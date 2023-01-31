ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Win Some, Lose Some... Mixed Bag for Paterson Schools on the Court Monday

 5 days ago

PATERSON, NJ - Paterson Arts and Science Charter School hosted Thomas Edison Energy Charter on Monday in a game that went to two overtimes, and saw the Wildcats take the 82-79 win for their fourth win of the season. The Wildcats had a massive third quarter, outscoring Edison 22-12. The 10 points in the second overtime period helped propel the home team to victory. The win featured senior guards Nick Martinez and Angel Gutierrez dropping 17 points. In addition to their 17, freshman guard Alfi Cruz put up 15 points along with sophomore forward Sebastian Teves’ 10 points

At Paterson Charter School, the men's basketball team took on the Lodi Rams in a North Jersey Interscholastic Conference (NJIC) matchup. The Lions suffered their fourth loss of the season to the Rams by a score of 48-33, making the teams record 12-4. Despite the loss, guard Giovanny Figueroa put up 12 points, giving the sophomore his ninth double-digit scoring game this season. The Lady Lions lost to Lodi 57-21.

College Achieve Paterson was able to knock off Marion P. Thomas Charter by a score of 63-36, giving the Phoenix their third win of the season. Junior guard Romadan Adams had a personal season high of 25 points. The junior added three rebounds, four assists and three steals. The win also featured junior forward Ramier Brown dropping 10 points while adding a game high seven rebounds and four blocks. Freshman forward Rahmere Brimley also had seven rebounds.

Also, on Monday, the John F. Kennedy Lady Knights hosted Barringer, dominating their opponents 55-8. The Knights shut out the Bears in the first half and only gave up one point through three quarters. The home team were led by sophomore Perla Reyes’ 16 points, also adding one assist and three steals. Sophomore My’shayla Clancy led in rebounds with nine while contributing to 12 points, one assist, one block and three steals. With the win, the Knights now sit at 9-8 overall on the season.

TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball Add Two More Wins Last Week, Sit in the Top Spot of Their Division and Head into the Union County Tournament

ROSELLE, NJ – Boys basketball defeated Cranford 84-62 and Roselle Park 67-49 last week to add two more wins to their record, which now stands at 18-3. The Rams sit at the top of the Valley Division where they have only lost one game to a division opponent. Roselle heads into the preliminary round of Union County Conference tournament as the 11th seed and will take on 14th seed Cranford in their first game. The game will be played on Tuesday, February 7 at 5:00 pm at home. A win by the Rams will put them into the first round of the tournament against Union, a team they have yet to face this season. Cranford knocked the Rams out of the tournament last year so the boys will be looking to avenge that loss this coming week. Roselle comfortably defeated Cranford in their last game and will need to do so again to move on to the next round.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament; No. 9 Seed Madison Moves On After Defeating No 1 Seed West Morris

In the Morris County Tournament quarterfinals Saturday, ninth-seeded Madison defeated top-seeded West Morris in dominating fashion, 67-37, advancing to the semifinals to take on fifth-seeded Mendham. The Dodgers had a number of contributors in the 30-point win. Tommy Bland knocked down four triples and finished with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, Sean Mariani added 11 points and 15 rebounds, Evan Colao chipped in 16 points and five assists and Jackson Maloney had 13 points.    
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Frantantoni and Lopez (Each with 3 Straight Falls), Pipkins and Montalvo lead Bloomfield High Wrestling Team to a Gray Cup Title, and Win Over Nutley, as Bengals Improve to 18-8

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Pete Foster was getting his team ready to depart The Pit, in Bloomfield, following his team's effort at the annual Gray Cup.  A 1994 graduate of Bloomfield High, where he excelled for the wrestling team, Foster has done a tremendous job at nearby Verona High now, for over a decade, as that school's head wrestling coach. And any time Foster returns to his alma mater for the annual Gray Cup, it has extra meaning. The Gray Cup is named in memory of Foster's good friend, and high school classmate, Danny Gray, who died from an illness in 2014. A year later,...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg girls advance with win over Hackettstown Photo Gallery

