Riverside, OH

Steel Ohio Media

Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday night

According to a police report at approximately 6:22 pm Wednesday night a Springfield Police Division cruiser was traveling west on Lexington Avenue with lights and sirens activated when a Nissan Altima with two occupants, proceeded into the intersection against the red light at Burnett Road traveling south and was struck by the cruiser. Springfield Fire Rescue Division responded and transported a passenger of the Altima and the Officer to local hospitals with according to the report "suspected serious injuries." The driver of the Altima was transported with "suspected minor injuries." The Altima was owned by Alberto Auto Painting from Columbus, Ohio per the police report, involved party's names have not been officially released at this time. No citation has been issued pending further investigation.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Fox 19

‘Male shooter in custody’ in Colerain Township police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A “male shooter is in custody” in what Colerain Township police say is a domestic-related shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning. Officers responded to the shooting around 9:30 a.m. at Northgate Meadow Apartments on Arborwood Drive, according to police...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown﻿

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Man crushed to death by safe in Clermont County, police say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after being crushed by a safe door at a business in Milford, police say. Union Township police and fire responded to a work place accident at Hamilton Safe on Round Bottom Road sometime Wednesday. First responders found a male employee trapped...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Police: Meth, gun, and cash found at parolee's home

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Middletown man already on parole for drug trafficking is back in jail after police said they found drugs in his home. Middletown police officers in partnership with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority served a search warrant at Christopher Young's Fisher Avenue apartment on Tuesday. They...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Chase on 2 highways ends in with 1 in custody

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is in custody after a vehicle pursuit on two highways early Wednesday, Cincinnati police confirm. They say the driver of a black Chevy truck tried to run police over after an initial encounter that began on a side street off Reading Road near Paddock Road around 4:30 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police investigating ‘kill list’ at Warren County elementary school

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Waynesville police are investigating a so-called “kill list” targeting a student’s classmates at Waynesville Elementary. Police say a 9-year-old fourth-grader girl created the kill list with several names on it. Several students allegedly reported it to a teacher, who in turn reported it to the police department.
WAYNESVILLE, OH

