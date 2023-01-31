ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, MN

froggyweb.com

Minnesota Senate approves ‘100 Percent by 2040’ energy legislation

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Legislation passed by the Senate late Thursday night requires that 100 percent of Minnesota’s electricity will have to be carbon-free by 2040. Pine City Republican Jason Rarick warned Minnesota utilities will have no negotiating leverage if they have to buy renewable energy credits from other states to meet the goal and, “that’s gonna drive prices through the roof.”
Kernza: It’s a grain many have never heard of that may revolutionize farming

MINNEAPOLIS – The next time you order a beer, it might contain a climate-change-fighting ingredient. It’s part of a movement involving researchers in Minnesota and elsewhere to scale up crop production of Kernza. Sometimes called a super grain, it’s a perennial crop, which requires less tilling and fertilizer because it grows back year after year.
Freezin’ for a Reason to benefit homeless, veterans this weekend

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) – The F-M Legion Riders are Freezin’ for a Reason at the Moorhead American Legion this weekend to raise awareness for the homeless and veterans. “They have tents out back. We have trailers. People can just drive through and drop off food donations,” Golden Drive...
