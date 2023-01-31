Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
Related
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday night
According to a police report at approximately 6:22 pm Wednesday night a Springfield Police Division cruiser was traveling west on Lexington Avenue with lights and sirens activated when a Nissan Altima with two occupants, proceeded into the intersection against the red light at Burnett Road traveling south and was struck by the cruiser. Springfield Fire Rescue Division responded and transported a passenger of the Altima and the Officer to local hospitals with according to the report "suspected serious injuries." The driver of the Altima was transported with "suspected minor injuries." The Altima was owned by Alberto Auto Painting from Columbus, Ohio per the police report, involved party's names have not been officially released at this time. No citation has been issued pending further investigation.
Fox 19
‘Male shooter in custody’ in Colerain Township police say
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A “male shooter is in custody” in what Colerain Township police say is a domestic-related shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning. Officers responded to the shooting around 9:30 a.m. at Northgate Meadow Apartments on Arborwood Drive, according to police...
Police: $70K worth of drugs seized from Middletown home
Approximately 700 grams of methamphetamine were removed from the property, which is worth about $70,000 on the street, according to a release from Middletown Police.
Huber Heights police asking for help identifying suspects in mail theft investigation
Huber Heights police are asking for help identifying suspects in a mail theft investigation.
Huber Heights crash suspect returns to court for unrelated case
Police say he was running from officials in a stolen car when he crashed into several other vehicles on Brandt Pike. The vehicles burst into flames. The driver of one of those cars died in the hospital.
Woman in custody after deadly stabbing at Dayton apartment complex
Police are investigating after a deadly stabbing at a Dayton apartment Monday.
2 arrested following weeks-long investigation into crack cocaine distribution ring in Logan County
Two people have been arrested following a weeks-long investigation into a crack cocaine distribution ring in Logan County.
WLWT 5
Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Fox 19
Man crushed to death by safe in Clermont County, police say
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after being crushed by a safe door at a business in Milford, police say. Union Township police and fire responded to a work place accident at Hamilton Safe on Round Bottom Road sometime Wednesday. First responders found a male employee trapped...
dayton247now.com
Wedding florist charged with scamming dozens in Hamilton County out of more than $30,000
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A wedding florist accused of scamming couples out of thousands of dollars all over Southwest Ohio is now in custody. Desiree Pace is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft, and telecommunications fraud in Hamilton County. She was indicted in October, but she was...
WKRC
Police: Meth, gun, and cash found at parolee's home
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Middletown man already on parole for drug trafficking is back in jail after police said they found drugs in his home. Middletown police officers in partnership with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority served a search warrant at Christopher Young's Fisher Avenue apartment on Tuesday. They...
Fox 19
Chase on 2 highways ends in with 1 in custody
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is in custody after a vehicle pursuit on two highways early Wednesday, Cincinnati police confirm. They say the driver of a black Chevy truck tried to run police over after an initial encounter that began on a side street off Reading Road near Paddock Road around 4:30 a.m.
Fox 19
Police investigating ‘kill list’ at Warren County elementary school
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Waynesville police are investigating a so-called “kill list” targeting a student’s classmates at Waynesville Elementary. Police say a 9-year-old fourth-grader girl created the kill list with several names on it. Several students allegedly reported it to a teacher, who in turn reported it to the police department.
Coroner identifies man crushed to death by door at Milford manufacturing plant
Union Township police said first responders were sent to the 1000 block of Round Bottom Road for an employee who was trapped. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Piqua man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Mercer County Wednesday
Deputies were called at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday to U.S. Rt. 127, south of Fort Recovery Minster Rd in Granville Township, on a report of a crash, according to a department spokesperson.
Missing Beavercreek man’s car located in Mercer County
Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
Arrest made in connection with Harrison Twp. fatal hit-and-run
HARRISON TWP. — One person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who is believed to have been hit by a truck, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect’s identity has not been released as the case is pending...
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police seize 10 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Indiana State Police seized ten pounds of marijuana that was headed to Massachusetts from California in a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. It happened on Monday morning, Jan. 30, in Steuben County. The two men inside the Mercedes SUV told the trooper they were headed to Massachusetts from...
Woman charged for abandoning beagle puppy in freezing temps
Deputies brought the dog for emergency treatment at a local veterinarian. The veterinarian determined the puppy was approximately 22 weeks old and suffered from muscle loss, malnourishment and dehydration.
WKRC
Local police chief says she reviewed officer-involved shooting bodycam footage
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - New information was released about a deadly officer involved shooting in Wyoming. On Tuesday, police chief Brooke Brady said she has reviewed the body camera video. Family members identify the man who was shot as Joe Frasure. Officers were called to a multi-family home on Durrell...
Comments / 0