ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

A Dozen Squirrel Monkeys Were Stolen From Louisiana Zoo, Officials Say

A Zoo in Louisiana says that a dozen squirrel monkeys that were stolen Saturday are still missing six days later. According to Zoosiana, a zoo located in Broussard, a city just outside of Lafayette, the heist happened shortly before midnight Saturday, when a thief "intentionally compromised" the squirrel monkey exhibit and stole 12 monkeys.
BROUSSARD, LA
NBC Washington

Concern Grows Over Canada Goose Jacket Robberies in DC

At least five people have been robbed in D.C. of their Canada Goose jackets since December. The most recent robbery happened Thursday afternoon. According to the police report, “[The victim] stated he was walking in front of the listed location when [the suspect] approached him from behind. [The victim] stated [the suspect] was holding a black handgun and stated, ‘Don't (expletive) say anything or I'll blow your head off."

Comments / 0

Community Policy