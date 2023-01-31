Read full article on original website
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant arrested for assault charge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A City of Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault. Brandon Freeman, age 53, has been charged with one count of assault and one count of obstruction. The victim says Freeman knowingly grabbed her by the neck and slammed her into a wall,...
Two Dayton officers suspended after investigation into deadly domestic violence call
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two officers have been suspended, months after their response to a domestic violence complaint, after which a woman and her child were killed. Dayton Police announced Friday that the officers, identified as Terrell Moore and Kathryn Santos, have been suspended for 160 hours and received written reprimands.
1 dead, 1 injured after overnight shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Springfield in the early hours of Sunday, February 5. Springfield Police and Fire Dispatch says that the shooting happened in the 300 block of West Liberty Street. Dispatch would not confirm if the two victims...
Suspect in Huber Heights crash indicted after Tipp City man dies from injuries
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man accused of causing a high-speed crash in which a Tipp City man was fatally injured was indicted today on several charges. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said today that Cory Allen Harbarger, 27, of Dayton fled from sheriff's deputies Jan. 24 in a stolen BMW. He reportedly led them on a high-speed chase from Harrison Township to Huber Heights.
2 left with minor injuries after Harrison Township crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Harrison Township deputy attempted a traffic stop on a 2005 gray Hyundai in the Lodell Avenue/Payne Avenue area on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 12:25 p.m. When the vehicle fled the traffic stop, the deputy disengaged his emergency equipment from his marked patrol vehicle....
Middletown Police, FBI find 7 guns, several pounds of drugs, over $100K
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police and FBI agents found drugs, guns and more than $100,000 in cash during a raid in Middletown. Jatae Tisdale and Benjamin Davis were arrested after search warrants were served at homes on 15th Avenue and 10th Avenue. They found cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, an...
Officer Harry Dilley is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) -- A Dayton Police Officer's quick thinking prevented a potential disaster. Adam Aaro explains how this makes Officer Harry Dilley a Hometown Hero.
Feminist Health Fund providing free hygiene kits in Greene County
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Feminist Health Fund (FHF) collaborated with the Yellow Springs Community Foundation Youth Action Board (YAB) to distribute free hygiene kits to Yellow Springs schools, the John Bryan Youth Center, the YS Food Pantry, and other community locations. In May of 2022, the FHF applied...
Dayton building will see new life as health and wellness hub
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A health-centered collaborative will bring new life into a long-vacant Dayton building. The redevelopment of a former medical office will bring together a cluster of health-focused practitioners to serve the greater community. Owner Kate Thomas, a licensed massage therapist, is behind the incoming Collective...
Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District introducing new Community Mini Grants
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District (MCACD) has introduced new Community Mini Grants to support arts and cultural activities aimed at increasing access to the arts and bringing people together. The new grants will be awarded on a rolling basis and will be worth...
Super Refund Saturday offers free tax preparation and filing
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Key bank and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Coalition teamed up for their 18th annual Super Refund Saturday" The event helps those that want assistance in filing their taxes. and gives help to working taxpayers so they can take advantage of the earned income tax credit and the child tax credit.
Organizations receive Dayton Recovery Plan funding & plan to use funds to better community
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)--The Miami Valley Urban League (MVUL) and On Purpose Academy received a combined $1,750,000 in investments from the Dayton Recovery Fund. The MVUL received $1,500,000 and On Purpose Academy was given $250,000; directors told Dayton 24/7 Now this money will be used to better the communities they serve.
SICSA hosts Bark 'n' Bling sale
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Friends of SICSA hosted its annual " Bark 'N' Bling" fundraiser this weekend. The free event gave the public the chance to help animals while shopping for new and gently used jewelry and accessories. Organizers say for 10 years, this event has helped raise money for...
After a cold Friday, the weekend turns warmer
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Friday remains cool all day staying in the lower 20s with wind chills in the teens. Saturday starts bitter cold but temperatures will start to climb into the upper 30s. Saturday should have more sun than clouds during the day. Warmer weather continues this weekend with...
