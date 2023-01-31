ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington State visits USC after Ellis' 31-point game

Washington State Cougars (10-13, 5-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -6.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts the Washington State Cougars after Boogie Ellis scored 31 points in USC's 77-64 victory against the UCLA Bruins. The Trojans have gone 10-1 in home games....
Washington State faces No. 9 UCLA following Gueye's 31-point game

Washington State Cougars (10-14, 5-8 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (18-4, 9-2 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 9 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 31 points in Washington State's 80-70 loss to the USC Trojans. The Bruins are 12-0 on their home court. UCLA leads the Pac-12 at...
