pullmanradio.com
Kenworthy Performing Arts Center Hosting TV Episode Featuring UIdaho
This Saturday at 5pm, the University of Idaho is being featured in an upcoming episode of “The College Tour”, a TV series hosted by Alex Boylan. UIdaho will be hosting a viewing party of the episode on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center. The viewing will include a red carpet and Q & A session with featured students from the episode. The event is free and open to the public. Learn more at http://uidaho.edu/TheCollegeTour?fbclid=IwAR1CDbHS-NRmXwU3xLQuJWPug2s0tXSr5bFvvxuzc_Kb3-wIbC9TUK-oiTE.
pullmanradio.com
Rising Country Music Artist Chayce Beckham To Headline UI Finals Fest This Spring
A rising country music artist will be playing Finals Fest at the University of Idaho this spring. Chayce Beckham won American Idaho in 2021 and his song “23” reached number 25 on the country radio charts. Beckham will play the ICCU Arena on Wednesday, April 26th. The free concert is only for UI students.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Winterfest
This Saturday from noon to 4, the Moscow Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Winterfest. This ski party is free and open to the public. The event will take place on Main St. in downtown Moscow and features activities for all ages hosted by local businesses. Alcohol wristbands are $25/each and include a righteous event glass as well as 3 drink tickets. Wristbands will not be sold in advance. Additional drink tickets can also be purchased.
pullmanradio.com
Grand Opening For New Colfax Coffee Shop SHOTZ Monday Morning
A new coffee shop in Colfax will be celebrating its grand opening on Monday morning. The Whitman County Gazette reports that SHOTZ will have a grand opening ribbon-cutting celebration with the Colfax Chamber of Commerce at 11:00. SHOTZ is at the old Taco Time at 638 North Main Street. The coffee shop will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Opens its Submission Period for Storm Drain Murals
Moscow, Idaho has announced the opening of its submission period for Storm Drain Mural proposals. Each selected artist will receive an honorarium of $300 upon completion of the artwork. The murals will be on display for two to four years, and proposals will be accepted online via Submittable through March 9, 2023. For the submission form click the link https://moscowarts.submittable.com/submit/ca64f012-ca59-4e32-95ac-ae97a2073112/moscow-public-art-2023-storm-drain-murals and more information, visit https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/218/Public-Art.
pullmanradio.com
Rotary Club of Pullman Seeks Grant Applications for Community Projects
The Rotary Club of Pullman is seeking grant applications for community enhancement projects. Local charitable organizations, schools, city government, or individuals can apply for up to $1,500 in funding through the Irving M. Field Grand Project for Community Enhancement. Grant applications are due March 31, 2023. For applications, visit http://www.pullmanrotary.org/
pullmanradio.com
New Palouse Urology Center Opens in Pullman
Palouse Urology Center has officially opened its doors as a member of Pullman Regional Hospital’s network of clinics. The Palouse Urology Center office is located at 825 SE Bishop Blvd. Ste. 101. For more information, visit http://www.pullmanregional.org/urology.
pullmanradio.com
WSU President Kirk Schulz Announces Plan To Address Issues At The Institution
Washington State University President Kirk Schulz has announced that his administration will be working to address the institution’s current struggles. Schulz posted a statement on the WSU website on Thursday outlining his plan. He will try to address dropping enrollment, WSU’s significant drop in the U.S. News & World Reports annual college rankings, budget cuts, and the athletics department deficit.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Enrollment Declines Continue Down 7% This Spring From A Year Ago
Enrollment at Washington State University continues to decline. Spring enrollment is down nearly 7% systemwide this semester at about 25,000 students. That’s down nearly 2,000 students from a year ago. Pullman campus enrollment is down just over 6% from a year ago to around 16,000 students. That’s a student population decline for Pullman of over a thousand since this time last year.
pullmanradio.com
Washington State University Ranks Top 100 Among U.S. Universities
Research.com ranked WSU 89th among more than 540 universities in the United States in its 2022 rankings and 225th among institutions of higher education worldwide. Colleges and universities are ranked by Research.com using criteria centered on the research productivity, prestige, and impact of associated scholars. Among 655 institutions receiving NSF HERD funding, WSU ranked 78th for the fiscal year 2021.
pullmanradio.com
Large Idaho Grant Will Help Fund New Broadband Connection Between Moscow & Grangeville
The Idaho Department of Commerce has awarded a large grant to help pay for a local broadband infrastructure project. The 6.3 million dollar grant from the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board is being awarded to the Port of Lewiston. The money will help pay for a new broadband connection between Moscow and Grangeville. The agency says the project will support commerce and economic development in the region. The entire project is expected to cost nearly 12 million dollars. The work is set to be completed in 2027.
pullmanradio.com
Homeless Man Arrested With Thousands Of Dollars In Stolen Goods From Local Walmarts Pleads Guilty
The 59 year old homeless man arrested for stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from the local Walmarts has pleaded guilty. Timothy Redmond pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of stolen property in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Redmond was arrested by the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office in June. A deputy pulled over Redmond near Pullman and found him with nearly 2,000 dollars in stolen merchandise from both the Pullman and Moscow Walmarts.
pullmanradio.com
Fuel Spill Cleanup On US195 South Of Colfax From Last Month’s Tanker Crash Continues
Cleanup of that fuel spill from a tanker truck crash South of Colfax on U.S. Highway 195 continues three weeks after the collision. Washington Department of Ecology crews are removing contaminated soil next to the highway where 6,000 gallons of fuel spilled. Traffic delays near Prune Orchard Road continue as the highway is down to one lane where the crews are working. The spill is still contained and officials say there is no fuel sheen on the South Fork of the Palouse River downstream in Colfax.
pullmanradio.com
35 Year Old Pullman Woman Pleads Guilty In Armed Robbery & Stolen Vehicle Cases
The 35-year-old Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery and multiple stolen vehicle cases has pleaded guilty. Gavriel Hernandez pleaded guilty to felony residential burglary, car theft, and possession of stolen property in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday morning. Hernandez took part in the armed robbery of a Garfield man inside his residence in September. Prosecutor Denis Tracy told the court that the robbery involved a drug deal gone bad. Hernandez has agreed to cooperate with the prosecution’s case against her boyfriend 37-year-old Roy Valdez of Pullman who allegedly took part in the robbery.
