Highlights from NJSBA’s Board of Directors’ Meeting
The New Jersey School Boards Association’s board of directors met in-person and virtually on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. President Irene LeFebvre presided over the meeting from the Association’s headquarters in Trenton. Immediate Past President Michael McClure and Vice Presidents Bruce Young and Dr. Karen Cortellino also participated in the meeting from Association headquarters. Vice President Tammeisha Smith participated virtually. Executive Director Dr. Timothy J. Purnell provided his report to the board from headquarters.
NJSBA School Finance Conference: District Leadership in Finance Session Just Announced
On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the New Jersey School Boards Association will be hosting a School Finance Conference at the Conference Center at Mercer County Community College. Special guests Dr. Mark Stanwood, director, New Jersey Association of School Administrators Residency Program and Sue Young, a registered school business administrator and the executive director of New Jersey Association of School Business Officials, will host a newly announced session, District Leadership in Finance. Stanwood and Young will be joined by Vincent DeLucia, educator-in-residence of the NJSBA.
