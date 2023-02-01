ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police make public photos of Upton shooting suspects after woman dies from gunfire

By Jessica Albert
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BoXEo_0kY2eB9P00

Baltimore Police make public photos of Upton shooting suspects after woman dies from gunfire 02:43

BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old woman who was shot while trying to flee the site of a shooting on Saturday night has died after fighting for her life in the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3syERZ_0kY2eB9P00

Maya Morton and her two kids were injured when gunfire broke out near the intersection of Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Morton had been waiting on a food order when the gunfire erupted. She tried to drive away from the gunfire to protect her children.

But she crashed her car into a pole after one of the bullets hit her while she was trying to flee.

Her death was announced on Tuesday, the same day that police made public pictures of people who are suspected of exiting a corner store and firing their guns in the direction of her car.

The pictures show several suspects whom detectives would like to identify.

On the night of the shooting, 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes died in the gunfire and another man was shot.

The second man survived his injuries.

"The community is sick and tired of the violence that's occurring in Upton and Druid Heights—sick and tired of it," City Councilman Eric Costello told WJZ.

Ericka Alston Buck, the chief development officer at Treyway Multitreatment Services, said she was devastated to hear that a young mother had died.

"Everybody deserves to be safe," she said. "Everyone deserves to live and we're in a city where it's constant."

In Baltimore, it has become difficult not to normalize hearing that someone has died as a result of senseless violence, she said.

"No normal person wakes up and says I'm going to shoot into a car with children in it and kill a mom," Buck said. "People that do that do not need to be on the street. So what are we doing to stop it?"

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Man charged in domestic-related murder of MTA bus driver in Baltimore Police custody

BALTIMORE - Leon Hill, the 53-year-old man accused in the domestic-related shooting death of Baltimore MTA bus driver Elaine Jackson is now in custody of the Baltimore Police Department.BPD shared video of Hill being escorted into the police department after he was extradited from Atlanta, where he was captured and arrested on January 12.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street on Oct. 18. She was taken to the hospital where she died.  Hill has been charged with first-degree murder.Just four days before the shooting, WJZ confirmed through court documents that Jackson took out a peace order against Hill. In a statement, Jackson wrote Hill allegedly told her "if he can't have me, no one will."The victim accuses Hill of harassing and stalking both her and her husband. Jackson had expressed Hill was a friend, and only started to communicate again in early 2022 after having "some differences."
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

24-year-old man taken to hospital after northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Wilson Heights neighborhood in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 3:04 p.m., officers were sent to a home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate a reported...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore grandmother indicted after 9-year-old boy fatally shot teen girl in August

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore grandmother faces criminal charges for failing to secure the gun that her 9-year-old grandson was carrying when he fatally shot a teenage girl last summer, officials announced Thursday, saying the indictment should serve as a warning about the importance of safe firearm storage.Nykayla Strawder, 15, was hanging out on the front porch of her family's west Baltimore rowhouse with other kids when the gun discharged. Police said it was accidental.Under Maryland law, the 9-year-old can't face criminal charges because of his age. But the August shooting prompted outrage from the victim's family and calls for adults to be...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In Northwest Baltimore, a 17-year-old male was shot multiple times yesterday afternoon. Shortly after 4:30 pm, the Baltimore Police Department arrived at a local hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking medical attention. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and his hand. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. The victim told police that he was in the back of the 1600 Block of Argonne Avenue when an unknown man approached him with a handgun and shot him. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Northwest District The post 17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Officer involved in Baltimore County shooting identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a police-involved shooting involving an officer from the Baltimore County Police Department Tuesday morning. On January 31, just after 6 a.m., detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Support Team...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Interrogation video shown on second day of trial in murder of Baltimore City police lieutenant's husband

BALTIMORE - The murder trial is underway for the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City police lieutenant.Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year. Blue is the husband of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Lakeisha Blue, now a captain in BPD's Public Integrity Bureau.Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo.At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an armed robbery case.Once a search was executed, police said they found two...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland AG's oversight team opens investigation into Baltimore County police shooting

BALTIMORE -- The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has opened an investigation into a shooting involving a Baltimore County Police officer, according to authorities.The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at a Royal Farms on Pulaski Highway at Ebenezer Road on Tuesday.That's when a man allegedly used his vehicle to strike a detective's car, according to authorities.The collision occurred in part because detectives were attempting to "perform a vehicle block and pin the SUV in order to apprehend the driver," according to state officials."Detectives then exited their vehicles and approached the SUV when the driver...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

17-year-old boy injured in northeast Baltimore shooting Wednesday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 17-year-old boy was injured after being shot near Northwood Commons in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday night, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Authorities say, At about 4:37 p.m., officers were sent to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking treatment. Officers found...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
99K+
Followers
30K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy