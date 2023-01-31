ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Former Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren seeks a silver lining in a lost NBA rookie season

Chet Holmgren didn’t feel like he’d arrived in the NBA after the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 draft. And he didn’t feel like he’d arrived after starring in the summer league, setting a record with six blocks in his debut. So in the late summer, instead of returning home to spend a few months with friends and family in Minneapolis or moving into his new home in Oklahoma City, Holmgren returned to Los Angeles, where he had trained before the draft.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:56 p.m. EST

Kevin Harvick to join Fox booth as NASCAR analyst in 2024. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Harvick will move into the Fox booth as a NASCAR analyst in 2024. Harvick has said this 23rd season will be his last as a full-time driver. He has been a guest analyst for Fox for more than 25 races since 2015. He'll join Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer as the regular analyst starting next season. The move to the booth is a natural progression for Harvick because he showed immediate talent when Fox first began using him as a broadcaster. He was the 2014 Cup champion and is tied for ninth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list with 60 career victories.
