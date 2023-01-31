Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens preview, prediction, pick for 1/31: Can Sens take fourth in row?

Read full article on original website
Islanders GM seems to already hate new contract he just handed out
After trading for center Bo Horvat late last week the New York Islanders acted quickly to sign him to a brand new eight-year contract extension on Sunday. The man that handed out that contract, general manager Lou Lamoriello, already seems to hate it. Horvat's new deal is reportedly worth $8.5...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Trade Targets for the New York Rangers
Maybe the Rangers shouldn’t put all their eggs in one basket with Patrick Kane. Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Chicago Blackhawks 34-year-old, injured, Patrick Kane, hasn’t been having a good year. Would it be worth it to the New York Rangers to give up the assets for Kane (with 50 percent retained) and not make any other additions?
Yardbarker
NHL Insider Believes Pastrnak Forced Bruins’ Hands
Boston Bruins all-star winger David Pastrnak is arguably working himself into Hart Trophy consideration as he is on pace for a career-high in goals and assists at the NHL All-Star break. As he took to the NHL All-Star scene in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, Pastrnak was on pace for 55...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Two Truths and a Lie: Playoffs, Larkin and Trades (+)
It’s been a week since the Detroit Red Wings last played a game, resulting in a 2-0 loss to the New York Islanders. In that week, Bo Horvat found himself on the island while Dylan Larkin might be a target of the Boston Bruins. The last bit of course...
Yardbarker
Sharks’ Market for Meier Heating Up with 7 Teams Interested
Now that the Vancouver Canucks have traded Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, the new biggest trade target available is San Jose Sharks star winger Timo Meier. The Sharks have made it known that they are open to trading the 26-year-old as they gear up for a full-on rebuild, and trade rumors surrounding him are starting to increase significantly as we get closer to the deadline. It is quite easy to understand why, too, as he has an impressive 28 goals and 48 points in 51 games this campaign. That is excellent when noting that he does not have the best offensive weapons to work with while playing for the Sharks.
