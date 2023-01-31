Read full article on original website
AAAFx Receives “Best CFD Broker – MEA” Award at the UF AWARDS MEA 2023
Going from strength to strength in 2022, AAAFx shakes up the industry with another accolade crowning its merits as the “Best CFD Broker – MEA” 2023. An A-rate CFD brokerage and a leader in the Forex and CFD industry, AAAFx has recently been awarded the “Best CFD Broker – MEA” accolade at the UF AWARDS MEA 2023 Ceremony, shortly after iFX EXPO Dubai closed its doors.
Siege FX names Mathijs Peeters as Head of Distribution Europe, promotes Marek Robertson to CPO
Siege will soon be connected with 10 of the largest 20 Banks and 15 of the top 20 Asset Managers. Siege FX has announced the appointment of Mathijs Peeters as Head of Distribution for Europe and the promotion of Marek Robertson to Chief Product Officer as the firm prepares to launch new services in 2023.
Morgan Stanley launches ETF platform with six ESG-focused products by Calvert
“These new ETFs will resonate strongly with investors who seek competitive investment results while promoting positive change and supporting companies that are leaders in improving long-term shareholder value and societal outcomes.”. Morgan Stanley Investment Management has launched an exchange-traded fund platform with the listing of six Calvert ETFs on NYSE...
B2Broker Integrates Match-Trader Solution to Expands Its White Label Liquidity Offering
A global provider of technology and liquidity for the FX and cryptocurrency markets, B2Broker recently announced the extension of its white label liquidity offering by merging with Match-Trader. Through this new integration, customers will have access to a full white label solution, fiercely competitive advertisements, and ready-made B2Core connectivity. After...
Exclusive interview with Spotware Systems’ Alexander Strelnikov about partners
2023 is expected to be a strong year for the FX industry and Spotware Systems is putting its chips on partners, the “amazing mix of super-users, educators, funds managers, and experts in manual and automated trading”. Spotware Systems, the 100-staff-strong software company and developer of multi-award-winning FX &...
Germany-focused DekaBank taps METACO for digital asset custody offering
“Digital assets are a critical part of the future, a radical new way for how assets will be represented, from currencies to real estate.”. METACO has partnered with DekaBank, a provider of securities services and capital market solutions to the German Savings Banks Finance Group (Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe) to underpin and orchestrate DekaBank’s digital asset custody and management operations.
ViewTrade celebrates record growth with launch of carrying broker services offering
“We have been at the center of the empowerment of the retail investor for decades, supplying the technology to facilitate cross-border access to U.S. markets. Our demonstrated ability to provide a full-service, end-to-end solution to a diverse global customer base continues to prove its value every day.”. ViewTrade has reported...
FXSpotStream volume ends string of declines on January rebound
Trading volumes on institutional FX platforms surged in January as traders increased their bets on central bankers’ policy with evidence mounting that inflation and economic growth are both losing momentum. FXSpotStream’s trading venue, the aggregator service of LiquidityMatch LLC, reported its operational metrics for January 2023, which moved higher...
eToro users now can trade underlying Italian stocks
Israeli social trading and multi-asset brokerage company eToro has expanded its service offering and trading products by incorporating new markets, namely Italian stocks listed at underlying exchanges. In a recent statement, the broker informed its clients about the new additions. eToro already allows its users to trade stock CFDs for...
PayRetailers Appoints Philippe Laranjeiro as Chief Commercial Officer
PayRetailers, LATAM’s leading all-in-one payment technology provider, has announced the appointment of Philippe Laranjeiro as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). He will report to CEO Juan Pablo Jutgla, overseeing the company’s commercial operations, supporting rapid growth and increasing market share – while accelerating service optimization. Fintech growth leadership.
Finalto expands NDFs line-up with Taiwanese dollar
Finalto announced today that it has expanded its non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) offering with the addition of Taiwan’s dollar to its trading platform. The development gives Finalto users both in Asia and other regions more access to emerging markets, while bringing greater efficiency and reduced operational complexity. Taiwanese dollar has...
DeFi firm Aurox launches SEC-compliant crowdfunding campaign on tZERO
“This is a great opportunity for us to raise capital from our community and the broader public on a leading fully regulated platform. We are confident that the tZERO Markets platform will provide us with the exposure and reach we need to attract a diverse investors to support our business growth.”
Invast Global ramps up its offering with 10 soft commodity CFDs
Sydney-based prime-of-prime provider Invast Global has expanded its offering with the addition of ten soft commodity CFDs, which increases their index and commodity CFD offering to 35 instruments. Invast’s institutional clients can now trade natural, cultivated products such as Corn, Soybean, Wheat, Copper, Coffee Robusta, Coffee Arabica, US Heating Oil,...
BUX joins forces with BlackRock for iShares ETFs offering in 7 European countries
“By joining forces with Blackrock, a renowned expert in financial markets and products, we have created a good solution for clients that are overwhelmed by the choice of products and don’t know how and when to start investing. Together, BUX and BlackRock can make a real impact on how Europeans invest and approach their financial future.”
FF Simple and Smart Trades says Goodbye to CySEC authorization
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) confirmed that it has wholly withdrawn the Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) licenses of FF Simple and Smart Trades Investment Services Ltd. According to the regulatory announcement, the firm had its CIF authorization withdrawn on its own request and the surrender of their respective...
Highlights from iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 – Throwback to the Largest MENA Fintech Gathering
IFX EXPO Dubai 2023 was a resounding success in the financial and fintech space, attracting over 3500 attendees and over 120 industry-leading brands. Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from the 16th to the 18th of January 2023, the event featured over 100 speakers and provided a platform for networking and learning from industry leaders. With an impressive list of sponsors and exhibitors, the event covered a wide range of services and products and provided valuable insights into the industry.
Interactive Brokers volumes snap three-month losing streak
Electronic brokerage firm Interactive Brokers LLC (NASDAQ:IBKR) said its trading volumes rose in January, an indication that investor confidence in the financial markets is rebounding after having been fairly mixed over the past few months. More buyers came into the market last month amid recent stock gains that have been...
Billionaire philanthropic fund taps Options Technology to address risk of cyber threats
“At Options, we’ve made it our mission to provide customers with a fully comprehensive technology stack that eliminates the dependency on costly integration systems. This, alongside our global connectivity infrastructure and an ecosystem of best-in-class cloud-agnostic solutions, is what makes Options the industry’s IT managed services provider of choice.”
UK launches open consultation to regulate crypto exchanges, custody, and lending
The government’s proposed measures have been informed by recent market events – including the failure of FTX – which reinforce the case for effective regulation and sector engagement. The Government has today published the “Future financial services regulatory regime for cryptoassets consultation and call for evidence”....
