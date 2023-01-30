ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Two monkeys missing from Dallas Zoo found at abandoned house, police say

By Chris Blake
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQs6m_0kY2Gp5P00

Two emperor tamarin monkeys that went missing from the Dallas Zoo on Monday were located a day later in Lancaster, police say.

The monkeys were found in a closet of an abandoned home in Lancaster Tuesday, Dallas police said. They were transported back to the zoo to be evaluated by veterinarians.

Police said they got a tip that the monkeys may have been at the location.

Police said they have not made an arrest in the case. The zoo said it will share an update on the monkeys' status Wednesday.

When the monkeys went missing officials said they found evidence that their habitat was "intentionally compromised." The zoo notified Dallas police, who were already involved due to a string of unusual incidents at the zoo, according to the zoo .

The zoo said emperor tamarin monkeys would likely stay close to home if they got out, but workers searched the zoo grounds and did not find them. Officials said police told them they have reason to believe the monkeys were taken.

On Tuesday, Dallas police released surveillance video and a photo of a man they want to talk to in connection to the missing monkeys. Police stopped short of calling him a person of interest. The connection between the person in the photo to the monkeys was not immediately clear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xUmPM_0kY2Gp5P00
Dallas police want to talk to this man in connection to the missing monkeys at the Dallas Zoo. Police stopped short of calling him a person of interest. Photo credit Dallas Police Department

The missing monkeys mark the fourth suspicious incident at the zoo this month. First, a clouded leopard escaped from its habitat after the enclosure was intentionally cut on Jan. 13. Authorities then found a similar cut at the habitat housing langur monkeys.

Finally, a 35-year-old lappet-faced vulture was found dead with an "unusual wound" on Jan. 23, the zoo said.

Dallas, TX
