atozsports.com
Despite an injury, Luka Doncic managed to make history — again
For all the concerns fans should have following Dallas’ unnerving 111-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans at American Airlines Center Thursday night, Luka Doncic did it again. He made history. After scoring 21 points in the first quarter, Doncic became the first player since Tracy McGrady in March...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Jerry Jones admits interest in one intriguing NFL Draft prospect
The Dallas Cowboys are committed to Dak Prescott. There is no question about that — nor should there be. Dallas is planning for Prescott to be their quarterback for the “next 10 years.” However, the Cowboys have not been shy about wanting to add another signal caller to the roster through the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
atozsports.com
Saints catch a bad break from refs even in the off-season
It is no secret that referees are not idolized by the New Orleans Saints or their fans. In reality, they usually get pretty frustrated with the officials. They have some ammunition for their anger – all things considered, though. The NFC Championship referee debacle from 2018 will always live...
atozsports.com
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson delivers serious message during fun interview
There aren’t many opponents that strike fear into the eyes of Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson. However, there is one team that has gotten the best of Minnesota over the last three seasons. The Dallas Cowboys have been a thorn in the Vikings’ side lately. Dallas’ 40-3 win in...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ Pro Bowlers get another tip of the hat
The Dallas Cowboys didn’t perform as well on offense as they would have liked in their second-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. However, they had several members of the unit make the Pro Bowl roster, and a couple just got a major tip of the hat. Cowboys’ right...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys make obvious choice to fill as Offensive Coordinator
After the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore, he immediately found work with the LA Chargers. While the plan is in place for Head Coach Mike McCarthy to call plays this season, it still left a hole at OC. It has made the job seem less attractive...
atozsports.com
Former QB believes Justin Fields can become an NFL legend
The growth Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields demonstrated in his second season as the starter gives the franchise plenty of hope for the future. However, Fields’ name has been discussed in certain trade scenarios surrounding the 2023 NFL Draft, though most of which have been proven to be bogus.
atozsports.com
Broncos: Former NFL star has strong feelings on the Sean Payton hire
The Denver Broncos just made one of the biggest moves of the offseason – trading for head coach Sean Payton, to help turn their franchise around. They traded a 2023 first-round pick, and future assets for the former New Orleans Saints head coach. Now the question is will it work? We thought Hackett and Russell Wilson would work, but it obviously didn’t.