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Phillipsburg High School hosted Hackettstown February 4, 2023 at Thomas Fisher Court. Survive and advance.   That’s the Phillipsburg High School girls’ basketball motto and they’re sticking to it because so far, so good.    P’burg improves to 12-6 on the season with its sixth victory in the last eight games and advances to meet top-seeded Pope John (18-4) next Saturday at Warren Hills in the semifinal round.   Phillipsburg hasn’t reached a county semifinal since beating Newton and losing to Hunterdon Central, 58-44, in the 2015 championship game under Fulmer, who took a sabbatical after that season before returning this season.   “We came out...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Union Beats West Caldwell Tech, 71-68, in OT

UNION, NJ -- Playing for the fourth time in five days, the Union boys basketball team went overtime to defeat West Caldwell Tech, 71-68, on Saturday. Elijah Blackwell scored 20 points and sank seven of 10 free throws for Union (11-9), which was 22 for 30 overall from the foul line. Riley Flood connected for 19 points for the Farmers, who were playing just 18 hours after completing their game against Cranford Friday evening. Union went 2-2 in its four games this week.
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Livingston Boys Track and Field Continues to Excel in Winter Season

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston High School (LHS) boys winter track and field team continues to excel in the weeks leading up to the NJSIAA State Tournament, where they will face the other schools in North 1, Group IV from across the state. In the Super Essex Conference Championship, the Lancers placed second overall. Standout performances were turned in by Ray Oji in the 55-meter high hurdles (HH) (second place); Matt Ho in the 55-meter HH (sixth); Luke Petryna in the 55-meter dash and 200-meter dash (second in both); Chase Kaufman in the 55-meter dash (third); Ricky Romero in the 1600 and...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Winter Track and Field Team Compete in NJSIAA Central Jersey Group Two Sectionals

TOMS RIVER, NJ - The Spotswood High School winter track and field athletes traveled down to the Bennett Center in Toms River on Saturday to participate in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group Two Sectional Championships. The Chargers had athletes competing in multiple events with many turning in a season best performance in their event. Spotswood's highest finisher of the day was Brandon Bandoy. Bandoy competed in the boys 55-meter dash. He finished in seventh place in both the preliminaries and the finals. Bandoy's time in the preliminary race was a 6.90, which was a personal best for him. In the finals,...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Boys and Girls Fencing Each Win District 4 Championships; Seeded 1st for Upcoming State Tournament

ANNANDALE, NJ -- The Chatham boys and girls fencing teams each won the District 4 championship on Sunday at North Hunterdon High and will be seeded first for the upcoming 16-team state tournament. The Cougar boys took first in saber and two fencers qualified for the individual state tournament. The Chatham boys placed second in epee and also had two fencers qualify for states. The Chatham girls placed first in saber and all of the Cougar fencers qualified for the state individual competition. The Cougar girls' epee squad did not lose a single bout, producing a 24-0 record and qualifying all its fencers for state individuals.  The Chatham girls foil team was fifth in the district and qualified one fencer for states.      
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Leskauskas 25 Points Sends Chatham Boys Basketball to 15th Straight Win and into Morris County Semifinals vs. Delbarton

RANDOLPH, NJ -- Ryan Leskauskas and Tim Platek grew up watching previous Chatham boys basketball teams advance to the Morris County Tournament semifinals and play in front of the big crowds at the County College of Morris. Chatham, however, hasn't been there since 2018. The two seniors finally punched their own ticket to the CCM dance on Saturday as the Cougars won their 15th consecutive game, 70-56 vs. Jefferson, in the quarterfinal round of the Morris County Tournament played at Randolph High. "It feels good," Platek said. "Growing up watching everyone get to the semis, it's going to be pretty cool to get there...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

