Signal System Installations and Testing begins on South Coast Rail for Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, Lakeville, Raynham, Freetown

Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston LocationDianna CarneyKingston, MA
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Driver killed in crash as pieces of vehicle scatter, catch on fire in Plymouth County
Hingham, MA – Police are investigating a single car fatal crash that occurred on Lincoln Street (Route 3A) at the intersection of Shipyard Drive Sunday. According to Hingham Police, at just before 4:45 p.m., a cell phone caller reported a car was driving westbound on Lincoln St. (Rte. 3A) and was “all over the road”. While Officers were heading toward the area, the car crashed at the intersection of Shipyard Drive. Officers found the driver of the car trapped inside. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no passengers in the car.
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: Newport Phillips’ story has a remarkable place in RI history
I have no idea exactly when during the mid-1700s that Newport Philips entered this world but I do know the “where” and the “what” of his beginnings. What he was, from the instance of his birth, was a slave, and where he endured that servitude was on the enormous Philips Farm centered around their manor house “Mowbra Castle.”
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old Plymouth County man dies from injuries in Maine crash
A 21-year-old Massachusetts man has died due to injuries sustained in a serious crash in Maine. According to Maine State Police, a 2004 Ford truck driven by Nathan Kennedy of Halifax collided with the median guard rail, flipped over and landed on its side in the breakdown lane southbound at the Turnpike at the Saco River Bridge on Friday.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police announce silver alert for missing 86-year-old Bristol County man
Massachusetts State Police have announced that there is a silver alert for a missing Bristol County man. Seekonk Police are attempting to locate Martin Bendiksen, 86, of Seekonk, who was last seen at his home on Friday. He may be driving a white 2016 Honda CR-V bearing MA reg. 97ES37....
Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges
The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
Police recover body at Burrillville pond
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Burrillville police and Harrisville firefighters recovered a woman’s body at the Little Round Top Pond on Brook Road in Burrillville on Sunday. Police responded to the scene after they received a report at 10:48 a.m. of a body partially submerged in the water, according to Colonel Stephen Lynch. The case is […]
capecod.com
Updated: Blaze in Wareham escalates to 3 alarms
WAREHAM – From Wareham Fire: On Saturday, February 4th, shortly after 3:00 PM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to 11 Knowles Avenue for a report of smoke coming from the house. Assistant Chief Mark Rogers arrived on scene and declared a working fire, after seeing heavy smoke and fire...
ABC6.com
Scaffolding collapses off Housing Authority Building in North Attleboro
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A 6-story-high scaffolding fell from the Housing Authority Building in North Attleboro Friday, police said. Around 5 p.m., police received a call about an item falling onto a parked car near the building. Police then reached out to the North Attleboro Fire Department, which...
ABC6.com
Structure fire in Jamestown causes significant damage, residence uninhabitable
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A structure fire that blazed in Jamestown Saturday left the home uninhabitable, according to the Jamestown Fire Department. Just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, first responders reported to 39 Pierce Avenue for a working structure fire. Upon arrival, the fire chief confirmed the working fire...
Crews cleanup oil leak on North Kingstown road
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Approximately 500 gallons of home heating oil leaked from a truck that was parked near Dry Bridge Road on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Kingstown Fire Department. North Kingstown Fire Chief, Scott Kettelle, said the leak stemmed from an oil truck that was parked at a nearby facility for […]
Dartmouth Marylou’s Coffee Ready for Opening Day
You may already know that Marylou's is opening a new location in Dartmouth. Signs have been visible on Faunce Corner Road for many months. Now, we know when it will open. Marylou's claims to have "The Best Coffee In Town" but until now DSouthCoast residents could only get the flavor locally in Rochester, Lakeville and points beyond. Those days are done.
fallriverreporter.com
Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing developmentally disabled Bristol County man
Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing Bristol County man. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, on June 7, 2017, 48-year-old Donald (“Donnie”) a developmentally disabled, Caucasian man who lived in Berkley was reported missing. On that date, at approximately 10:00 p.m.,...
Furniture store destroyed by fire now reopen
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A furniture store in Lincoln that burned down a few months ago, has reopened in a new location. Knock On Wood Furniture opened this morning on Douglas Pike in Smithfield, about 20 minutes away from where it was previously located. The store in Lincoln caught fire on December 1. The damage […]
newportdispatch.com
Teen injured during snowmobile crash in Somerset
SOMERSET — A 17-year-old from Massachusetts was injured during a snowmobile crash in Somerset today. The crash took place off Castle Brook Road at around 1:00 p.m. The rider was traveling on a trail at around 40 miles-per-hour before losing control and colliding with a tree. Police say the...
2 hospitalized following NK fire
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people had to be transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a fire on Fleetwood Drive. North Kingstown fire officials said the two residents were inside at the time of the fire but got out before firefighters arrived. The house is no longer livable, according to the North Kingstown […]
Fire breaks out at Fall River home
The flames broke out Friday afternoon at a home on Highland Avenue.
whdh.com
Woman taken to hospital after tree branch smashes bus windshield in Freetown
FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was taken to the hospital Friday after a tree branch fell, smashing the windshield of a bus in Freetown. The incident happened near Exit 13 on Route 24 just before 5 p.m. Another bus was brought in to get passengers where they needed to...
Plainridge Park Casino reopens following gas leak
PLAINRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — The Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville had to be evacuated Saturday afternoon due to a gas leak. A spokesperson for the casino said there was a malfunction of an exterior heating unit, which was caused by the cold temperatures. The casino reopened at 2:45 p.m. and no one was injured during […]
travelawaits.com
15 Reasons You’ll Love This Quaint Rhode Island City This Winter
The charming seaside city of Newport, Rhode Island, is more than just a summer destination — it is a bustling hub of activities all winter long. The city perched on beautiful Narragansett Bay is filled with American history, award-winning restaurants, intriguing museums, and stunning mansions. A shining jewel in...
fallriverreporter.com
6-year-old boy dies due to southeastern Massachusetts fire that sent five others to the hospital
A fire in southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday has claimed the life of a 6-year-old boy. According to Fire Chief George E. Deering IV, Police Chief Scott MacDonald, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, the Orleans Fire Department responded to a call for smoke and fire in a residence at 177 Route 6A at about 8:40 p.m. last night. On arrival, firefighters observed smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the 2 1/2-story building.
