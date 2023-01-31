Read full article on original website
Romney, Lee join Republican-backed Senate bill aims to permanently restrict federal abortion funding and services
Utah Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee have joined a Republican-backed bill that takes aim to permanently restrict federal funding and federal services for abortions.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Bill to change SNAP, Medicaid benefits passes subcommittee; likely to be amended
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday. The bill would make changes to benefits and eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid. In its current form, the bill would limit what people can buy […]
KATU.com
Oregon asks state Supreme Court to let gun control Measure 114 take effect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon is asking the state Supreme Court to step in and let Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, finally take effect. It’s been on hold since December due to legal challenges. Oregon voters narrowly approved the measure last November. The...
US scrambles F-22s following reports of unidentified flying object over Montana believed to be a Chinese spy balloon
Stratospheric balloons can provide high-resolution photographs of the ground below for a fraction of the cost of a satellite.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
DOJ to impose harsher rules for pistol-stabilizing braces
The Department of Justice submitted a new firearm regulation Friday aimed at shelling out standards for the use of pistol-stabilizing braces.
Medicaid expansion clears House Revenue Committee
CHEYENNE — A bill that would extend Medicaid coverage to more people for the next two years was given its first approval Thursday morning in the House Revenue Committee, but not without stipulations. House Bill 80, which is titled “Medical treatment opportunity act-Medicaid reform,” was passed out of the committee by a 6-3 vote after nearly two hours of testimony. It authorizes the Wyoming Department of Health director, insurance commissioner and governor to enter into negotiations to obtain either a state plan amendment or other...
GOP Rep. Greg Steube Re-Introduces Bill Re-Schedule Marijuana, Make It Less Restrictive
Pushing for reform under the “Marijuana 1-to-3 Act,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) re-introduced a bill to move marijuana from Schedule I to the less restrictive Schedule III under federal law, reported Marijuana Moment. According to the bill, “the Attorney General of the United States shall, by order not...
FDA Says No To CBD Marketing As Food Or Dietary Supplement, Expert Warns Decision Could Effect Cannabis Legislation
In view of the growing CBD products market, the Food and Drug Administration convened a high-level internal working group to explore potential regulatory pathways for CBD products. In it, the FDA concluded that it would not regulate CBD as a food and dietary supplement ingredient. “Today we are announcing that...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Republicans slam Waters of the US rule
WASHINGTON D.C. – Nebraska officials from the governor’s office to U.S. Congress are slamming President Joe Biden’s final Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule claiming it dramatically expands federal oversight of America’s waterways. A letter to the President objects to criminal penalties and financial hardship...
Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
Climate, equity guided Biden’s decision to award $1.2 billion in grants to ‘mega’ transportation projects
The Biden administration announced $1.2 billion in grant funding for massive infrastructure projects, decisions that were based in part on climate and equity considerations.
eenews.net
‘SCOTUS bait’: Legal battle over Calif. waiver begins
California’s decades-old right to impose its own automobile emissions standards could be on a collision course with a Supreme Court that has recently widened the target for challenges against EPA climate action. Historically home to some of the nation’s worst air quality, California has for 50 years set pollution...
NBCMontana
Bipartisan infrastructure law puts $580M to Indian water rights settlement
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of the Interior is set to allocate nearly $580 million toward settlements of Indian water rights claims through funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Reclamation Water Settlements Fund. According to the Department of the Interior, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law gives more than...
Idaho Congressmen Demand FDA Reverse Abortion Drug Decision
WASHINGTON, D.C. - All four members of Idaho’s congressional delegation signed a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration demanding that the agency reverse its decision in early January to allow retail and mail-order pharmacies to dispense the abortion drug mifepristone, saying the action violated federal law by disregarding doubts about the safety of the drug.
KCBD
Sen. Perry calls to invest $2 billion in state’s aging water systems
AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Water industry leaders and state lawmakers rubbed elbows at this year’s Water for Texas conference Thursday, discussing policies and practices that could help preserve, repair, and grow Texas’ strained and aging water infrastructure and its gradually dwindling water sources. Last year, there were more...
House Rules Committee: Hearing without three days’ notice was in order
If you’re a working-class Montanan, you might not be able to clear out your schedule in just an afternoon to testify on a bill. That’s what Rep. Derek Harvey, D-Butte, said about a hearing on a controversial bill that was scheduled with little notice. “We really need to think about who we’re here to serve […] The post House Rules Committee: Hearing without three days’ notice was in order appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Bill to protect ag operations from nuisance lawsuits heads to the House
A bill to make it more difficult to sue agricultural operations earned the unanimous support of the state House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday. Some opponents called the legislation a move to eliminate nuisance lawsuits all but entirely. House Bill 1090, introduced by Rep. James Wangsness, R-Miller, restricts the right to file nuisance […] The post Bill to protect ag operations from nuisance lawsuits heads to the House appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Groups seek federal protections for Arctic grayling
Environmentalists seeking federal protections for the Arctic grayling are challenging the decision not to list the Big Hole River-dwelling fish as a threatened species
