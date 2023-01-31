ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

Nebraska Examiner

Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges

LINCOLN — The lead sponsor of Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposal to cut state income taxes fended off doubts Thursday that such a $1.5 billion reduction in state revenue was affordable and wouldn’t harm state services. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the state has more than a $2 billion surplus of state tax […] The post Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
norfolkneradio.com

Pillen: No quid pro quo with appointment of Senator Ricketts

LINCOLN - Governor Jim Pillen held his first monthly radio call-in show on Monday, and one caller asked if there was any quid pro quo between Pillen and former Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. The caller stated that many in Nebraska feel the reason Ricketts was appointed to the open Nebraska...
WOWT

Nebraska governor waives hours regulations on fuel truckers, citing shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday issued an executive order “in response to regional fuel shortages” waiving some rules on truckers hauling fuels. “The order temporarily allows drivers to work extended hours to haul gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane, and biodiesel,” the news release from the governor’s office states.
Nebraska Examiner

Cardiac-activity abortion ban bill draws hundreds to Nebraska Capitol

LINCOLN — Proponents and opponents were given three hours each Wednesday to argue over State Sen. Joni Albrecht’s bill aimed at outlawing abortions in Nebraska after an ultrasound detects embryonic cardiac activity. Hundreds in an overflow crowd waited hours to testify for two or three minutes to the seven members of the Legislature’s Health and […] The post Cardiac-activity abortion ban bill draws hundreds to Nebraska Capitol appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
telecompetitor.com

Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator

Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska voter ID bill revised before lengthy public hearing that draws mostly foes

LINCOLN — An amendment to a proposed voter ID law, one that calls for mail-in voters to see a notary, was among points that drew fire during a public hearing Wednesday that stretched nearly six hours. “It’s full of flaws and bureaucratic B.S.,” Jaden Perkins, a North Omaha community organizer with the Heartland Workers Center, […] The post Nebraska voter ID bill revised before lengthy public hearing that draws mostly foes appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT

Nebraska DHHS launches healthcare benefits tool

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has launched the newest feature of its iServe Nebraska portal. The “Explore Benefits” tool is now available, allowing Nebraskans to pre-screen to find out which benefits they may qualify for. The tool is completely anonymous and...
thebestmix1055.com

Murante urges Nebraskans to search for unclaimed property

Nebraska Treasurer John Murante today encouraged Nebraskans to observe Unclaimed Property day by searching www.NebraskaLostCash.gov to see if they have cash or other valuables waiting for them. The search only takes a moment and is totally free. Nearly 33 million people in the United States – one in every seven...
1011now.com

Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
UNADILLA, NE
The Center Square

Nebraska towns rely on fines and fees for revenue much less than most

(The Center Square) - Some states and municipalities depend on fines and fees to accumulate revenue. Nebraska is not one of those states. In 2020, local governments across the United States amassed $8,948,454,000 in revenue from fines and fees; that's $27 per person, according to a report from the libertarian Reason Foundation. However, Nebraska was in a far different situation. Local government in Nebraska got just $3,972,000 of its revenue...
iheart.com

Nebraska DHHS launches tool to help residents find benefits

(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraskans can find what benefits they qualify for under a new tool from the Department of Health and Human Services. “The new iServe portal will serve as an intuitive and user friendly one stop shop for Nebraskans to easily determine what benefits they qualify for," said CEO Dannette R. Smith. “DHHS continues to explore new ways to better serve our clients and iServe Nebraska is a big step forward towards this goal."
