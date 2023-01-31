Read full article on original website
Jerry Gray Pope
Jerry Gray Pope, 83, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House. Jerry was born on December 20, 1939, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late Carlie B. and Nellie Younger Pope. He worked in the J.C. Penney Warehouse for over forty years and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church of Mooresville. Jerry loved fishing, his horses and mountain bike riding.
Maxine Mahaffey Shoemaker
On Friday, February 3, 2023, at 2:47 a.m., Maxine Mahaffey Shoemaker, 79 years, 10 months and 4 days old of Statesville, N.C., left this life on earth, singing with her children by her side, and entered Heaven’s bright shore. Born in Iredell County on March 30, 1943, she was...
Thomas Edward Clarke Jr.
Mr. Thomas Edward Clarke Jr., 65, was born in Iredell County on December 2, 1957, to the late Thomas Edward Clarke Sr. and Mae Frances Freeman Clarke. He entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 1, 2023 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. Thomas was a graduate of Statesville...
Birth Announcements: January 21-30
The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital announced the following births:. ♦ A boy, Malikai Antonio Canales, born to Bryan and Anastasia of Statesville. ♦ A girl, Holly Mae Howe, born to Joseph and Sidney Ann Howe of Statesville. ♦ A boy, Noah Carter Williams, born to Josh Williams and...
Doyle Truman Belding
Doyle Truman Belding, 73, of Statesville, N.C., passed away February 3, 2023, at Ridge Valley Center of Wilkesboro after an extended illness. Doyle was born March 10, 1949, in Barry County, Mo., to the late Aurthur Belding and Opal Caviness Belding. In addition to his parents, Doyle was preceded in...
David Curtis Bowers Sr.
David Curtis Bowers Sr., 65, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his home. He was born September 27, 1957, in Mecklenburg County to James Curtis and Ola Lee (Smith) Bowers. David held many professional positions throughout his life, including Supervisor for Reeves Brothers Construction and Plant...
Simon “Sammy” Henderson
Simon Alonzo “Sammy” Henderson, also known as the “Candy Man,” of Statesville, N.C., died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his home at the age of 68. He was born in Iredell County on July 13, 1954, to the late Simon T. Henderson and Kita Marlowe Tomlin. He was also preceded in death by a step-grandson, Garret England; a sister, Judy Reese; and by his maternal grandparents, Alonzo and Ruth Marlowe.
Sandra Kay Patterson Balise
Sandra Kay Patterson Balise, 58 of Cornelius, N.C., departed this world on January 12, 2023, from Novant Health in Mecklenburg County. Sandra was born on June 13, 1964, in Oakridge, Tenn. She was the daughter of the late Fred Horace Patterson and Mary Evelyn Barger Patterson. Sandra chose a career...
Thomas Keith Abernethy
Thomas Keith Abernethy, 64, of Union Grove, N.C., passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Mr. Abernethy was born in Virginia Beach, Va., on August 15, 1958, the son of the late Wayne Abernethy and Margie Menscer Abernethy Everhart. Keith was a graduate of Statesville High School. During his school days, he was an excellent baseball player and enjoyed many tennis tournaments. Later in life, he was the manager and cook at the Waffle House. Keith enjoyed the opportunity the restaurant business gave him to meet new people and travel to other towns while working for Waffle House. He enjoyed history and always loved talking about his past. He loved his family dearly and always enjoyed getting together for birthdays and holidays.
Career fair for Iredell County high school seniors planned for March 22
High school seniors can learn more about a variety of careers available in Iredell County and how to earn industry credentials or an associate degree while they work during an upcoming career fair. Iredell-Statesville Schools’ Career Technical Education Student Career Fair will be held on Wednesday, March 22. Iredell Economic...
Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000 to $3,000 Signing Bonus)
POLICE OFFICER – $2,000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART-TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) SUMMER INTERN – PLANNING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT. Location: PLANNING DEPARTMENT. HOURLY RATE RANGE: $11.42-$15.02. CLOSING DATE: 2/28/2023. PUMP MAINTENANCE MECHANIC – $2,000 SIGNING BONUS. Location: UTILITY PUMP...
Sheriff: Mooresville man faces drug-trafficking charges following pursuit by ICSO deputy on I-77
A Mooresville man faces drug trafficking charges after a pursuit by an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Interstate 77. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Randell Damar Myricks, 29, of Powder Horn Circle Mooresville, in a news release Thursday. The suspect was recently released from prison and is on parole for trafficking cocaine, according to the ICSO.
