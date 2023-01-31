ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

Middletown Police, FBI find 7 guns, several pounds of drugs, over $100K

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police and FBI agents found drugs, guns and more than $100,000 in cash during a raid in Middletown. Jatae Tisdale and Benjamin Davis were arrested after search warrants were served at homes on 15th Avenue and 10th Avenue. They found cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, an...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
dayton247now.com

2 left with minor injuries after Harrison Township crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Harrison Township deputy attempted a traffic stop on a 2005 gray Hyundai in the Lodell Avenue/Payne Avenue area on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 12:25 p.m. When the vehicle fled the traffic stop, the deputy disengaged his emergency equipment from his marked patrol vehicle....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Woman killed in Trotwood crash ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed after crashing her car into a pole on Monday, January 30. According to a police report, 58-year-old Cassandra Barnett was driving her Jeep Compass eastbound on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Around 5:10 a.m., Barnett drove her car over the center line and collided with a […]
TROTWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Police investigating ‘kill list’ at Warren County elementary school

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Waynesville police are investigating a so-called “kill list” targeting a student’s classmates at Waynesville Elementary. Police say a 9-year-old fourth-grader girl created the kill list with several names on it. Several students allegedly reported it to a teacher, who in turn reported it to the police department.
WAYNESVILLE, OH

