The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Monday, just after 9am, of a single vehicle rollover with minor injuries on 100th Street, west of 440th Ave. According to a press release by the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile female was heading west on 100th Street when the rear of her 1995 Chevy Lumina stared to slide due to icy conditions. The vehicle then went into a 4 wheel skid into the north ditch, where it began to roll, before coming to rest on its wheels.

FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO