Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
dayton247now.com
Shooting leaves two people dead in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, OHIO (WKEF) -- A second victim is now dead after a shooting overnight in Middletown. Middletown Police responded to 700-B 15th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. for a report of two people being shot, according to the police department's social media. Officers arrived on scene and discovered two victims of...
dayton247now.com
Suspect in Huber Heights crash indicted after Tipp City man dies from injuries
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man accused of causing a high-speed crash in which a Tipp City man was fatally injured was indicted today on several charges. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said today that Cory Allen Harbarger, 27, of Dayton fled from sheriff's deputies Jan. 24 in a stolen BMW. He reportedly led them on a high-speed chase from Harrison Township to Huber Heights.
dayton247now.com
Two Dayton officers suspended after investigation into deadly domestic violence call
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two officers have been suspended, months after their response to a domestic violence complaint, after which a woman and her child were killed. Dayton Police announced Friday that the officers, identified as Terrell Moore and Kathryn Santos, have been suspended for 160 hours and received written reprimands.
dayton247now.com
2 left with minor injuries after Harrison Township crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Harrison Township deputy attempted a traffic stop on a 2005 gray Hyundai in the Lodell Avenue/Payne Avenue area on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 12:25 p.m. When the vehicle fled the traffic stop, the deputy disengaged his emergency equipment from his marked patrol vehicle....
dayton247now.com
Officer Harry Dilley is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) -- A Dayton Police Officer's quick thinking prevented a potential disaster. Adam Aaro explains how this makes Officer Harry Dilley a Hometown Hero.
dayton247now.com
Middletown Police, FBI find 7 guns, several pounds of drugs, over $100K
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police and FBI agents found drugs, guns and more than $100,000 in cash during a raid in Middletown. Jatae Tisdale and Benjamin Davis were arrested after search warrants were served at homes on 15th Avenue and 10th Avenue. They found cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, an...
dayton247now.com
Springfield raising police officer pay to aid recruiting efforts
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield is raising pay in an effort to recruit and retain for police officers, city officials announced today. New officers will see a nearly $5 increase, to $30.58. Top pay for officers was also raised, to $38.30. That's a nearly $4 increase. “Public safety is a...
dayton247now.com
Dayton building will see new life as health and wellness hub
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A health-centered collaborative will bring new life into a long-vacant Dayton building. The redevelopment of a former medical office will bring together a cluster of health-focused practitioners to serve the greater community. Owner Kate Thomas, a licensed massage therapist, is behind the incoming Collective...
dayton247now.com
New program aims to improve racial discrepancies in mothers and infants
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Medicaid have launched a new comprehensive Maternal Care program in hopes of improving the health of mothers and infants. Dayton 24/7 Now's Malena Brown spoke with the Chief Medical Officer for Premier Health about the significance of having these...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Public Schools host Women in Sports event: “Who’s in the Jersey?”
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Public Schools hosted a “Who’s in the Jersey?” panel discussion on Thursday night, honoring girls and women in sports and their journey beyond the jersey. Guests included were UD Women’s Basketball Coach Tamika Williams-Jeter, coach and entrepreneur Danielle Roe, motivational speaker Phillitia...
dayton247now.com
DBJ: Local restaurant closing, national auto group adds Dayton to roster
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a local restaurant that is closing. Plus, a national auto group adds Dayton to its roster.
dayton247now.com
Super Refund Saturday offers free tax preparation and filing
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Key bank and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Coalition teamed up for their 18th annual Super Refund Saturday" The event helps those that want assistance in filing their taxes. and gives help to working taxpayers so they can take advantage of the earned income tax credit and the child tax credit.
dayton247now.com
Organizations receive Dayton Recovery Plan funding & plan to use funds to better community
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)--The Miami Valley Urban League (MVUL) and On Purpose Academy received a combined $1,750,000 in investments from the Dayton Recovery Fund. The MVUL received $1,500,000 and On Purpose Academy was given $250,000; directors told Dayton 24/7 Now this money will be used to better the communities they serve.
dayton247now.com
Wear red to raise awareness: First-ever mobile CPR training kiosk coming to the area
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Every year, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital. Friday, February 3, is National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about cardiovascular health. The American Heart Association wants to highlight women's heart health specifically. It's important to get the education necessary to take...
dayton247now.com
After a cold Friday, the weekend turns warmer
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Friday remains cool all day staying in the lower 20s with wind chills in the teens. Saturday starts bitter cold but temperatures will start to climb into the upper 30s. Saturday should have more sun than clouds during the day. Warmer weather continues this weekend with...
