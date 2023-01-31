Read full article on original website
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Four different players score as Middleboro boys hockey edges Abington
Connor McNaughton, Nolan Kaiser, Brayden Fernald and Sam Steinman scored Wednesday night to lift the Middleboro boys hockey team to a 4-3 win over South Shore League rival Abington. The Sachems improved to 4-9-1. Jake Quinn scored twice for the Green Wave (5-9), and Evan St. Martin had 3 assists....
Two-goal third period leads Longmeadow boys hockey past East Longmeadow, 3-1 (video)
WEST SPRINGFIELD - It only seemed fitting Thursday’s matchup between crosstown rivals Longmeadow boys hockey and East Longmeadow came down to the wire.
Natalia Hall-Rosa is a game-changing scorer for Bridgewater-Raynham girls basketball team
BRIDGEWATER – Natalia Hall-Rosa spent the start of the fourth quarter behind the bench. Not in the game. "Oh yeah, I'm fine," she reassured, revealing a deep cut on her hand postgame. Hall-Rosa's appointment with the Bridgewater-Raynham athletic training staff lasted precisely 40 seconds of game time. It was the only semblance of a breather...
Who are the Goodnow Award winners? Look back at 42 years of top girls basketball players in Western Mass.
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive presented the 2021-2022 Vi Goodnow Award Wednesday night to Springfield Central senior Julie Bahati during halftime of the Golden Eagles game against Longmeadow.
Brookline Delivers Third Conference Loss To Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls basketball team hosted Brookline High last night. Framingham High is now 10-6 overall and 6-3 in the Bay State League.
Stars of the Day: Tiverton basketball coach joins 100 win club
Tiverton High School boys basketball team head coach Dave Landoch was recognized on Thursday for posting his 100th career win. Coach Dave Landoch and Tristan White, Tiverton boys basketball. Shea visited Tiverton and rode back to Pawtucket with a 60-49 triumph despite 25 points from White. Coach Landoch received a...
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Feb. 2: Mahar earns one-point win over Lenox & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. After being down 10 points late into the first half, Mahar went a run to seal a 47-46 win over Lenox on Thursday. If you purchase a product or register for an...
Three-sport athlete Dylan Clifford excelling on the hardwood for North Quincy boys hoops
SCITUATE — The scene was set perfectly for Scituate High boys basketball head coach Matt Poirier to nab his 350th career win Tuesday night at home. But thanks to a double-double from North Quincy senior captain Dylan Clifford, the celebration had to be delayed. “That’s what they wanted against...
Item Team of the Week – Lynn English
You know what I’ve been thinking? That 15 times this season I’ve looked at Lynn English boys basketball scores that were hard to believe. In another multiple-win week for the The post Item Team of the Week – Lynn English appeared first on Itemlive.
Scoreboard: Chicopee Comp boys basketball defeats East Longmeadow & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Chicopee Comp and East Longmeadow’s boys’ basketball game on Tuesday came down to the wire, as the Colts came out on top 49-48.
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Thursday, Feb. 2
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Thursday (and Wednesday's late) high school action on the SouthCoast. Old Rochester wrapped up an undefeated season on Wednesday night, clinching the South Coast Conference regular season crown. Alexia Gonsalves was a double-winner, taking first in the mile (6:06.4) and 2-mile (13:14.4). The Bulldogs also got wins from Delilah Post in the 600 (1;53.3), Maddie Conner in the 1,000 (3:25.5), Audrey Thomas in the 300 (44.8) and Lily Crook in the shot put (25-8) as well as the 4x400 team (4:54.8) of Post, Scarlet Patnaude, Conner and Jill LeBlanc. Winners for Apponequet (3-2) were Morgan Hayward in the high jump, Emerson Ricciardi in the 55 hurdles and Reagan Flynn in the 55 dash.
