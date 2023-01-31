Enrollment and Spending Patterns Among Medicare-Medicaid Enrollees (Dual Eligibles)

Read full article on original website
Related
Kaiser Family Foundation
Over 35 Million Prior Authorization Requests Were Submitted to Medicare Advantage Plans in 2021
Prior authorization is intended to ensure that health care services are medically necessary by requiring providers to obtain approval before a service or other benefit will be covered by a patient’s insurance. While prior authorization has long been used as a tool to contain spending and prevent people from receiving unnecessary or low-value services, there are some concerns that current prior authorization requirements and processes may create barriers and delays to receiving necessary care, as well as exacerbate complexity for patients and their providers.
Kaiser Family Foundation
The End of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency: Details on Health Coverage and Access
On Jan. 30, 2023, the Biden Administration announced it will end the public health emergency (and national emergency) declarations on May 11, 2023. Here’s what major health policies will and won’t change when the public health emergency ends. What’s changing: Nothing. The availability, access, and costs of COVID-19...
Comments / 0