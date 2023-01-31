Thomas Keith Abernethy, 64, of Union Grove, N.C., passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Mr. Abernethy was born in Virginia Beach, Va., on August 15, 1958, the son of the late Wayne Abernethy and Margie Menscer Abernethy Everhart. Keith was a graduate of Statesville High School. During his school days, he was an excellent baseball player and enjoyed many tennis tournaments. Later in life, he was the manager and cook at the Waffle House. Keith enjoyed the opportunity the restaurant business gave him to meet new people and travel to other towns while working for Waffle House. He enjoyed history and always loved talking about his past. He loved his family dearly and always enjoyed getting together for birthdays and holidays.

UNION GROVE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO