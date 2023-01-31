Enrollment and Spending Patterns Among Medicare-Medicaid Enrollees (Dual Eligibles)

Prior authorization is intended to ensure that health care services are medically necessary by requiring providers to obtain approval before a service or other benefit will be covered by a patient’s insurance. While prior authorization has long been used as a tool to contain spending and prevent people from receiving unnecessary or low-value services, there are some concerns that current prior authorization requirements and processes may create barriers and delays to receiving necessary care, as well as exacerbate complexity for patients and their providers.

1 DAY AGO