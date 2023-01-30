On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the New Jersey School Boards Association will be hosting a School Finance Conference at the Conference Center at Mercer County Community College. Special guests Dr. Mark Stanwood, director, New Jersey Association of School Administrators Residency Program and Sue Young, a registered school business administrator and the executive director of New Jersey Association of School Business Officials, will host a newly announced session, District Leadership in Finance. Stanwood and Young will be joined by Vincent DeLucia, educator-in-residence of the NJSBA.

