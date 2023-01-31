Read full article on original website
Authorities Respond to Rollover Accident, West of Frost on Monday Morning
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Monday, just after 9am, of a single vehicle rollover with minor injuries on 100th Street, west of 440th Ave. According to a press release by the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile female was heading west on 100th Street when the rear of her 1995 Chevy Lumina stared to slide due to icy conditions. The vehicle then went into a 4 wheel skid into the north ditch, where it began to roll, before coming to rest on its wheels.
MPCA Finds the Highest Level of PFAS Contamination in the Gofer Landfill in Martin County
According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Gofer Landfill, located in Martin County, has the highest detected level of PFAS contamination among all closed landfills in the state. The agency tested for PFAS in groundwater at 101 of the 110 sites in the Closed Landfill Program. Often call “forever chemicals,”...
Local Sports Schedule — Friday 2/3/23
BEA at Waseca (On 98.1 FM & kbew98country.com, 7:15pm)
