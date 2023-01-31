Chet Holmgren didn’t feel like he’d arrived in the NBA after the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 draft. And he didn’t feel like he’d arrived after starring in the summer league, setting a record with six blocks in his debut. So in the late summer, instead of returning home to spend a few months with friends and family in Minneapolis or moving into his new home in Oklahoma City, Holmgren returned to Los Angeles, where he had trained before the draft.
