Cisco at ISE 2023: Multiple Webex Announcements Around Advancing the Hybrid Work Experience With Audio AI Innovations
Analyst Take: At ISE 2023 in Barcelona this week, Cisco unveiled new innovations in audio interoperability and AI designed to meet the needs of hybrid workers and ensure organizations are poised for growth within the hybrid work environment. Webex by Cisco showcased its new range of collaboration devices for Microsoft Teams and unveiled the new Cisco Table Microphone Pro, a digital and multi-directional table microphone for hybrid workspaces, along with audio interoperability advancements.
Oracle Retail Introduces New Pricing and Promotion Capabilities to Help Retailers Increase Sales
Analyst Take: The extension of Oracle’s Retail Cloud platform is good news for retailers. Consumers are bombarded with promotional messaging from brands on a daily basis, making it challenging for retailers to get – and keep — their attention. To address these challenges, Oracle Retail has introduced new cloud capabilities. Price Hub extends Oracle Retail Merchandising Cloud Services to automate the pricing process so retailers can easily make purchase price updates across thousands of products to maximize sales and margins. New promotion capabilities in Oracle Retail Customer Engagement Cloud Services help retailers drive incremental revenue and profitability by executing more personalized and compelling offers. These cloud services are running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
Qualcomm Revenue in Q1 Up 58% in Automotive, as IoT Gains 7%
Analyst Take: With its healthy increases in automotive and IoT revenue, Qualcomm is showing solid results in what remains a challenging macroeconomic environment around the world. Yes, Qualcomm’s top line revenue figure fell in Q1 from the prior year, but Qualcomm showed enough positive increases in other Q1 earnings numbers...
NXP Semiconductor Q4 2022 Revenues, up 9 Percent YoY – and Thoughts on What’s Ahead for the Semiconductor Manufacturer
Analyst Take: For calendar year 2022, NXP Semiconductor has weathered the macroeconomic turbulence that has plagued others in the semiconductor industry in recent months, which is illustrated by the company’s most recent quarter and full year revenues that increased 9 percent and 19 percent, respectively. Also, from 2019 to 2022, the company has grown its revenues from $8.9 billion in 2019 to $13.2 billion in 2022, a 14 percent compound annual growth rate. During the same period, the company has also managed to grow its GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit margins 17 percent which is impressive.