March Madness Final Four Basketball Game Fundraiser

UNION, NJ - March Madness is almost here, and Union's Police Department, public schools, Fire Department, and Department of Public Works is ready for the big game.   A basketball fundraiser will be held on Friday, March 31 in the Union High School gymnasium.  All proceeds from the event will benefit the Union Police Department's Explorers Program and Union High School athletics.   The event will begin at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4:30.  Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for students.   
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Senior Sprinter Filip Gache Breaks Own School Record in Winning 55-Meter NJSIAA State Sectional Championship in 6.59

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- His record didn't even last a week.  Chatham senior sprinter Filip Gache broke his own school record in winning the 55-meter dash in 6.59, helping Chatham win the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state indoor track & field championship on Saturday at the Bennett Center. Gache had the fastest preliminary time of 6.69 before taking the final (see below). Gache was named the Chatham Wealth Management Athlete of the Week after he broke his own school record last Monday at the Morris County Championships.  
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Livingston Girls Track and Field Places Third at Essex County Relays

STATEN ISLAND, NY — The Livingston High School girls track and field team began the championship portion of its season at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, where the team earned the third place trophy. First on the track was the shuttle hurdle relay team of Darcy Bialick, Jessica Su, Erica Wang and Allie Nankivell, scoring well for the Lancers and finishing in third place with a time of 39.52. The next event was the distance medley relay consisting of the 1,200, 400, 800 and 1,600 meters. Senior co-captain Sydney Leigh led off running the 1,200-meter leg and...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Wood-Ridge Rips New Milford, 72-45

NEW MILFORD, NJ – A 21-9 run in the third quarter put the game away and lifted Wood-Ridge to 72-45 victory over New Milford in NJIC basketball action.  The win lifts Wood-Ridge to 8-12 on the season.  New Milford is 8-10 overall. The Blue Devils led 17-16 after the first quarter and took a 38-29 lead into halftime before blowing the game open in the third quarter. Eric Barton led the charge in the third quarter with 11 of his game high 21 points.  Ryan Lagrasta added 16 points while Owen Caprio chipped in 14 and Christian Nario added 11 to the Wood-Ridge offense.  Martin Alpar led New Milford with 13 points. Wood-R+A1:F31idge (8-12) 17 21 21 13 72 New Milford (8-10) 16 13 9 7 45              Wood-Ridge 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Ryan Lagrasta 5 2 0 16   Ryan George 1 0 1 3   Owen Caprio 0 4 2 14   Eric Barton 8 1 2 21   Jeremiah Arunga 0 0 0 0   Daniel Castro 0 1 0 3   Dante Fabi 0 0 0 0   Jaydin Punt 1 0 0 2   Klejdi Elezaj 1 0 0 2   Lucas Mendoza 0 0 0 0   Christian Nario 1 3 0 11   Totals: 17 11 5 72               New Milfor  2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Dylan Murphy 0 1 0 3   Vincent Arroyo 1 0 0 2   John Giannoulis 0 0 0 0   Martin Alpar 5 1 0 13   Travis Valluzzi 0 0 0 0   Jaiden Ortiz 1 2 0 8   Michael Minaya 0 0 2 2   Amaurys Beato 0 0 1 1   Wilburt Rodriguez 3 0 0 6   Luis Placido 4 0 0 8   Jake Johnson 1 0 0 2    
NEW MILFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Wrestling: New Brunswick Pins Down Win Over Rutgers Prep

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - The New Brunswick High School boys wrestling team rolled to a 66-15 victory over Rutgers Prep on Friday. Jimmy Guzman Garcia’s pin of Daniel Hristov in 41 seconds at 144 pounds sparked the Zebras (8-13). 113 Hans Cipriano (NB) — Pin 1:22 Justin Storipan (RP) 144 Jimmy Guzman Garcia (NB) — Pin 0:41 Daniel Hristov (RP) 150 Vivaan Rochlani (RP) — Decision 10-3 Darwin Cuadrado (NB) 157 Kevin Garrido (NB) — Pin 2:15 Ryan Bathan (RP) 165 Payce Lamb (RP) — Pin 0:36 William Mendoza (NB)
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Bayonne Blasts Lincoln, 60-15

