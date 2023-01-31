Win Some, Lose Some... Mixed Bag for Paterson Schools on the Court Monday

PATERSON, NJ - Paterson Arts and Science Charter School hosted Thomas Edison Energy Charter on Monday in a game that went to two overtimes, and saw the Wildcats take the 82-79 win for their fourth win of the season. The Wildcats had a massive third quarter, outscoring Edison 22-12. The 10 points in the second overtime period helped propel the home team to victory. The win featured senior guards Nick Martinez and Angel Gutierrez dropping 17 points. In addition to their 17, freshman guard Alfi Cruz put up 15 points along with sophomore forward Sebastian Teves’ 10 points

At Paterson Charter School, the men's basketball team took on the Lodi Rams in a North Jersey Interscholastic Conference (NJIC) matchup. The Lions suffered their fourth loss of the season to the Rams by a score of 48-33, making the teams record 12-4. Despite the loss, guard Giovanny Figueroa put up 12 points, giving the sophomore his ninth double-digit scoring game this season. The Lady Lions lost to Lodi 57-21.

College Achieve Paterson was able to knock off Marion P. Thomas Charter by a score of 63-36, giving the Phoenix their third win of the season. Junior guard Romadan Adams had a personal season high of 25 points. The junior added three rebounds, four assists and three steals. The win also featured junior forward Ramier Brown dropping 10 points while adding a game high seven rebounds and four blocks. Freshman forward Rahmere Brimley also had seven rebounds.

Also, on Monday, the John F. Kennedy Lady Knights hosted Barringer, dominating their opponents 55-8. The Knights shut out the Bears in the first half and only gave up one point through three quarters. The home team were led by sophomore Perla Reyes’ 16 points, also adding one assist and three steals. Sophomore My’shayla Clancy led in rebounds with nine while contributing to 12 points, one assist, one block and three steals. With the win, the Knights now sit at 9-8 overall on the season.



