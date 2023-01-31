Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iredellfreenews.com
2023 Love United Iredell campaign kicks off
The 2023 Love United Iredell campaign is officially underway. This year’s campaign runs from February 5-19. Over the next 14 days, residents have the opportunity to help fund the work of 10 nonprofits organizations across Iredell County. The United Way of Iredell County has vetted all of the organizations and projects.
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville exploring ways to assist Iredell Homeless Coalition
The Iredell Homeless Coalition raised the alarm at its February meeting, noting a rapid increase in the area’s homeless population and the need for more affordable housing for housing insecure individuals and families. Assistant to the City Manager Matthew Pierce appealed to the coalition for input after the Statesville...
iredellfreenews.com
IFN Monthly now available at more than 50 locations across Iredell County
We’re excited to announce that we’ve begun distributing the first edition of our new venture, IFN Monthly. Below is a list of places where you can pick up a copy each month!. (If you would like to add your business, church or organization to this growing list, send...
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville Career Opportunities (February 5)
Applications are being accepted online only. Apply for open positions online by clicking HERE. Community Resource Coordinator – South Statesville. Summary: Coordinates and manages activities related to South Statesville and the Police Department, facilitates strategic planning processes, service referrals, and increase overall trust and collaboration between the community and Law Enforcement.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015024-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. DETENTION DEPUTY SHERIFF (BAILIFF) TRANSIT DRIVER II W/ CDL (PART TIME) TRANSIT DRIVER I NON-CDL ( PART TIME) SITE OPERATOR (PART TIME) Position: 750003. Code: 60015193-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Location: S/W MOORESVILLE. Posting End Date: 02/09/2023. Salary: $16.26-$25.36. SCALE HOUSE OPERATOR (PART TIME)
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Community Black History Celebration set for February 11 at the Unity Center
The Statesville Community Black History Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, February 11, at the Unity Center. There will be several presentations, recitals, dancing, singing, a dramatization and an African Fashion Show. The program is sponsored by Statesville Branch NAACP #5454, City Community Planning Committee, Juneteenth Committee, several faith-based organizations and Iredell-Statesville Schools.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell’s unemployment rate dipped to 2.9 percent in December
Iredell County’s unemployment dropped to 2.9 percent in December, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce. Iredell has a labor force of 93,505 individuals. In December 2,755 residents were classified as unemployed, a 0.6 percent decrease from November. Iredell’s unemployment rate is the 24th lowest among the state’s 100...
Lincoln County community concerned with planned development
A community meeting was held Tuesday night over a planned townhome development that neighbors oppose in east Lincoln County.
iredellfreenews.com
Upcoming re-entry simulation to shed light on challenges recently incarcerated individuals face
Leadership Statesville is sponsoring an Incarceration Re-entry Simulation on Thursday, March 2, at the Statesville Fitness Center. Pre-registration is required for this event, which runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Seats are limited. The goal of this simulation is for attendees to gain an understanding of the significant obstacles faced...
iredellfreenews.com
Polar Plunge fundraiser set for February 18 at Statesville Leisure Pool
Special Olympics Iredell County is bringing back the popular Polar Plunge later this month after a long break due to the pandemic. The plunge takes place on Saturday, February 18, at the Statesville Leisure Pool, located at 1877 Simonton Road. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and the plunge begins at 11 a.m.
iredellfreenews.com
Broad Street UMC beginning social group for young adults in Statesville area
Broad Street United Methodist Church is starting a social group for young adults in the Statesville area. The first “Young Adults Meet-up” is secheduled for Saturday, February 11, at 4:30 p.m. All young adults (singles, married, single parents, young parents) are invited to gather in the Fellowship Hall...
iredellfreenews.com
Doyle Truman Belding
Doyle Truman Belding, 73, of Statesville, N.C., passed away February 3, 2023, at Ridge Valley Center of Wilkesboro after an extended illness. Doyle was born March 10, 1949, in Barry County, Mo., to the late Aurthur Belding and Opal Caviness Belding. In addition to his parents, Doyle was preceded in...
iredellfreenews.com
Maxine Mahaffey Shoemaker
On Friday, February 3, 2023, at 2:47 a.m., Maxine Mahaffey Shoemaker, 79 years, 10 months and 4 days old of Statesville, N.C., left this life on earth, singing with her children by her side, and entered Heaven’s bright shore. Born in Iredell County on March 30, 1943, she was...
iredellfreenews.com
Robert Michael Woods Jr.
Robert Michael Woods Jr., 37, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Born May 2, 1985, in North Arlington, N.J., he was the loving husband to Ashley Woods and devoted father to Robert Ian Woods and Emily Reece Woods. In addition to his wife and children, Robert is survived by his father, Robert Michael Woods Sr., and mother, Sherylanne Woods; his sister, Amanda Wickline; brother-in-law, Michael Wickline; and nephew, Wyatt Wickline; his grandfather, Anthony Pinto and his grandmother, Roseanne Pinto; his grandfather, John Michael Woods; his aunts and uncles Anthony Pinto and Millie Pinto, Michelle Bernieri and John Bernieri, Kelly Esposito and Anthony Esposito, John Woods and Dawn Woods, and Steven Woods; his cousins, Hailey Pinto, Zachary Bernieri, Cara Bernieri, Robert Stewart and Samantha Stewart, Katie Esposito, Anthony Esposito, and Garrett Woods; his father-in law, Steward Ian Reece, and mother-in-law, Maryann Reece; his sister-in-law, Shannon Tatz, and brother-in-law, Michael Tatz; and niece and nephew, Brooke Tatz and Bryce Tatz.
iredellfreenews.com
MPD Felony Arrests: January 11-31
The Mooresville Police Department reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Stacey Grayson Drake, 18, of Richland Lane, Mooresville, charged with larceny of property, misdemeanor injury to personal property and misdemeanor DWI. ♦ Merissa Morrow Massey, 46, of Broken Pine Lane, Charlotte, charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance...
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
Lancaster County school employee resigns after viewing 'inappropriate' images on school computer
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A classroom assistant at Indian Land High School resigned from their position after students said the classroom assistant was looking at inappropriate images on a school computer, district officials said. The Lancaster County School District said a group of students saw the former employee looking...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 30th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, January 30th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots February 1st
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, February 1st. * All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Body found on NC Middle School property
A body was reportedly found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 1