BAYONNE, NJ -- The Bayonne girls basketball team outscored Lincoln by 20 points in the first half and went on to a 60-15 victory on Thursday. Kayla Neal scored 11 points for the Bees (19-3), who outscored Lincoln, 21-5, in the second quarter to build a 31-11 lead. Mckenzie Neal finished with 10 points, and Christina Centeno, Giselle Davis and Tatyanna Watson all scored eight points apiece for Bayonne.
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Superintendent Shafer Congratulates Eastside's Bryce Stokes on Reaching 1K Points

PATERSON, NJ - Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer congratulated Eastside High School Boys Basketball team’s Bryce Stokes on achieving 1,000 points during the team’s game against the Clifton Mustangs Thursday night. Stokes, a senior who plays guard, reached the milestone during the Ghosts’ home game against the Clifton Mustangs.. Eastside won, 73-51. “I want to congratulate Bryce Stokes on his tremendous achievement of scoring 1,000 points in his high school career. That is something that can only be achieved through consistent hard work, and Bryce has made everyone in the district proud of his example and his achievement,” Shafer said. “I want to thank everyone who has helped Bryce reach 1,000 points, and the Eastside Ghosts achieve a winning 16-2 record this season – Head Coach Marquis Webb, Athletic Supervisor T.J. Hill, and all the parents, guardians, friends, and family who have come out to support the team.”
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Beegle Wins 800 & 1600, Gache Sets Record in 55-Meter Dash, Joel 1st in Pole Vault as Chatham Boys Win State Sectional Title

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- Ryan Beegle won gold in both the 1600 and 800, Filip Gache broke his own school record in winning the 55-meter dash and Ted Joel won the pole vault as the Chatham boys claimed the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 boys indoor track & field state championship on Saturday in the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex. Chatham's team of Charlie Henne, Nolan Huth, Ted Joel and Adam Petitjean won the 4x400 relay in 3:33.66. "Another incredible day for the boys Chatham indoor team," Patrick Clark Jr., Chatham coach, said. "We started the week by winning the county meet and ended the week today by winning...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway High School Boys Basketball Celebrates Seniors

RAHWAY, NJ — Despite losing to Scotch Plains-Fanwood on Thursday evening, the mood at the Rahway High School (RHS) boys varsity basketball game was festive, as the team celebrated and acknowledged its three senior players. Those seniors included: Kyle Hall (#11) Jayden Mitchell (#20) Amir Robinson (#4) On a personal note, I teach or taught all three of these young men. They will be missed not only by the basketball team but by the school and the district in general. We wish them the best with the remainder of their season and in all their ventures, academic, athletic, and otherwise, beyond the walls of Rahway High School. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Wrestling Defeated Belvidere and Lost to Hillsborough On Saturday

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The Morristown High School wrestling team competed against Belvidere and Hillsborough on Saturdy, Feb. 4. The Colonials (8-11) defeated Belvidere, 59-9, and fell to Hillsborough, 54-9.  In the win over Belvidere, Eddie Jordan (126), Sean Curnow (144), Oliver Aung (165) and Henry Saxon (175) all won by pin, JuanDavid Argueta prevailed by technical fall at 157 and Robert Murphy (215) and Jayson Castro (285) won by decisions. In the loss to Hillsborough, Jack Myers pinned at 138 and Aung won by a 3-0 decision at 165.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Plainfield Tigers Fall to the Middlesex Bluejays

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ - The South Plainfield Tigers suffer a tough loss at home to the Middlesex Bluejays, 67-56. The Bluejays have one of the leading scorers in the state, senior point guard Neysa Aguilar, who proved to give the Tigers trouble throughout the game. However, the Tigers didn’t shy away from the prolific scoring from Aguilar, in fact, they answered it repeatedly. Despite the tough loss, the Tigers had three players record over 10 points. In the first quarter, the Tigers appeared slow in and out of transitions leading to easy fast break points for Middlesex. However, offensively they came...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

