LINCOLN — Before 2030, Nebraska will need another 1,500 prison beds, even after building a $350-million, 1,500-bed replacement for the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln, a new report says. The long-awaited Facility Master Plan for the Nebraska Department of Corrections states that after the new prison is open, the...
thebestmix1055.com
Murante urges Nebraskans to search for unclaimed property
Nebraska Treasurer John Murante today encouraged Nebraskans to observe Unclaimed Property day by searching www.NebraskaLostCash.gov to see if they have cash or other valuables waiting for them. The search only takes a moment and is totally free. Nearly 33 million people in the United States – one in every seven...
1011now.com
Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
Nebraska towns rely on fines and fees for revenue much less than most
(The Center Square) - Some states and municipalities depend on fines and fees to accumulate revenue. Nebraska is not one of those states. In 2020, local governments across the United States amassed $8,948,454,000 in revenue from fines and fees; that's $27 per person, according to a report from the libertarian Reason Foundation. However, Nebraska was in a far different situation. Local government in Nebraska got just $3,972,000 of its revenue...
doniphanherald.com
Sports betting now legal in Nebraska, but don't bet on making a Super Bowl wager
Sports betting is now legal in Nebraska, but there won't be any Super Bowl wagers changing hands next week, and it's questionable whether gamblers will be able to bet on this year's March Madness. Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director Tom Sage said sports betting technically became legal on Wednesday...
iheart.com
Nebraska DHHS launches tool to help residents find benefits
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraskans can find what benefits they qualify for under a new tool from the Department of Health and Human Services. “The new iServe portal will serve as an intuitive and user friendly one stop shop for Nebraskans to easily determine what benefits they qualify for," said CEO Dannette R. Smith. “DHHS continues to explore new ways to better serve our clients and iServe Nebraska is a big step forward towards this goal."
1011now.com
Nebraska Journalist Trust taking NDEE to court over pricey public records request
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday, a coalition of journalists and their supporters will take the records manager for the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy before a judge in a fight over a public records request with a $44,103 price tag. “That is just such an outrageous amount of money,”...
WOWT
Nebraska, Iowa governors sign joint letter in opposition to new WOTUS rule
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds join 23 other governors in signing a letter to Joe Biden condemning a new rule regarding the Clean Water Act (CWA) and the revised definition of “Waters of the United States” (WOTUS). WOTUS is described...
