Baltimore Police make public photos of Upton shooting suspects after woman dies from gunfire 02:43

BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old woman who was shot while trying to flee the site of a shooting on Saturday night has died after fighting for her life in the hospital.

Maya Morton and her two kids were injured when gunfire broke out near the intersection of Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Morton had been waiting on a food order when the gunfire erupted. She tried to drive away from the gunfire to protect her children.

But she crashed her car into a pole after one of the bullets hit her while she was trying to flee.

Her death was announced on Tuesday, the same day that police made public pictures of people who are suspected of exiting a corner store and firing their guns in the direction of her car.

The pictures show several suspects whom detectives would like to identify.

On the night of the shooting, 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes died in the gunfire and another man was shot.

The second man survived his injuries.

"The community is sick and tired of the violence that's occurring in Upton and Druid Heights—sick and tired of it," City Councilman Eric Costello told WJZ.

Ericka Alston Buck, the chief development officer at Treyway Multitreatment Services, said she was devastated to hear that a young mother had died.

"Everybody deserves to be safe," she said. "Everyone deserves to live and we're in a city where it's constant."

In Baltimore, it has become difficult not to normalize hearing that someone has died as a result of senseless violence, she said.

"No normal person wakes up and says I'm going to shoot into a car with children in it and kill a mom," Buck said. "People that do that do not need to be on the street. So what are we doing to stop it?"