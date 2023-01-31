ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Item Team of the Week – Lynn English

You know what I’ve been thinking? That 15 times this season I’ve looked at Lynn English boys basketball scores that were hard to believe. In another multiple-win week for the The post Item Team of the Week – Lynn English appeared first on Itemlive.
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Thursday, Feb. 2

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Thursday (and Wednesday's late) high school action on the SouthCoast. Old Rochester wrapped up an undefeated season on Wednesday night, clinching the South Coast Conference regular season crown. Alexia Gonsalves was a double-winner, taking first in the mile (6:06.4) and 2-mile (13:14.4). The Bulldogs also got wins from Delilah Post in the 600 (1;53.3), Maddie Conner in the 1,000 (3:25.5), Audrey Thomas in the 300 (44.8) and Lily Crook in the shot put (25-8) as well as the 4x400 team (4:54.8) of Post, Scarlet Patnaude, Conner and Jill LeBlanc. Winners for Apponequet (3-2) were Morgan Hayward in the high jump, Emerson Ricciardi in the 55 hurdles and Reagan Flynn in the 55 dash.
FAIRHAVEN, MA

