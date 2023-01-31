Read full article on original website
Merck says it's working to reduce levels of cancer-causing compound in popular diabetes drugs
Pharmaceutical company Merck said that it is working to reduce levels of a cancer-causing organic compound that was found in some of its popular type 2 diabetes drugs.
biopharmadive.com
Lilly reports fast sales for new diabetes drug
Sales of Eli Lilly’s new diabetes drug Mounjaro grew strongly in the final quarter of 2022, the company reported Thursday, challenging the market position of competing medicines from rival Novo Nordisk. Fourth quarter sales totaled $279 million, bringing the total for 2022 to $483 million following the drug’s June...
endpts.com
Simba Gill staying on at Evelo to weather layoffs and a PhII fail
Simba Gill will be staying put as CEO of Evelo Biosciences for now. Gill announced last year that he would be leaving the head position at Evelo to take on the role of executive partner at Flagship Pioneering. He was aiming to stay on until a successor was selected, but there’s a new course of action in the wake of a Phase II miss and a reduced headcount.
endpts.com
Behind Friday's $161M IPO: A star scientist, GPCR drug discovery and a plan to challenge pharma in diabetes
What does it take to pull off a $161 million biotech IPO these days?. In Structure Therapeutics’ case, it means having a star scientist co-founder paired with the computational drug discovery company Schrödinger, $198 million in private funding from blue-chip investors, almost six years of research work on G protein-coupled receptors and a slate of oral, small-molecule drugs, with an eye on the huge and growing diabetes and weight-loss market.
endpts.com
After 13 years, Ramy Mahmoud steps into CEO seat at Optinose; Rupert Vessey set to exit Bristol Myers in July
After 13 years as president and COO at Optinose, Ramy Mahmoud has stepped into a new role as its CEO. He is taking the place of Peter Miller, who stepped down earlier this week, though Miller is still staying with the company as a consultant. In 2010, the two business...
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
Merck's Covid drug is causing new virus mutations, study warns
US and UK researchers identified new mutations in viral samples taken from dozens of patients given Merck's antiviral Lagevrio. These mutations were not deemed to be dangerous.
Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease OK'd by FDA
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh.The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines Alzheimer’s by targeting the disease's underlying biology. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for patients with Alzheimer's, specifically those with mild or early-stage disease.Leqembi, from Japan's Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen, is a rare success in a field accustomed to failed experimental treatments for the incurable...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
New Type 2 Diabetes Drug Brenzavvy Approved in United States
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Brenzavvy (bexagliflozin) as the latest addition to the SGLT2 inhibitor class of type 2 diabetes drugs, according to a press release from TheracosBio, the maker of the new drug. SGLT2 inhibitors are a class of type 2 diabetes drugs that have...
endpts.com
Karuna licenses Goldfinch assets to compete with Boehringer Ingelheim in neuroscience
Karuna Therapeutics is looking to compete with Boehringer Ingelheim on depression and anxiety with a new license to Goldfinch Bio’s assets, starting with $15 million to the shuttered biotech. Karuna steps into an arena already being tested by Boehringer in multiple Phase II studies — the two are targeting...
endpts.com
Roche writes off $3B+ in pipeline assets, $750M for Spark-acquired gene therapies
Roche faces a downward turn in revenue this year, writing down or off billions in assets, and predicting a decline in revenue from Covid-19 products as seen industrywide. Roche put out word Thursday morning in its financial report, detailing billions of dollars that the company has written off, which equaled more than $700 million in 2021 and more than $3.1 billion in 2022.
endpts.com
Cell therapy biotech shifts focus to UK, makes deep cuts to US headcount
It’s been less than two months since Instil Bio revealed it would cut 60% of its US-based staff as the biotech scrapped its lead cell therapy to focus on next-gen efforts — but execs are already going for the next round of layoffs. In an extension of its...
mpo-mag.com
Abbott Earns U.S. and European Approvals for New Technologies
Abbott has announced two approvals as part of its growing suite of electrophysiology products in the global market:. The company’s TactiFlex Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled, an ablation catheter with a flexible tip and contact force sensing, received CE Mark1 for treating people with abnormal heart rhythms like atrial fibrillation (AFib)
biopharmadive.com
GSK moves hepatitis B drug into late-stage testing
GSK said Wednesday it has begun two Phase 3 trials of bepirovirsen, an experimental medicine the British drugmaker hopes may offer a functional cure for hepatitis B. The company highlighted the drug on its fourth quarter earnings call as one of several priority treatments it now has in testing. “Our aim is for bepirovirsen to become a backbone of future therapy,” said Chief Scientific Officer Tony Wood on the call.
endpts.com
Sanofi scraps PhIII trial for Principia drug after reviewing competition
Months after the FDA placed Phase III trials of Sanofi’s BTK inhibitor on hold, the company is winding down one of the studies. Sanofi reported in its Q4 earnings that the URSA study “was discontinued after careful evaluation of the emerging competitive treatment landscape in” myasthenia gravis, a rare disease that causes muscle weakness.
Healthline
Inflammatory Bowel Disease: How Oxygen Chambers, Apple Watches May Improve Treatment for Crohn's, Ulcerative Colitis
At a conference this week, researchers unveiled some potential new treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) conditions such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Among the presentations was research on the effectiveness of using wearable devices to predict IBD flares. Another study looked at the use of oxygen chambers...
biopharmadive.com
FDA approves cancer drugs from Lilly, Menarini
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved medicines from Eli Lilly and Italy’s Menarini Group for a type of advanced lymphoma and a specific kind of metastatic breast cancer, respectively. The two drugs join a long list of new cancer therapies cleared by the FDA, which over the...
endpts.com
City of Hope rebrands acquired Cancer Treatment Centers of America network under its own name
Cancer Treatment Centers of America is now City of Hope. That’s the brand change announced today after City of Hope’s buyout of the cancer hospital network almost one year ago — and it’s also the first line of its TV commercial debuting next week. The ad’s...
Benzinga
Genscript Bio Gets Booster From Subsidiary's New Cancer Drug
After years of losses, Legend Biotech’s new cancer drug Cavykti offers it a chance to finally start contributing revenue to its parent, Genscript Biotech. Some analysts believe Genscript may have become profitable last year, but also worry over its mounting R&D and sales expenses. By Emily Chan. The good...
endpts.com
#JPM23: Is 2023 going to be a better year for biotech dealmaking?
Last year offered a disappointing stretch for biotech, with fewer deals than expected and lots more headwinds. Endpoints News Editor-in-Chief John Carroll sat down with some of the industry’s top dealmakers to explore what happened, and what’s ahead in 2023. This transcript has been edited for brevity and clarity.
