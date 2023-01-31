Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
‘It’s a sad situation;’ Lawyer demanding officers for domestic call be terminated
Two Dayton Police Officers have been suspended after the way they handled a domestic call last June and the lawyer representing the family calls the discipline "a slap in the face to the family."
Former Fairborn school employee ordered to take competency evaluation
52-year-old Eriks Fricsons, a former ROTC coordinator at Fairborn High School, has been ordered by a judge to take a competency and sanity evaluation by March 1, according to court records.
dayton247now.com
Middletown Police, FBI find 7 guns, several pounds of drugs, over $100K
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police and FBI agents found drugs, guns and more than $100,000 in cash during a raid in Middletown. Jatae Tisdale and Benjamin Davis were arrested after search warrants were served at homes on 15th Avenue and 10th Avenue. They found cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, an...
Drugs, guns, and over $100K seized after Middletown search warrants
Middletown Police executed two search warrants that yielded narcotics, a stolen gun, and over $100,000 in cash.
Dozens of vehicles recovered by new auto theft task force in first months of operation, police say
In October of 2022, the Auto Theft Suppression Task Force was created with the Dayton Police Department and surrounding agencies to help battle the rise in car thefts.
1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Butler Co.
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Middletown early Saturday morning.
Huber Heights crash suspect returns to court for unrelated case
Police say he was running from officials in a stolen car when he crashed into several other vehicles on Brandt Pike. The vehicles burst into flames. The driver of one of those cars died in the hospital.
Dayton officers suspended after woman, daughter found dead hours after domestic violence call
Two Dayton officers have been suspended after an internal investigation into their response to a domestic violence call prior to the killings of a woman and her 6-year-old daughter.
dayton247now.com
2 left with minor injuries after Harrison Township crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Harrison Township deputy attempted a traffic stop on a 2005 gray Hyundai in the Lodell Avenue/Payne Avenue area on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 12:25 p.m. When the vehicle fled the traffic stop, the deputy disengaged his emergency equipment from his marked patrol vehicle....
Police pursuit that begins in Trotwood after shots fired call ends in apprehension
Medics were called to the scene where a pursuit involving Trotwood police ended
Sheriff’s office investigating deaths of 2 inmates in Montgomery Co. Jail
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two men in the Montgomery County Jail.
Woman in custody after deadly stabbing at Dayton apartment complex
Police are investigating after a deadly stabbing at a Dayton apartment Monday.
Greene County florist who ripped off dozens of brides facing charges in Hamilton County
A Greene County Florist accused of scamming dozens of brides by not showing up or cancelling on their wedding days is in custody again.
Police: $70K worth of drugs seized from Middletown home
Approximately 700 grams of methamphetamine were removed from the property, which is worth about $70,000 on the street, according to a release from Middletown Police.
WLWT 5
Middletown man arrested on drugs charges after $70,000 of meth seized from home
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown police says a man has been arrested after being found to be in possession of $70,000 worth of methamphetamine. Officials say on Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Fisher Ave., where approximately 700 grams of methamphetamine was removed from the home.
Arrest made in connection with Harrison Twp. fatal hit-and-run
HARRISON TWP. — One person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who is believed to have been hit by a truck, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect’s identity has not been released as the case is pending...
Woman killed in Trotwood crash ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed after crashing her car into a pole on Monday, January 30. According to a police report, 58-year-old Cassandra Barnett was driving her Jeep Compass eastbound on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Around 5:10 a.m., Barnett drove her car over the center line and collided with a […]
‘Thousands of nails’ spilled onto roadway after multi-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp.; 1 in custody
One person was taken into custody following a multi-vehicle crash in Harrison Township Friday.
Clark County man pleads guilty in connection to girlfriend’s murder
49-year-old Noel Coles, Jr. withdrew a plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and Aggravated Burglary for the death of his girlfriend 43-year-old Jackie Coles, who was found dead in her home on Weinland Drive in Aug. 2021.
Fox 19
Police investigating ‘kill list’ at Warren County elementary school
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Waynesville police are investigating a so-called “kill list” targeting a student’s classmates at Waynesville Elementary. Police say a 9-year-old fourth-grader girl created the kill list with several names on it. Several students allegedly reported it to a teacher, who in turn reported it to the police department.
Comments / 0