Cal fires swimming coach Teri McKeever: 'I was disturbed by what I learned'
After eight months on paid leave, McKeever was finally fired Tuesday.
Cal fires decorated women's swim coach Teri McKeever over bullying, harassment allegations
Teri McKeever, a longtime women's swim coach for Cal, was fired on Tuesday following an investigation into misconduct allegations. She reportedly intends to sue.
Cal fires swim coach Teri McKeever after investigating bullying claims
Longtime Cal women's swimming coach Teri McKeever was fired Tuesday following an investigation into alleged harassment, bullying and verbally abusive conduct, the school said in a statement.
Cal Set to Begin Spring Football Practice on March 11
The Bears will stage their Spring Showcase scrimmage on April 15
What Andy Enfield said following USC men's basketball's 80-70 win over Washington State
USC survived a scare from Washington State, but ultimately hung on to win by 10
Oregon will look for important road sweep with Saturday matchup at Arizona State
The Oregon men's basketball team knew going into the weekend that getting a road sweep of the Arizona schools would be difficult but that a road split would be more than enough progress to keep their NCAA hopes still alive. That goal is still attainable, but now the Ducks enter a game Saturday night at Arizona State in a must-win situation.
Cal Loses to Colorado; Devin Askew Out for the Season
DeJuan Clayton and Askew both absent as Bears suffer their sixth straight loss
FOX Sports
Washington State visits USC after Ellis' 31-point game
Washington State Cougars (10-13, 5-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -6.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts the Washington State Cougars after Boogie Ellis scored 31 points in USC's 77-64 victory against the UCLA Bruins. The Trojans have gone 10-1 in home games....
FOX Sports
Washington State faces No. 9 UCLA following Gueye's 31-point game
Washington State Cougars (10-14, 5-8 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (18-4, 9-2 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 9 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 31 points in Washington State's 80-70 loss to the USC Trojans. The Bruins are 12-0 on their home court. UCLA leads the Pac-12 at...
