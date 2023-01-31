After exorbitant price hikes attributed to ‘estimation,’ PPL makes corrections, waives late fees

They are corrupt just like First Energy. Contact the DOJ and bring the corruption to an end. Wake Up America. They make Billions
I'm never late on paying so I don't care about waiving late fees!!! I want my money reimbursed!!!!!! thank u very much!!! this is bullcrap!
PP&L has been an extremely unfair company for years. I have called the Public Utilities Commission and filed complaints several times. They have gotten away with bad behavior, and I am so relieved to hear that our community is pushing back. I have seen my bills as pricey as $1000 a month multiple times before their "Glitch". I have been charged at Business rates for a Residential rate and was forced to pay them up front and get a credit later...I have suffered at their hands for over 32 years. Shame on you PP&L! You have not been a good neighbor to your community. "Busted,Busted, you can't be trusted!"
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
