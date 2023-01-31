Read full article on original website
Hotel Interactive Network
Vlasic Named to AHLA Board of Directors
Ron Vlasic, executive vice president of City Clubs, Sports & Entertainment Clubs, Invited Clubs, has been named to the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) 2023 Board of Directors. This is his third time serving on the Board. Vlasic was an AHLA officer in 2011-2012, culminating as AH&A Chair in 2013. In addition, he most recently served on the 2021-2022 AHLA Board.
Hotelbeds Hires Business Development Director
Hotelbeds is continuing to strengthen its executive committee with its second senior hire of the year. Mark Antipof has joined the company today in the newly-created position of Business Development Director, tasked with developing new products, segments and business models to accelerate growth across the business. Antipof is an internationally-recognized...
AHED Joins Forces with Cornell Graduates to Diversify Hotel Industry Leadership with Intentional Recruiting
MIAMI, FL – Over the past two years, 36 alumni from the Cornell University Nolan School of Hotel Administration have come together to develop and fund a program designed to attract more disadvantaged and underrepresented Black students to study hospitality and tourism. This Cornell alumni group calls itself DREAM (Dedicated Recruitment for Hospitality Educational Equity, and Mentorship), and has initially raised $130,000 to seed AHED, led by the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU).
Twenty-Year Marriott Technology Strategist to Lead HCN Product Development in 2023
OTTAWA, Ontario – Forty-year hospitality industry technologist Neil Schubert has joined Canada-based Hotel Communication Network (HCN) as Chief Product Officer. With 20 of those years spent spearheading the technology initiatives for Marriott International, Schubert brings to HCN a wealth of knowledge in application development, product management, systems integration, financial systems management, infrastructure, IT architecture, and field service. His goal is to strategically transform HCN into a global hospitality communications brand. HCN’s Navigator tablets are quickly gaining traction in hotels as a two-way communication device that easily and efficiently replaces in-room phones, alarm clocks, voice assistants and other electronics. Schubert will perform this role from his office in Wilmington, N.C.
Group & Corporate Business Segments are Main Focus for Hotel Revenue Teams in 2023
Duetto, the hospitality industry’s #1 Revenue Management Software (RMS), has announced the results of its second annual Trends & Predictions Survey. The Duetto Outlook & Trends 2023 Survey has shown that business and corporate are the two segments most revenue teams will focus on for the year ahead. “We...
Four Big Features for Any Hotel Tech Stack Simplification
The calendar year of 2023 is one of TMS – too many systems! Hotels thus have a present-day need to simplify their tech ecosystems, both to reduce costs and to reduce the strain on their teams by making them learn then monitor all these disparate user interfaces. Often the...
Hotel Emma at Pearl Promotes Jon Sakshaug as CEO
SAN ANTONIO, Tx.– Hotel Emma at Pearl is pleased to announce that Jon Sakshaug has been promoted to the role of CEO, effective February 2023. Jon previously served as Hotel Emma’s General Manager, overseeing the property’s business operations to ensure an exceptional level of service. Prior to...
