Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Fortnite fan recreates Modern Warfare 2’s Shipment in first-person and it’s epic
A dedicated Fortnite fan has shared their recreation of the Modern Warfare 2 version of Call of Duty’s infamous Shipment multiplayer map – and it’s an absolutely beautiful thing. Fortnite’s recently leaked first-person mode promises one of the biggest shake-ups Epic’s building battle royale has ever received....
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players are convinced best Gunfight maps already exist
Modern Warfare 2 fans have taken to designing their own maps for the Gunfight mode as demand for the feature grows. When Modern Warfare 2 released back in November 2022, it brought many fan-favorite modes back from the original game. Unfortunately, the developers didn’t include every feature in future installments.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players beg for long-distance trading to share excess Shiny hauls
Pokemon Go players with excess Shiny species from Community Day events aren’t sure what to do with their hauls, calling on Niantic to add long-distance trading to share their rare catches with those who missed out. Pokemon Go players are always on the hunt for rare Shiny encounters. Whether...
dexerto.com
Call of Duty fan spots familiar Zombies scenes in The Day Before trailer
A Call of Duty Zombies superfan has pointed out some extreme similarities between The Day Before and a Cold War trailer. The Day Before, a survival shooter set in an extremely dangerous American wasteland, has been making quite the stir online thanks to its January 24 delay. Speculation over the site of the game has gone rampant with some fans even claiming the game may not even exist.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Season 16 teasers point at carnival chaos on World’s Edge
Brand new teasers for Apex Legends Season 16 point at a carnival-themed event to celebrate its four-year anniversary, as well as confirming World’s Edge as the season’s featured environment. Apex Legends Season 16 is shaping up to be one of the biggest Respawn’s battle royale has ever had....
dexerto.com
Infected is returning to Modern Warfare 2 and fans are delighted
Infinity Ward announced that the fan-favorite party game mode Infected is making a return in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2. Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 begins on February 15, and fans already know Hardcore and Ranked Play will return. Rumors also suggested Gunfight would come back, but Call of Duty insider CharlieINTEL dashed those hopes, much to the dismay of multiplayer fans.
dexerto.com
League players mock Aurelion Sol rework with ‘200 year’ meme as multiple bugs emerge
League of Legends’ newest rework of the Star Dragon Aurelion Sol has players being reminded of a certain ‘200-year-old’ meme. Aurelion Sol is the latest champion to receive a rework in League of Legends, with the dragon being met with a complete gameplay overhaul. The rework has moved Aurelion Sol into more of a fighter mage, with a new kit brought along to reflect it.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players desperate for better Post-Game DLC
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are frustrated with a lack of content in the post-game, with many hoping the Battle Tower or Battle Facility to be added in potential future DLC. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have had a busy first few months of Gen 9. Between battling various Gym...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players want Raids to be more like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s
Raids have been a staple mechanic in Pokemon Go for several years and are the main reason many players continue to catch, train, and battle, but trainers are starting to wish Raids were more like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Go introduced Raids in 2017; for the most part, they...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 tactician reveals “fastest” SMG loadout speed across Al Mazrah
Warzone 2 expert JoeWo discovered the perfect SMG loadout for moving around Al Mazrah faster. For fans of Warzone 1’s movement system, WZ2 YouTuber JoeWo believes he found an SMG loadout that comes close to emulating the same movement speed. Warzone 2 players criticized Infinity Ward’s decision to remove...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers new “Rotom form” in Paldea
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s wacky glitches can lead to some bizarre encounters, including this player who discovered a “new Rotom form” while exploring Paldea. Since launch, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been riddled with bugs. Character models morphed, rideable Pokemon turned invisible, and players frequently clipped through the map. And in the worst cases, the games would crash.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players convinced Chinese Spy Balloon is part of Team Rocket Takeover event
Pokemon Go players have theorized that the Chinese Spy Balloon spotted flying over Montana is actually a part of the game’s Team Rocket Takeover event. On February 3, 2023, an unidentified balloon was seen flying high over the state of Montana. A video captured and shared by a civilian has since gone viral, as the balloon seemingly carried high-tech surveillance gear.
dexerto.com
Call of Duty devs troll TimTheTatman after “porterhouse” Ashika Island joke
TimTheTatman is one of the biggest streamers in the gaming world and the Call of Duty developers brilliantly trolled him for saying that the upcoming Ashika Island Warzone 2 map looks like “a porterhouse steak.”. TimTheTatman’s relationship with Call of Duty has largely been a positive one. Even when...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player aims to disrupt the meta with underrated LMG
A YouTuber has found a new underrated LMG build in Warzone 2 that could dethrone the RPK as the new go-to meta weapon. Since the release of Warzone 2, many players have tested and tweaked many gun builds in order to find the best possible one. The most popular overall...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players upset as promised mode won’t return in Season 2
Modern Warfare 2 players have expressed their frustration with the game and its developers following a hint that a fan-favorite mode that was promised pre-launch will not be arriving in Season 2, almost four months after the game launched. While Call of Duty multiplayer matches have historically taken place predominantly...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 is finally removing dreaded map pools
The unpopular addition to Overwatch 2, map pools are being removed at the start of Season 4. Although there were plenty of improvements that came with Overwatch 2’s launch, such as better role specialization and ult charge tuning, the increase in maps added with the name game led to the implementation of one of the game’s least-popular features.
dexerto.com
Square Enix confirms FFXIV expansion will not be released in 2023
The developers behind FFXIV have confirmed in a financial report that there will be no new 7.0 expansion in 2023. The Final Fantasy series has remained a staple of the gaming world for decades thanks to its cast of loveable characters and gripping storylines. While most are familiar with single-player RPG titles like Final Fantasy 7, the franchise also created the popular MMORPG FFXIV Online.
dexerto.com
How to watch Fortnite Fall Out Boy concert: Start time & creative code
Fall Out Boy is rocking out the Fortnite world on February 3. Here’s how to watch it and when it’s happening. Fall Out Boy is putting on a live show in Fortnite on February 3 in collaboration with iHeartRadio. Dubbed an ‘Alter Ego Encore’, the event is part of the iHeartLand content.
dexerto.com
Infinity Ward confirms DMZ progression won’t reset every season
Ahead of Season 2 for Modern Warfare 2, it was revealed that the DMZ mode will reset challenges but Infinity Ward confirms it won’t always happen. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 launches into Season 2 on February 15 that will bring many fixes and new content for players to enjoy.
dexerto.com
CSGO players let down by February 2 update with no Operations in sight
CSGO players are dissatisfied after another minor update, as a February 2 patch arrived with minimal map tweaks and no new Operations in sight. Valve has just released yet another minor update for CSGO, however, it hasn’t exactly gone down well with the community. The update consists of minor optimization fixes to Anubis, and minor bug fixes to Boyard and Chalice. That’s all there is to the fairly minor patch notes.
Comments / 0